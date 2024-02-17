ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Stoke City vs Coventry City match live?
What time is Stoke City vs Coventry City match for EFL Championship
Argentina 12 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 11 am: No transmission
Brazil 12 pm: No transmission
Chile 11 am: No transmission
Colombia 10 am: No transmission
Ecuador 10 am: No transmission
USA 10 am ET: No transmission
Spain 8 pm: No transmission
Mexico 10 am: No transmission
Paraguay 11 am: No transmission
Peru 10 am: No transmission
Uruguay 12 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 11 am: No transmission
Speak, Mark Robins!
As I said, it's going to be a long journey back. We need to get it out of our legs and go to Stoke City and turn this into a positive result if we can. It could be a vital point at the end of the season.
We're not playing Championship Manager; I'm managing human beings. My team is compact, it's light. I don't think it was the changes, it was everything we had available.
Callum O'Hare was out due to fatigue. I hear there are a lot of stupid stories about him that are rubbish. What's the point of dragging him ten hours on a bus when twenty minutes on the pitch could rule him out on Saturday We have a small squad and we have a few injuries. Callum is not one of them".
Speak, Steven Schumacher!
Not conceding and winning at home is very important. We changed our shape a bit because tactically we felt that was the best way to do it
We tightened up a bit, became more difficult to play against and I felt we defended very well.
Gally is very good at set pieces and they've been working hard on set pieces. We've had a lot of corners in games and we haven't made the most of them".
Bet365 Stadium was built on the site of the former Hem Heath Colliery, following the demolition of Stoke City's old stadium, the Victoria Ground, in 1997. The construction of the new stadium was largely funded by betting company Bet365, which has held the naming rights to the site since 2016.
The stadium consists of four stands: West, East, South and Boothen. The West Stand, known as "The Sneyd", is the largest in the stadium and is home to Stoke City's most fanatical supporters. The other three stands are divided into family, visiting fans and VIP areas.
