Referee team
Assistant #1: Eliana Fernández
Assistant no.2: Ignacio Alonso López
Fourth referee: Abraham Domínguez
VAR: Eduardo Prieto
AVAR: Fabián Blanco
History Barcelona – Getafe
The clashes between Barcelona and Getafe are not only limited to LaLiga, but have also taken place in competitions such as the Copa del Rey. The round of 16 matches in the 2013-14 seasons and the 2006-07 semifinals stand out.
Among the most memorable confrontations is matchday 34 of the 2014-15 season, where Barcelona managed to forcefully beat Getafe with a score of 6-0, making clear their dominance on the field of play.
Getafe feels comfortable in the middle of the table
With 8 games won, 7 draws and 10 losses, the team has shown a balanced performance throughout the season. However, one of the most notable aspects is their low number of goals scored, with only 33 scores. This figure contrasts markedly with Barcelona's offensive performance, which has scored 52 goals so far this season.
Barcelona wants to come back in LaLiga
In their most recent Champions League match against Napoli, Barcelona drew 1-1 on their visit to Italy. Despite dominating much of the match, the Catalan team failed to finish the plays, which prevented them from securing the victory.
Montjuïc is ready
The Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium has witnessed several events over the years. Among the international championships that have taken place in this stadium are the 1996 European Under-21 Championships. In addition, finals of the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup have been held in different years, as well as renowned athletics events. such as the 1992 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, the 1989 World Cup in Athletics and the 2010 European Athletics Championships.
