9:30 AM34 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers live, as well as the latest information from the turf of the old 'Britannia'. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:25 AM39 minutes ago

What time is the Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers Championship match?

This is the kickoff time for the Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers match on February 14 in several countries:
Mexico: 13:45 hours CdMx
Argentina: 15:45 hours
Chile: 15:45 hours
Colombia: 14:45 hours
Peru: 14:45 hours
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
9:20 AM44 minutes ago

Player to watch for Queens Park Rangers

Ilias Chair, a midfielder who distributes the ball, an assisting midfielder who at any moment finds an opening and gives you an assist.

9:15 AMan hour ago

Stoke City player to watch

André Vidigal, an unbalanced left winger, a center back, always looking for space, is fast and can work his magic at any moment.

9:10 AMan hour ago

Latest Queens Park Rangers lineup

A. Vegovic (GK); S. Cook, J. Clarke, K. Paal, R. Cannon, J. Colback, I. Hayden, C. Willock, J. Hodge, I. Chair y S. Armstrong. M. Cifuentes Corvillo
9:05 AMan hour ago

Latest Stoke City lineup

D. Iversen (GK); L. McNally, B. Wilmot, L. Gooch, J. Tchamadeu, W. Burger, A. Vidigal, D. Johnson, M. Manhoef, N. Ennis y Bae Joon-Ho. S. Schumacher.
9:00 AMan hour ago

Designated Referees

Central Referee: A. Kitchen
Assistant one: H. Karaivanov
Assistant 2: C. Fitch
Fourth official: J. Smith
8:55 AMan hour ago

How is Queens Park Rangers coming along?

The 'Superhoops' have improved in their last matches with two wins and two draws, against Millwall, Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich, their last defeat was at the hands of Watford. They are currently 22nd in the overall standings.
8:50 AMan hour ago

How is Stoke City coming along?

The 'Potters' are coming from four defeats in a row, against Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, Sunderland and Birmingham City, their last victory was against Rotherham by the minimum. The club has been very insistent since the first matchday but the results have not been forthcoming. They currently occupy the 20th place in the general table.
8:45 AMan hour ago

The Championship continues

The Second Division of England brings us a duel between two teams that are at the bottom of the general table and are in need of points, which makes it more attractive as both will go out with their best players to get three 'golden' points.
8:40 AMan hour ago

Welcome

Hello everyone! Welcome to the Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers live stream, corresponding to the 32nd date of the Championship 2024.
My name is Uriel Garcia del and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match
pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here on
VAVEL.
