How and where to watch the Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest match live?
What time is Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest match for Premier League
Argentina 12 pm: ESPN, Star+
Bolivia 11 am: ESPN, Star+
Brazil 12 pm: ESPN4, Star+
Chile 11 am: ESPN, Star+
Colombia 10 am: ESPN, Star+
Ecuador 10 am: ESPN, Star+
USA 10 am ET: nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO USA, NetworkTelemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 10 am: Paramount+
Paraguay 11 am: ESPN, Star+
Peru 10 am: ESPN, Star+
Uruguay 12 pm: ESPN, Star+
Venezuela 11 am: ESPN, Star+
Speak, Nuno Espírito Santo!
We had an incident against West Ham that was clear, we needed the referee or the VAR to make the right decision because in my opinion it was a clear penalty. So it's trying to understand some of the decisions. We know each other and we'll meet again. Let's hope the decisions work out, that's what all the clubs want.
The three players (Willy Boly, Ibrahim Sangare and Ola Aina) who have returned are not available. All of them - Ola, Willy and Ibrahim - have been injured, so they won't be available for this match. We don't have a date for their return. Ola got injured in the semi-final, played the final injured, tried but didn't play the final. Ibrahim the same, he's been struggling since he was at AFCON. So three of them aren't available, which is bad for us".
Speak, Unai Emery!
I respect them (Forest) a lot - their coach and players. They were very, very competitive before, when we played there (The City Ground) and they won. They're still being very, very competitive, with renewed energy from the new manager. He's an experienced coach and tactically very good.
They're trying to improve, keeping possession and controlling the game, making combinations. It will be very, very difficult. My respect is for the players, the coach and his strong tactical structure.
I think they'll play here like before. They're playing with good pressure, high pressure, a medium block and they're having success. They're a very difficult team to break down. If we're imposing and demanding more, maybe they can go into a low block. I think they'll play as they are, keeping possession and trying to connect quickly with Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi and their two wingers.
They can take their time with some players in the middle, with Dominguez, Danilo and, if he plays, Sangare. They have players to play at different tactical moments in the 90 minutes. We'll be ready to try and impose our game plan, impose our positioning and impose our moments."
Villa Park
With a capacity of over 42,660 spectators, Villa Park is known for its classic architecture and its vibrant atmosphere on match days. The stadium has hosted several major competitions, including the 1966 World Cup, the 1996 European Championship and FA Cup finals.
If you want to directly stream it: nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!