Referee
Michael Salisbury will be the referee for the match, with Richard West and Akil Howson as assistants. The VAR will be led by Rob Jones, with Simon Bennett as assistant.
Probable Bournemouth
Bournemouth's probable team for the match is: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi and Kelly; Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Kluivert and Sinisterra; Solanke.
Probable Newcastle
Newcastle's probable team for the match is: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman and Burn; Miley, Bruno Guimarães, Longstaff and Almirón; Gordon and Barnes.
Injuries
Newcastle will be without the injured Callum Wilson, Isak, Willock, Anderson, Targett and Pope, as well as the suspended Tonali. On the Bournemouth side Faivre and Randolph are ill, while Adams, Aarons, Fredericks and Hill are injured, as well as Billing being suspended.
Eddie Howe!
Eddie Howe spoke before the match, analyzing the last win and also updating the situation of some injured players: "It was a very strange injury as he got involved in a fight with the defender at the end of the game. Initially, from my point of view, I thought he had hurt his shoulder, but it was a pectoral muscle, so we did a scan. We hoped he could continue and he felt fine. He was moving his arm at full strength, but when he went to see a specialist, it was clear right from the start that he needed surgery and he's having it right now. It's undoubtedly a big blow for him, because I think he's thinking about a lot of things. His priority has always been Newcastle, and he feels that this season has been a beginning and an end for him. He takes the burden of being one of our two strikers very seriously and is desperate to do well and score goals. Alex probably won't be ready for the weekend, but he's very close and looks very good. I'm very pleased with his progress. Like Alex, Joe is also very close, he's knocking on the door and he looks good and feels much better. He's another great player for us who we're desperate to get back. Matt Targett is in a very similar situation to Elliot Anderson, working together and should be back in training very soon, hopefully within the next ten days. He was very disappointed with that prospect and also had England on the horizon, so we hope he'll be back before the end of the season."
Premier League
Newcastle are in third place with 36 points, level with West Ham, one above Brighton and two above Chelsea, as well as five below Manchester United. Bournemouth are in 13th place with 27 points, two above Brentford and three above Crystal Palace, as well as three below Wolverhampton.
Last Matches: Bournemouth
Bournemouth, on the other hand, come into the match on the back of two draws and a defeat. On February 1, they drew 1-1 away to West Ham, with Solanke opening the scoring and Ward-Prowse equalizing. On Sunday (4), at home, the draw was 1-1 again, with Nottingham Forest, with Kluivert opening the scoring and Hudson-Odoi equalizing. And on Saturday (10), the defeat was 3-1 to Fulham, with goals from Decordova-Reid and Rodrigo (2), while Senesi pulled one back.
Last Matches: Newcastle
Newcastle came into the game with two wins and a draw in their last few games, with the highlight also being the high number of goals. On January 30, away to Aston Villa, the win was 3-1, with goals from Schar and Alex Moreno (own goal), while Watkins netted. On Saturday (3), at home, the draw was 4-4 with Luton Town, with goals from Longstaff (2), Trippier and Barnes, while Osho, Barkley, Morris and Adebayo equalized. And on Saturday (10), away from home, they won 3-2 against Nottingham Forest, with goals from Bruno Guimarães (2) and Schar, while Elanga and Hudson-Odoi scored.
