Stay tuned for Sunderland vs Swansea City live coverage

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sunderland vs Swansea City live, as well as the latest information from Stadium of Light. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:55 PM2 hours ago

Match dates and times

This is the kick-off time for the Sunderland vs Swansea City match on February 24, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 hours
Bolivia: 12:00 hours
Brazil: 12:00 hours
Chile: 12:00 hours
Colombia: 10:00 hours
Ecuador: 10:00 hours
Spain: 17:00 hours
USA: 7:00 hours PT y 10:00 hours ET
Mexico: 9:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 hours
Peru: 10:00 hours
Uruguay: 12:00 hours
Venezuela: 11:00 hours

11:50 PM2 hours ago

The match will not be broadcasted on television or streaming service.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
11:45 PM2 hours ago

Game Referees

This will be the referee crew for this match. 
Keith Stroud will be the center referee. 
Andrew Dallison and Robert Merchant will be his assistants. 
Scott Tallis will officiate as fourth official.
11:40 PM2 hours ago

Head to head: Sunderland vs. Swansea City

This Saturday's match will be the 38th meeting between these two teams, the balance is as follows: 13 wins for Sunderland against 12 for Swansea City, in addition to 12 draws.
Sunderland has not won against Swansea since January 2016, 4 wins and a draw during this cycle for the Swans.
11:35 PM2 hours ago

Swansea needs to win and move away from relegation.

The Swans are having a pretty bad season, today they are very close to the relegation zone, so a bad away result would leave them very compromised. For now, they are 18th with 36 points.
11:30 PM2 hours ago

Sunderland want to take the points at home

Sunderland are a tough team at home, although in their last five home games they have two defeats, this is a mirage, because Sunderland have been able to beat rivals such as Leeds United and West Brom at home. For now, they are tenth in the Championship, with 47 points. With several coaching changes in the season, it seems that things are not going well, but Sunderland still has a chance to get into the fight for a playoff spot.
11:25 PM2 hours ago

Championship on fire

Uneven seasons for both teams, Swansea City remains at the very bottom of the table, while Sunderland after a dizzying start has fallen to lower positions, and needs points to try to get back into the fight for a Playoff spot. 
11:20 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The Stadium of Light is the home of Sunderland of the EFL Championship, is a building located in the city of Sunderland, England, United Kingdom. It was inaugurated in 1997 and has a capacity of 48707 spectators. 
Photo: Sunderland AFC
11:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome

Welcome to the Sunderland vs Swansea City live stream, matchday 34 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at Stadium of Light, at 10:00 am.
