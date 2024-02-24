ADVERTISEMENT
What time is it?
This is the kick-off time for the Cardiff City vs Stoke City match on February 24, 2024 in several countries:
Mexico: 9:00 hours CDMX
United States: 9:00 a.m. PT and 10:00 a.m. ET
Costa Rica: 9:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Puerto Rico: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Spain: 16:00 hours
Stoke City player to watch
Wouter Burger, a 23-year-old midfielder who has two goals and three assists this season, approximately makes 42 total passes per game.
Cardiff City player to watch
Karlan Grant, a 26-year-old striker who has scored four times and added two assists this season, his tackling and dribbling make him dangerous.
Latest Stoke City lineup
J. Bonham (GK); M. Rose, B. Wilmot, K. Hoever, J. Thompson, B. Pearson, L. Baker, L. Cundle, L. Gooch, J. Laurent y N. Lowe. Coach, Steven Schumacher.
Latest Cardiff City lineup
E. Horvath (GK); D. Goutas, N. Phillips, M. Romeo, J. Collins, R. Wintle, E. Siopis, R. Colwill, J. Bowler, K. Ahearne y K. Etete. Coach, Erol Bulut.
Background
In their last five games, Cardiff City come in with a very small lead over Stoke City.
Championship 2022-23 Stoke City 0-0 Cardiff City
Championship 2022-23 Cardiff City 1-1 Stoke City
Championship 2021-22 Stoke City 2-2 Cardiff City
Championship 2021-22 Cardiff City 2-1 Stoke City
Championship 2020-21 Stoke City 3-3 Cardiff City
How does Stoke City arrive?
The Potters in their last 5 matches have had a very negative performance, as they have obtained 1 win, their best result was against Queens Park Rangers, having a losing streak of 4 losses and 1 win.
Championship 2022-23 Sunderland 3-1 Stoke City
Championship 2022-23 Stoke City 0-5 Leicester City
Championship 2022-23 Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Stoke City
Championship 2022-23 Stoke City 1-0 Queens Park Rangers
Championship 2022-23 Stoke City 0-1 Coventry City
How does Cardiff City arrive?
The Bluebirds in their last 5 matches have performed poorly, as they have had just 1 win, their best result was against Watford, having a run of 1 win, 3 losses and 1 draw.
Championship 2022-23 Watford 0-1 Cardiff City
Championship 2022-23 Cardiff City 0-2 Preston North End
Championship 2022-23 West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Cardiff City
Championship 2022-23 Norwich City 4-1 Cardiff City
Championship 2022-23 Cardiff City 0-0 Blackburn Rovers
The Championship brings us a new chapter
The second division of England brings us a duel between two teams that are in the lower middle of the table, Cardiff City occupies the 15th place with 41 points, while Stoke City occupies the 19th place with 35 points, we expect a close duel as both need to win.
Welcome!
Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the Cardiff City vs Stoke City live stream, corresponding to the 34th date of the Championship 2023-24.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
