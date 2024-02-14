ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers live, as well as the latest information from the turf of the old 'Britannia'. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
What time is the Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers Championship match?
This is the kickoff time for the Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers match on February 14 in several countries:
Mexico: 13:45 hours CdMx
Argentina: 15:45 hours
Chile: 15:45 hours
Colombia: 14:45 hours
Peru: 14:45 hours
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Player to watch for Queens Park Rangers
Ilias Chair, a midfielder who distributes the ball, an assisting midfielder who at any moment finds an opening and gives you an assist.
Stoke City player to watch
André Vidigal, an unbalanced left winger, a center back, always looking for space, is fast and can work his magic at any moment.
Latest Queens Park Rangers lineup
A. Vegovic (GK); S. Cook, J. Clarke, K. Paal, R. Cannon, J. Colback, I. Hayden, C. Willock, J. Hodge, I. Chair y S. Armstrong. M. Cifuentes Corvillo
Latest Stoke City lineup
D. Iversen (GK); L. McNally, B. Wilmot, L. Gooch, J. Tchamadeu, W. Burger, A. Vidigal, D. Johnson, M. Manhoef, N. Ennis y Bae Joon-Ho. S. Schumacher.
Designated Referees
Central Referee: A. Kitchen
Assistant one: H. Karaivanov
Assistant 2: C. Fitch
Fourth official: J. Smith
How is Queens Park Rangers coming along?
The 'Superhoops' have improved in their last matches with two wins and two draws, against Millwall, Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich, their last defeat was at the hands of Watford. They are currently 22nd in the overall standings.
How is Stoke City coming along?
The 'Potters' are coming from four defeats in a row, against Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, Sunderland and Birmingham City, their last victory was against Rotherham by the minimum. The club has been very insistent since the first matchday but the results have not been forthcoming. They currently occupy the 20th place in the general table.
The Championship continues
The Second Division of England brings us a duel between two teams that are at the bottom of the general table and are in need of points, which makes it more attractive as both will go out with their best players to get three 'golden' points.
Welcome
Hello everyone! Welcome to the Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers live stream, corresponding to the 32nd date of the Championship 2024.
My name is Uriel Garcia del and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match
pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here on
VAVEL.
