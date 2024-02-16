ADVERTISEMENT
An English football legend on the pitch!
Asmir Begovic is expected to be Queens Park Rangers' first-choice goalkeeper. The Bosnian goalkeeper played for Stoke City, Chelsea and Bournemouth for many years, where he had great seasons and marked his name in the history of British football. He was responsible for the fastest goalkeeper goal in history, when defending Stoke City and scored against Southampton just 13 seconds into the game in 2011. The record remains to this day, without anyone having beaten it. It was also the longest goal ever recorded to date, 91 meters away from where he kicked the ball.
Expected Queens Park Rangers lineup!
Queens Park Rangers, led by Martí Cifuentes, is expected to take to the field with Begovic; Cannon, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Colback, Hodge; Andersen, Dykes, Chair; Armstrong
Expected lineup for Bristol City!
Bristol City, led by Liam Manning, is expected to take to the field with: O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Dickie, Roberts; James, Williams; Mehmeti, Knight, Bell; Conway
Arbitration confirmed!
We already know who will be refereeing the match soon! The game will be led by Samuel Barrott, who will have 3 assistants in his favor to lead the match: Gary Parsons, Black Antrobus and Mark Stevens
Vast history of clashes!
Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers have faced each other 97 times in history, having had great matches in the history of the confrontation. There were 33 wins for Bristol City, 27 draws and 37 wins for Queen Park Rangers. There were also 123 goals scored for Bristol City and 138 goals scored for QPR in the history of the duel
Draw in the first round!
QPR and Bristol City have already faced each other in the current EFL Championship, having only drawn in the first round. At the time, they drew 0-0
On a recovery moment!
Queens Park Rangers are unbeaten in four matches, winning two and drawing two of them. A moment of attempted recovery in the table for the Superhoops
Recent elimination!
Bristol City were recently eliminated from the FA Cup. The team fell in the fifth round to Nottingham Forest, having drawn 1-1 but lost on penalties
How and where to watch the Bristol City x QPR game live
In addition to real time here at VAVEL, the match between Bristol City x QPR live will be broadcast on Star+
Bristol City x QPR tends to be an interesting game, because it puts head to head two teams that need to win to make their life on EFL Championship table easier. QPR is fighting against relegation at the moment, so winning would be of great help for them. Bristol City is trying to avoid being on relegation fight, as they are 11 points ahead of the first team on relegation zone, Milwall. Do not miss a detail of the match Bristol City x QPR live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.