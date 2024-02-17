ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Nantes vs PSG Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nantes vs PSG match for the Ligue 1.
What time is the Nantes vs PSG match for Ligue 1 2024?
This is the start time of the game Nantes vs PSG of February 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on beIN SPORTS.
Spain: 10:00 PM on Eurosport Player Spain and DAZN.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Paris Saint-Germain's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan Skriniar, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Hernández, Achraf Hakimi, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan Skriniar, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Hernández, Achraf Hakimi, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.
Nantes' latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Alban Lafont, Nathan Zeze, Nicolas Pallois, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Moussa Sissoko, Pedro Chirivella, Marcus Coco, Mostafa Mohamed and Tino Kadewere.
Alban Lafont, Nathan Zeze, Nicolas Pallois, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Moussa Sissoko, Pedro Chirivella, Marcus Coco, Mostafa Mohamed and Tino Kadewere.
Paris Saint-Germain players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Paris Saint-Germain's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Nantes. French player Kylian Mbappé (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Defender Achraf Hakimi (#2) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Ligue 1. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, the 24-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (#99) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, his height allows him to save any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Paris Saint-Germain in the tournament
PSG is doing well in the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 season, they are in first position in the general table after 15 games won, 5 tied and 1 lost, they have 50 points. PSG seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win as many games as possible and they will become champions. PSG's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on February 10, it resulted in a 3-1 victory against Lille at the Parc des Princes and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Nantes
The next three players are considered key to Nantes' offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against PSG. Egyptian player Mostafa Mohamed (#31) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Forward Moses Simon (#27) is another distributor of play on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Ligue 1. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, the 25-year-old goalkeeper Alban Lafont (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Nantes in the tournament
The Nantes football team is progressing well in the 2023-2024 season of Ligue 1 (France's first football division), they are in twelfth position in the general table with 6 games won, 4 draws and 11 lost, making 22 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on February 11, it ended in a 2-1 victory against Toulouse at the Stadium Municipal and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Beaujoire Stadium is located in Nantes, France. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 38,486 spectators and is the home of Football Club Nantes Atlantique of Ligue 1. It was inaugurated on May 8, 1984 and is one of the oldest stadiums.