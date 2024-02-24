ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
7:36 AM3 minutes ago

3'

Hull City tries to have the ball in the first few minutes.
7:32 AM7 minutes ago

0'

START TO GAME
7:26 AM13 minutes ago

Everything is ready in advance

We are ready for the start of this match, the teams will take the field at the MKM Stadium, follow all the actions of the match.
7:14 AM25 minutes ago

The visit is already at MKM Stadium

7:11 AM28 minutes ago

Sensations from their last midweek

Hull City are coming off a win over Soton, one of the direct promotion candidates, this is what their manager had to say about this important win for his team. 

"To come here, against a fantastic team at this level - Russell (Martin) is an exceptional coach - and for the players to show the appetite to run, press and play with the quality that we played with at times, makes me very happy," Rosenior said.

"We went man-to-man. If you give teams like Southampton pace to play and build and take control of the game, you're in for a very, very long night. You end up running after the ball.

7:05 AM34 minutes ago

Game Stats

Game Stats

Home

Stats

Away

33

Games Played

33

16

Wins

16

6

Draws

7

11

Lost

10

49

Goals for

48

42

Goals against

31

8

Clean Sheets

15

1.48

Goals for game

1.45

1.27

Goals against for game

0.94

5

Scoreless games

7
6:57 AM42 minutes ago

Pre-warming

The teams are already at the stadium, and in a few minutes they will start their warm-up. Don't miss all the excitement of this match through our LIVE online broadcast. 
6:49 AMan hour ago

Starting Lineup- WBA

6:48 AMan hour ago

Starting Lineup- Hull City

6:46 AMan hour ago

Start of coverage

Hello everyone, welcome to our broadcast of the match between Hull City and West Bromwich Albion, match corresponding to the 34th round of the EFL Championship, everything that happens here we tell you on VAVEL.
12:00 AM8 hours ago

Stay tuned for Hull City vs West Bromwich live coverage

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Hull City vs West Bromwich live, as well as the latest information from MKM Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:55 PM8 hours ago

How to watch Hull City vs West Bromwich live online

The match will not be broadcasted on television or streaming service. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
11:50 PM8 hours ago

Game Referees

Stephen Martin will be the center referee, his assistants will be Mark Dwyer and Mark Stevens and the fourth official will be Paul Howard,
11:45 PM8 hours ago

Key Player - West Bromwich

Brandon Thomas-Assante is the key player of the West Bromwich team, the Englishman who represents Ghana, has 30 appearances in the league, with 9 goals and 2 assists, being the most productive player of the team in the current campaign.
11:40 PM8 hours ago

Key player - Hull City

Jaden Philogene-Bidace is the key player of Hull City, he is one of the scorers of his team in the season with 8 goals, in addition to adding 6 assists, he is one of the most versatile players in the Championship. So all eyes are on him. 
11:35 PM8 hours ago

Head to head: Hull City vs. West Bromwich

This Saturday's match will be the 65th meeting between these two teams, the balance is as follows: 20 wins for Hull City against 28 for West Bromwich, in addition to 16 draws.
The Albion have seven wins and only one defeat in the last eight matches played against Hull City.
11:30 PM8 hours ago

How does West Brom arrive?

If there is a team that few want to meet in a head to head for promotion is the team of the Spanish Carlos Corberan, although they have had many ups and downs, the Albion are fifth in the league, with 55 points, in the last matches they have 3 wins, a draw and a defeat. 
11:25 PM8 hours ago

How does Hull City arrive?

The home team is sixth in the table with 54 points, and has had a significant rise in the last few rounds, including four wins in the last five games. In the winter market, they reinforced in a very good way, and are one of the candidates to make life difficult for the teams better placed in the fight for the third place in the Premier League.
11:20 PM8 hours ago

The stadium

MKM Stadium is the home of Hull City of the EFL Championship, is a building located in the city of Hull, England, United Kingdom. It was inaugurated in 2002 and has a capacity of 25586 spectators.
Photo: Hull City
Photo: Hull City
11:15 PM8 hours ago

Welcome

Welcome to the Hull City vs West Bromwich live stream, matchday 34 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at MKM Stadium, at 7:30 am.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Mario Meza May
Mario Meza May
Abogado y escritor. Editor y Redactor de Vavel Colombia. Panelista en @CriteriumDep
10$
25$
50$
Custom