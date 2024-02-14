ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned for Huddersfield vs Sunderland live in the EFL Championship.

In a few minutes we will share with you the starting line-ups for Huddersfield vs Sunderland live on Matchday 32 of the EFL Championship, as well as the latest information from the John Smith Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage of the match.
Other games tomorrow

In addition to this Huddersfield v Sunderland match, tomorrow's EFL Championship fixtures include Plymouth v Coventry, Preston v Middlesbrough, Stoke City v QPR and Millwall v Ipswich, among others, are the fixtures for tomorrow's matchday 32.
Referee

The central referee in charge of the match will be referee Gavin Ward, who will have a tough task for this match, he will try with his national and international experience to bring this match to a good end in the EFL Championship, this will be the referee for tomorrow's match.

Where and how to watch Huddersfield vs Sunderland online live in the EFL Championship 2024

Huddersfield vs Sunderland match will not be broadcast on TV.
Huddersfield vs Sunderland will not be broadcast via live streaming.

What time is Huddersfield vs Sunderland on EFL Championship match day 32?

This is the kick-off time for the Huddersfield vs Sunderland match on 14 February 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:30

Bolivia: 16:30

Brazil: 16:30

Chile: 16:30

Colombia: 16:30

Ecuador: 4:30 p.m.

Spain: 8:30 p.m.

United States: 2:30 p.m. PT and 3:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 16:30 hours

Peru: 4:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 16:30 hours

Japan: 4:30 a.m.

India: 03:30

Nigeria 03:30

South Africa: 03:30

Australia: 0830 hours

United Kingdom: 20:30

France: 20:30

Italy: 8:30 p.m.

Netherlands: 8.30 p.m.

Belgium: 8.30 p.m.

Germany: 8.30 p.m.

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that has a special ingredient as two teams that fight with intensity every game in the EFL Championship 2024.
Background

The previous meetings are very even as they have met on 3 occasions, leaving a record of a match won by Sunderland, a match that ended in a draw and a win for Huddersfield, but despite the statistics, the favourite to take the 3 points is Sunderland, who is in a better form this season.
How is Sunderland coming along?

Sunderland are in a very different situation, having just beaten Plymouth 3-1 to get another win and move up to 8th place with 47 points and a record of 14 wins, 5 draws and 12 defeats. They will be looking for a win tomorrow to stay in the top positions in the EFL Championship table, so the two teams are going into another match day in the Championship.
How does Huddersfield get there?

Huddersfield comes from losing 5-3 against Southampton in what was a really exciting match, with many goals and arrivals in both areas, Huddersfield will look to get rid of the bad taste in their mouth of allowing 5 goals last game, in the general table they are in 21st position with 31 points and a record of 6 wins, 13 draws and 12 defeats, they will look for the win tomorrow in another EFL Championship matchday.
¡Good Afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Welcome to the Huddersfield vs Sunderland live stream, match day 32 of the EFL Championship 2024. The match will take place at the John Smith Stadium at 13:45 kick-off.
