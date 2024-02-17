ADVERTISEMENT

How and where to watch the Stoke City vs Coventry City match live?

If you want to watch the game Stoke City vs Coventry City live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Stoke City vs Coventry City match for EFL Championship

This is the start time of the game Stoke City vs Coventry City of 17th February 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 12 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 11 am: No transmission

Brazil 12 pm: No transmission

Chile 11 am: No transmission

Colombia 10 am: No transmission

Ecuador 10 am: No transmission

USA 10 am ET: No transmission

Spain 8 pm: No transmission

Mexico 10 am: No transmission

Paraguay 11 am: No transmission

Peru 10 am: No transmission

Uruguay 12 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 11 am: No transmission

Speak, Mark Robins!

"It was disappointing [about the draw on the last matchday]. We don't want any excuses. We know we weren't good enough. Offensively, we created a lot of chances. Their first goal was bad and we should have done better to stop Morgan Whitakker. I just think we lacked energy and quality.

 As I said, it's going to be a long journey back. We need to get it out of our legs and go to Stoke City and turn this into a positive result if we can. It could be a vital point at the end of the season.

We're not playing Championship Manager; I'm managing human beings. My team is compact, it's light. I don't think it was the changes, it was everything we had available.

Callum O'Hare was out due to fatigue. I hear there are a lot of stupid stories about him that are rubbish. What's the point of dragging him ten hours on a bus when twenty minutes on the pitch could rule him out on Saturday We have a small squad and we have a few injuries. Callum is not one of them".

Speak, Steven Schumacher!

"Determination and desire were needed and that's the minimum. That's what our fans expect and will support. It wasn't a pretty performance, but you could see that everyone was committed.

Not conceding and winning at home is very important. We changed our shape a bit because tactically we felt that was the best way to do it

We tightened up a bit, became more difficult to play against and I felt we defended very well.

Gally is very good at set pieces and they've been working hard on set pieces. We've had a lot of corners in games and we haven't made the most of them".

Classification

Sky Blues

Coventry City are sixth in the playoffs on 48 points. The Sky Blues have two wins, two draws - one of which came against Plymouth in the last round - and one defeat.
Potters

After four straight defeats, Stoke City finally got back to winning ways when they beat QPR last time out. The Potters are in 19th place with 35 points.
Bet365 Stadium

Bet365 Stadium, formerly known as Britannia Stadium, is the soccer stadium located in Stoke-on-Trent, England, and serves as the home of Stoke City Football Club. Opened in 1997, the stadium has a capacity of approximately 30,089 spectators and is considered one of the most modern in England's second tier, the EFL Championship.

Bet365 Stadium was built on the site of the former Hem Heath Colliery, following the demolition of Stoke City's old stadium, the Victoria Ground, in 1997. The construction of the new stadium was largely funded by betting company Bet365, which has held the naming rights to the site since 2016.

The stadium consists of four stands: West, East, South and Boothen. The West Stand, known as "The Sneyd", is the largest in the stadium and is home to Stoke City's most fanatical supporters. The other three stands are divided into family, visiting fans and VIP areas.

Eye on the game

Stoke City vs Coventry City live this Saturday (17), at the Bet365 Stadium at 10 am ET, for the EFL Championship. The match is valid for the 33th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the EFL Championship Match: Stoke City vs Coventry City Live Updates!

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
