Update Live Commentary
Follow here Nottingham Forest vs West Ham Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nottingham Forest vs West Ham match for the Premier League.
What time is the Nottingham Forest vs West Ham match for Premier League 2024?
This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs West Ham of February 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
West Ham's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Emerson, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, James Ward-Prowse, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.
Nottingham Forest's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Neto, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Ryan Yates, Orel Mangala, Ola Aina, Sèrge Aurier, Taiwo Awoniyi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Danilo.
West Ham Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to West Ham's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Nottingham Forest. The Brazilian player Lucas Paquetá (#10) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder James Ward-Prowse (#7) is another play distributor on the pitch that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 30-year-old goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (#23) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
West Ham in the tournament
West Ham had a good start to the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in eighth position in the overall table with 10 games won, 6 drawn and 8 lost, achieving 36 points. West Ham is looking to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will become champions. West Ham's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on February 11 against Arsenal, it resulted in a 6-0 defeat at the London Stadium and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Nottingham Forest players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Nottingham Forest's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against West Ham. Nigerian player Taiwo Awoniyi (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Defender Sèrge Aurier (#24) is another extremely important distributor of play on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 29-year-old goalkeeper Neto (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
Nottingham Forest in the tournament
The Nottingham football team started the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first football division) badly. They are in sixteenth position in the general table with 5 games won, 6 tied and 13 lost, achieving 21 points. . Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on February 10 against Newcastle United, it ended in a 3-2 defeat at The City Ground and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The City Ground is located in the city of Nottingham, England. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 30,602 spectators and is the home of Nottingham Forest of the Premier League. It was inaugurated on September 3, 1898 and is one of the oldest stadiums in England.