Match dates and times
This is the kick-off time for the Sunderland vs Swansea City match on February 24, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hours
Bolivia: 12:00 hours
Brazil: 12:00 hours
Chile: 12:00 hours
Colombia: 10:00 hours
Ecuador: 10:00 hours
Spain: 17:00 hours
USA: 7:00 hours PT y 10:00 hours ET
Mexico: 9:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 hours
Peru: 10:00 hours
Uruguay: 12:00 hours
Venezuela: 11:00 hours
Where and how to watch Sunderland vs Swansea City live online
The match will not be broadcasted on television or streaming service.
Game Referees
This will be the referee crew for this match.
Keith Stroud will be the center referee.
Andrew Dallison and Robert Merchant will be his assistants.
Scott Tallis will officiate as fourth official.
Head to head: Sunderland vs. Swansea City
This Saturday's match will be the 38th meeting between these two teams, the balance is as follows: 13 wins for Sunderland against 12 for Swansea City, in addition to 12 draws.
Sunderland has not won against Swansea since January 2016, 4 wins and a draw during this cycle for the Swans.
Swansea needs to win and move away from relegation.
The Swans are having a pretty bad season, today they are very close to the relegation zone, so a bad away result would leave them very compromised. For now, they are 18th with 36 points.
Sunderland want to take the points at home
Sunderland are a tough team at home, although in their last five home games they have two defeats, this is a mirage, because Sunderland have been able to beat rivals such as Leeds United and West Brom at home. For now, they are tenth in the Championship, with 47 points. With several coaching changes in the season, it seems that things are not going well, but Sunderland still has a chance to get into the fight for a playoff spot.
Championship on fire
Uneven seasons for both teams, Swansea City remains at the very bottom of the table, while Sunderland after a dizzying start has fallen to lower positions, and needs points to try to get back into the fight for a Playoff spot.
The Stadium
The Stadium of Light is the home of Sunderland of the EFL Championship, is a building located in the city of Sunderland, England, United Kingdom. It was inaugurated in 1997 and has a capacity of 48707 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the Sunderland vs Swansea City live stream, matchday 34 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at Stadium of Light, at 10:00 am.