In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Barcelona - Getafe match live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Barcelona vs Getafe live?

If you want to watch the game Barcelona vs Getafe lvia streaming, your option is: Star+

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is Barcelona vs Getafe?

This is the start time of the Barcelona vs Getafe match on February 23, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:15 hrs.

Bolivia: 11:15 hrs.

Brazil: 12:15 hrs.

Chile: 12:15 hrs.

Colombia: 10:15 hrs.

Ecuador: 10:15 hrs.

United States: 10:15 hrs.

Spain: 4:15 p.m.

England: 3:15 p.m.

Mexico: 09:15 hrs.

Paraguay: 12:15 hrs.

Peru: 10:15 hrs.

Uruguay: 12:15 hrs.

Last match

In the last confrontation between these two teams, which took place at the Barcelona stadium during matchday 18 of the 2022/23 season, the home team managed to win by a tight score of 1-0. The only goal of the game came in the first half of the match and was the work of Pedri. It was a very even and contested match between both teams, with moments of intensity and exciting actions in both areas.
Referee team

Central: Alejandro Muñiz

Assistant #1: Eliana Fernández

Assistant no.2: Ignacio Alonso López

Fourth referee: Abraham Domínguez

VAR: Eduardo Prieto

AVAR: Fabián Blanco

Outstanding player – Getafe

Getafe's standout player this season is 26-year-old forward Borja Mayoral. In the 29 games that he has played in various competitions, Borja Mayoral has managed to score a total of 17 goals and has provided an assist for his teammates. It is important to highlight that the majority of his goals, specifically 15 of them, have been scored in the 25 games that he has played in LaLiga. The most impressive thing is that, of the 33 goals that Getafe has scored throughout the season, Borja Mayoral has been responsible for a notable 45.5% of them. This figure further highlights the importance and impact that the forward has had on the team's offensive performance.
Outstanding player – Barcelona

The featured player is Robert Lewandowski. In the last Champions League match, Lewandowski managed to score a crucial goal for his team. Throughout the season, the 35-year-old forward has accumulated a total of 18 goals and 6 assists in 34 games played for Barcelona. Although he may not have reached the spectacular numbers of previous seasons, his contribution remains invaluable to the Catalan team.
History Barcelona – Getafe

The history of confrontations between Barcelona and Getafe reveals a clear dominance on the part of the culé team. In total, throughout history, both teams have faced each other 41 times, with Barcelona clearly predominating. The culés have achieved victory 28 times, while Getafe has achieved just 4 wins. In addition, 9 draws have been recorded in these matches. In terms of goals, Barcelona also have the lead, with a total of 87 goals scored compared to Getafe's 30 in these matches.

The clashes between Barcelona and Getafe are not only limited to LaLiga, but have also taken place in competitions such as the Copa del Rey. The round of 16 matches in the 2013-14 seasons and the 2006-07 semifinals stand out.

Among the most memorable confrontations is matchday 34 of the 2014-15 season, where Barcelona managed to forcefully beat Getafe with a score of 6-0, making clear their dominance on the field of play.

Getafe feels comfortable in the middle of the table

Getafe has managed to find some stability this season, placing itself comfortably in the middle of the standings. After facing a previous season marked by the anguish of relegation and fighting until the last days to stay in the first category of Spanish football, the team has managed to improve its performance. Currently, Getafe occupies tenth position in the table, accumulating a total of 34 points. Although this figure is considerably below that of Barcelona, with 54 points, and six points less than the teams that occupy European positions, Getafe has managed to stay away from the danger zone.

With 8 games won, 7 draws and 10 losses, the team has shown a balanced performance throughout the season. However, one of the most notable aspects is their low number of goals scored, with only 33 scores. This figure contrasts markedly with Barcelona's offensive performance, which has scored 52 goals so far this season.

Barcelona wants to come back in LaLiga

Barcelona is going through an irregular season that has surprised many of its fans, resulting in the departure of Xavi Hernández from his position as coach, who announced that he would leave his position at the end of the season. Currently, the team is in third position in the table, with 54 points, 8 points behind the leader Real Madrid. In 16 games played, Barcelona has achieved 16 victories, 6 draws and 3 defeats.

In their most recent Champions League match against Napoli, Barcelona drew 1-1 on their visit to Italy. Despite dominating much of the match, the Catalan team failed to finish the plays, which prevented them from securing the victory.

Montjuïc is ready

The match between Barcelona and Getafe will take place at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, also known as the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium. This sports venue has been the temporary home of Barcelona this season due to renovations at the Camp Nou. Originally inaugurated on May 20, 1929 by King Alfonso XIII, this stadium has a capacity for 49,472 spectators.

The Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium has witnessed several events over the years. Among the international championships that have taken place in this stadium are the 1996 European Under-21 Championships. In addition, finals of the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup have been held in different years, as well as renowned athletics events. such as the 1992 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, the 1989 World Cup in Athletics and the 2010 European Athletics Championships.

Welcome to the live coverage of the Barcelona - Getafe match, corresponding to of matchday 26 of LaLiga.

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I'll be your host for this match. We'll provide you with a pre-match analysis, score updates, and live news right here on VAVEL.

