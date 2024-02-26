ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
How to watch Santos vs Mazatlan live?
This is the kickoff time for the Santos vs Mazatlan match on Sunday, February 25, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:00 VIX PLUS
Bolivia: 19:00 VIX PLUS
Chile: 19:00 VIX PLUS
Colombia: 18:00 VIX PLUS
Ecuador: 18:00 VIX PLUS
United States: 19:00 VIX PLUS
Mexico: 18:00 VIX PLUS
Paraguay: 19:00 VIX PLUS
Peru: 18:00 VIX PLUS
Uruguay: 20:00 VIX PLUS
Referee Team
Center: Fernando Guerrero Ramírez
Assistant 1: Marco Antonio Bisguerra Mendiola
Assistant 2: Heder Adan Truijillo Escareño
4th official: Miguel Ángel Anaya Suárez.
VAR: César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos.
VAR 1: Manuel Alfonso Martínez Sánchez.
What time is Santos vs Mazatlan?
Mazatlan's featured player
The outstanding player is Yoel Bárcenas, a 30-year-old Panamanian, his skillful leg is the right, his strength is the long ball, he has started every game and has scored two goals, three assists and his passing accuracy per game is 84%.
Santos featured player
The outstanding player is Pedro Aquino, Peruvian player, 28 years old, with a deft right foot, his strengths are long balls, he has played eight games, seven as a starter, plays an average of 81 minutes per game, has a passing accuracy of 88% and recovers an average of 7.1 balls per game.
History Santos vs Mazatlan
These teams have met eight times, with five wins for Santos, two for Mazatlán and one draw. In the lagoon lands, the locals have won their four meetings, with ten goals scored and only one conceded. However, of their last five meetings, Santos has won three times and Mazatlán only twice, with their last victory against the Guerreros being on matchday 15 of the Apertura 2023.
Mazatlan seeks its first away win
Mazatlán's situation is not very different, they are thirteenth in the table, have only one win, three draws and four defeats, three of these as visitors and without a win away from the Estadio El Encanto. However, the team has not lost since matchday 5 against Puebla, winning its next match against Atlas and drawing the last two against Guadalajara and América, which could give it an advantage over its current rival.
Santos in search of its first victory with Nacho at the helm
This will be the third match with Nacho Ambriz at the helm of the Lagunero bench following the departure of Pablo Repetto from the team. The team has four consecutive defeats, its last win coming against Puebla on January 30 during matchday 4. The team is currently in sixteenth position in the table with 4 points, one win, one draw and six defeats.
Stadium
The match will be played at the Territorio Santos Modelo (TSM) Corona Stadium, which has a capacity for 29,101 people, located at Autopista Torreón - San Pedro km 7 #9000 corner with Av Territorio Santo Modelo, Todos los Santos, Torreón, Coahuila.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Santos vs Mazatlan match, corresponding to date 8 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024.
My name is Eduardo Mendoza and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
In a few moments, we will share with you the starting lineups for the Santos vs. Mazatlan live stream, as well as the latest information from the Estadio TSM Corona. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.