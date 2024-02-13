ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Swansea City vs Leeds United Live Score
How to watch Swansea City vs Leeds United Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: [13, February, 2024]
USA Time: 2:45 p.m. (ET)
USA TV channel (English): [N/H]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [N/H]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this Swansea City vs Leeds United match will be David Webb; Shaun Hudosn will be in charge of the first line; Kevin Howick will be the second assistant and Paul Howard will act as the fourth official.
History Swansea City vs Leeds United
Since 2007, Swans and Peacocks have faced each other 9 times, of which the former have won 3 times, while Leeds have dominated with 5 victories and have only drawn once.
The last meeting between the two teams took place on November 29, 2023 (Matchday 18), which ended 3-1 in favor of Leeds United.
Possible Leeds United lineup
Meslier; Gray, Rodón, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara, Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville and Bamford.
Possible Swansea City lineup
Rushworth; Humphreys, Cabango, Madera, Tymon; Grimes, Fulton, Pereira, Paterson, Placheta and Cullen.
How is the Leeds United doing?
Leeds come into this fixture on a high, having racked up six consecutive matches with a win and are firmly in the race for automatic promotion.
Of their last 12 matches in all competitions, they have only lost twice (away to West Bromwich and Preston North End).
Sitting in third place, Leeds have 63 points in the standings and have been the best club since the turnaround in the calendar year.
How is the Swansea City doing?
In the sixteenth position with 36 points, Swansea comes to this match after a narrow victory over Hull City, which ended a series of matches in the league without a win (vs. Birmingham City, Southampton, Leicester City and Plymouth Argyle), releasing a pressure that had them in the lower-middle of the table, Leicester City and Plymouth Argyle) releasing a pressure that had them in the middle-low part of the classification, however, the situation is alarming, especially due to the various departures in the squad (dealing with different injuries) that have caused Luke Williams' team to not find some stability in the competition.
The match will be played at theSwanswa Stadium
Swansea Stadium was opened in 2005 to host Swansea City in soccer (Second Division, EFL Championship) and Ospreys Rugby, providing the facilities and driven by the city council, is located in the county of Swansea, Wales, within the United Kingdom.
This venue was built together with the Morfa Retail Park, just a few minutes from Swansea city center.
It has a capacity for 21,000 attendees and has currently become one of the most important sports venues in the country. In addition to having very successful teams, it also hosts numerous concerts, conferences and events.
An important fact to highlight is that it was the first Premier League stadium in Wales.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Swansea City vs Leeds United Live Updates!
My name is Marco Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
One of the most interesting games of the 32nd round in the EFL Championship, Leeds wants to maintain its good winning streak and Swansea wants to keep a series of positive results that will make them climb positions in the standings.
