ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest match live?

If you want to watch the game Aston Villa vs Nottingham live on TV, your options is: UNIVERSO USA,  NetworkTelemundo Deportes En Vivo

If you want to directly stream it: nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest match for Premier League

This is the start time of the game Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest of 24th February 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 12 pm: ESPN, Star+

Bolivia 11 am: ESPN, Star+

Brazil 12 pm: ESPN4, Star+

Chile 11 am: ESPN, Star+

Colombia 10 am: ESPN, Star+

Ecuador 10 am: ESPN, Star+

USA 10 am ET: nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO USA,  NetworkTelemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 10 am: Paramount+

Paraguay 11 am: ESPN, Star+

Peru 10 am: ESPN, Star+

Uruguay 12 pm: ESPN, Star+

Venezuela 11 am: ESPN, Star+

11:50 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Nuno Espírito Santo!

"Appointing Mark (in charge of VAR) was more about trying to understand some of the decisions that were made, to understand the interpretation of the referee and the VAR.

We had an incident against West Ham that was clear, we needed the referee or the VAR to make the right decision because in my opinion it was a clear penalty. So it's trying to understand some of the decisions. We know each other and we'll meet again. Let's hope the decisions work out, that's what all the clubs want.

The three players (Willy Boly, Ibrahim Sangare and Ola Aina) who have returned are not available. All of them - Ola, Willy and Ibrahim - have been injured, so they won't be available for this match. We don't have a date for their return. Ola got injured in the semi-final, played the final injured, tried but didn't play the final. Ibrahim the same, he's been struggling since he was at AFCON. So three of them aren't available, which is bad for us".

11:45 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Unai Emery!

"We're excited to be playing in Europe. We're going to face Ajax in Amsterdam, a historic club, a very successful club. I think we can enjoy playing against Ajax there and here at Villa Park, feeling good and creating a good atmosphere here with our fans and our path in the Conference League. Ajax are progressing very well in their league. We've faced AZ Alkmaar before and, more or less, it's the same trip, the same style and idea, because Dutch teams have a similar idea of playing soccer.

I respect them (Forest) a lot - their coach and players. They were very, very competitive before, when we played there (The City Ground) and they won. They're still being very, very competitive, with renewed energy from the new manager. He's an experienced coach and tactically very good.

They're trying to improve, keeping possession and controlling the game, making combinations. It will be very, very difficult. My respect is for the players, the coach and his strong tactical structure.

I think they'll play here like before. They're playing with good pressure, high pressure, a medium block and they're having success. They're a very difficult team to break down. If we're imposing and demanding more, maybe they can go into a low block. I think they'll play as they are, keeping possession and trying to connect quickly with Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi and their two wingers.

They can take their time with some players in the middle, with Dominguez, Danilo and, if he plays, Sangare. They have players to play at different tactical moments in the 90 minutes. We'll be ready to try and impose our game plan, impose our positioning and impose our moments."

11:40 PM2 hours ago

Classification

11:35 PM2 hours ago

Forest

While their opponents are fighting for the top, Nottingham Forest are on alert. They are in 16th place with 24 points, four more than Luton Town, the first team in the relegation zone. With a 32% record, Forest have lost three, won one and drawn one of their last five games.
11:30 PM2 hours ago

Villans

With a 65% record, Aston Villa are in fourth place, a Champions League spot, with 49 points. The Villans have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five games.
11:25 PM2 hours ago

Villa Park

Villa Park is a soccer stadium located in the city of Birmingham, England. It is the home of Aston Villa Football Club, one of the most traditional and historically important clubs in English soccer. Opened in 1897, Villa Park is one of the oldest stadiums in continuous use in English soccer.

With a capacity of over 42,660 spectators, Villa Park is known for its classic architecture and its vibrant atmosphere on match days. The stadium has hosted several major competitions, including the 1966 World Cup, the 1996 European Championship and FA Cup finals.

11:20 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest live this Saturday (24), at the Villa Park at 10 am ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 26th round of the competition.
11:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premier League Match: Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Izabelle França
Izabelle França
10$
25$
50$
Custom