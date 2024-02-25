ADVERTISEMENT
DISCRIMINATION?
América's Chilean defender Igor Lichnovsky expressed that his stint at Cruz Azul between 2018 and 2020 was more complicated than initially thought. In addition to difficulties on the pitch, Lichnovsky mentioned that he also experienced discrimination due to his religion during his time at the club.
OUT OF WORK AROUND THE WORLD
Currently, at least 27 Mexican technical directors are unemployed. Among them are Diego Mejía, recently fired from Bravos de Juárez, as well as Benjamín Mora, Rafael Puente del Río, Francisco Palencia, Carlos Adrián Morales, Gabriel Caballero and Hugo Sánchez.
IN MAY THERE IS A CHAMPION
The calendar indicates that the first leg of the Final will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2024, and the second leg is scheduled for three days later, i.e. Sunday, May 26
SAVE THE DATES
The Play-In format, which was renewed for the second half of 2023 and allowed the teams ranked from seventh to tenth place to compete for the last two places in the Liguilla, will be maintained for the Clausura 2024. This process will take place between May 2 and 5. After this stage, the long-awaited Liga MX Fiesta Grande will begin on Wednesday, May 8.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait for Liga MX is over, all the action, the best goals, the best plays, the hottest controversies and the best players return to the lawns of Mexico with the best games there are in the world.
What time is America vs Cruz Azul match?
This is the start time of the game America vs Cruz Azul of 24th February in several countries:
|
Where To Watch America vs Cruz Azul around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
February 24, 2024
|
22:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
February 25, 2024
|
00:00
|
Bolivia
|
February 24, 2024
|
22:00
|
Brasil
|
February 25, 2024
|
00:00
|
Chile
|
February 25, 2024
|
00:00
|
Colombia
|
February 24, 2024
|
22:00
|
Ecuador
|
February 24, 2024
|
22:00
|
Spain
|
February 25, 2024
|
5:00
|
Mexico
|
February 24, 2024
|
21:00
|
TUDN
|
Peru
|
February 25, 2024
|
22:00
Watch out for this Cruz Azul player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the center forward; Gustavo del Prete. The killer of the area of the Cruz Azul gunners has been characterized for being a strong, tenacious, skillful player, especially a killer in the area, perfect characteristics for him to detonate the gunpowder at any moment of the match and tip the balance in favor of his team to get the victory.
Watch out for this América player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Julián Andrés Quiñones. The current attacker for América has been a key player for the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
América's final lineup:
L. Malagón; K. Álvarez, I. Reyes, I. Lichnovsky C. Calderón; A. Fidalgo, J. Dos Santos, A. Zendejas; B. Rodríguez, J. Rodríguez, J. Quiñones.
Last Cruz Azul lineup:
K. Mier; W. Ditta, E. Lira, G. Piovi; R. Huescas, L. Faravelli, C. Rodríguez, C. Rotondi; C. Antuna, A. Gutiérrez; A. Sepúlveda.
Background:
América and Cruz Azul have met on a total of 59 occasions (25 América wins, 19 draws, 15 Cruz Azul wins) where the scales are entirely in favor of the Azulcremas. In terms of goals scored, América beats Cruz Azul, with a total of 89 goals scored and 70 for the visitors. Their last meeting dates back to Matchday 7 of the Apertura 2023 where América defeated Cruz Azul 2-3.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Azteca is an iconic soccer stadium located in Mexico City, in the Santa Ursula neighborhood. Inaugurated in 1966, it has witnessed numerous major sporting and cultural events over the years. Its original capacity was around 107,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in the world at the time, although it has been reduced to around 87,000 spectators today due to improvements in safety and seating comfort. Estadio Azteca is best known for being the first stadium in history to host two FIFA World Cup finals. In 1970, it was the site of the famous final in which Brazil defeated Italy to win its third world title, and in 1986, it was the venue where Argentina, led by Diego Maradona, defeated West Germany in the final to win its second world title.
Imposing paternity
Club América returns to the Coloso de Santa Úrsula to face the first of the three most important matches of the regular season; the Clasico Joven. The Eagles are in one of their most unstable moments since André Jardine's era at the helm of the Azulcrema squad began, as Kevin Álvarez is still looking to get back to his best level with the team, Henry Martín continues to be on the bench with the Cremas while he finishes his recovery and Diego Valdés has yet to receive the medical clearance needed to return to the starting lineup. In addition, the high number of matches is beginning to take its toll on the players, however, in recent tournaments, América has been the one who has been winning the most, having a paternity over La Máquina, so, despite having the statistics against them, América continues to be the favorite.
A new edition of the Clasico Joven
A new edition of the Clasico Joven is coming up for La Maquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul and the Cementero team wants to take away the paternity that America has had in the last tournaments played between these two historic teams. On the other hand, the team based in La Noria, which answers to the homonym of the "Celestes" of Cruz Azul, is sweeping the Liga MX, playing very, very nice soccer, which has helped them to take the spotlight of the competition, however, this will be their second duel of "Prueba de Fuego" for the Cementero team since they will be able to measure themselves one on one to try to find out if they are ready to fight for the title of the Clausura 2024.
Liga MX is back
The eternal wait is finally over, the Liga MX glory is back to delight fans and strangers alike with the best action in the fields of Mexico. Once again, another tournament starts, where 18 teams will face each other throughout 17 rounds to try, first of all, to qualify to the big party of the national football, either in the playoffs or in the first six places that have a direct pass to the quarterfinals and then have the opportunity to fight for the title that will assure them a place in the champion of champions trophy and the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. Likewise, it will be very important to enjoy this summer tournament since once it is over, it will be a while before the blessed Liga MX returns, since there is a big summer break with international tournaments such as Copa América, Euro Cup, Leagues Cup and the France 2024 Olympic Games, therefore, it will also be important to see the performance of the players throughout these 17 days with their respective teams, since the most outstanding players will probably have an undeniable offer for the transfer market that opens the 24/25 season, making this perhaps their last instance in our League. Likewise, this Clausura 2024 will be another tournament without promotion, but with the drama of the quotient for not paying the debt imposed by the FMF.
Kick-off time
The America vs Cruz Azul match will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
