Update Live Commentary
7:00 AMan hour ago

How to watch Santos vs Mazatlan live?

If you want to watch Santos vs Mazatlan live, your only option is via streaming on VIX PLUS.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

In a few moments, we will share with you the starting lineups for the Santos vs. Mazatlan live stream, as well as the latest information from the Estadio TSM Corona. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.

6:55 AMan hour ago

This is the kickoff time for the Santos vs Mazatlan match on Sunday, February 25, 2024 in various countries:

Argentina: 20:00 VIX PLUS

Bolivia: 19:00 VIX PLUS

Chile: 19:00 VIX PLUS

Colombia: 18:00 VIX PLUS

Ecuador: 18:00 VIX PLUS

United States: 19:00 VIX PLUS

Mexico: 18:00 VIX PLUS

Paraguay: 19:00 VIX PLUS

Peru: 18:00 VIX PLUS

Uruguay: 20:00 VIX PLUS

6:50 AMan hour ago

Referee Team

Center: Fernando Guerrero Ramírez

Assistant 1: Marco Antonio Bisguerra Mendiola

Assistant 2: Heder Adan Truijillo Escareño

4th official: Miguel Ángel Anaya Suárez.

VAR: César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos.

VAR 1: Manuel Alfonso Martínez Sánchez.

What time is Santos vs Mazatlan?

6:45 AMan hour ago

Mazatlan's featured player

The outstanding player is Yoel Bárcenas, a 30-year-old Panamanian, his skillful leg is the right, his strength is the long ball, he has started every game and has scored two goals, three assists and his passing accuracy per game is 84%.
6:40 AMan hour ago

Santos featured player

The outstanding player is Pedro Aquino, Peruvian player, 28 years old, with a deft right foot, his strengths are long balls, he has played eight games, seven as a starter, plays an average of 81 minutes per game, has a passing accuracy of 88% and recovers an average of 7.1 balls per game.
6:35 AM2 hours ago

History Santos vs Mazatlan

These teams have met eight times, with five wins for Santos, two for Mazatlán and one draw. In the lagoon lands, the locals have won their four meetings, with ten goals scored and only one conceded. However, of their last five meetings, Santos has won three times and Mazatlán only twice, with their last victory against the Guerreros being on matchday 15 of the Apertura 2023.
6:30 AM2 hours ago

Mazatlan seeks its first away win

Mazatlán's situation is not very different, they are thirteenth in the table, have only one win, three draws and four defeats, three of these as visitors and without a win away from the Estadio El Encanto. However, the team has not lost since matchday 5 against Puebla, winning its next match against Atlas and drawing the last two against Guadalajara and América, which could give it an advantage over its current rival.
6:25 AM2 hours ago

Santos in search of its first victory with Nacho at the helm

This will be the third match with Nacho Ambriz at the helm of the Lagunero bench following the departure of Pablo Repetto from the team. The team has four consecutive defeats, its last win coming against Puebla on January 30 during matchday 4. The team is currently in sixteenth position in the table with 4 points, one win, one draw and six defeats.
6:20 AM2 hours ago

Stadium

The match will be played at the Territorio Santos Modelo (TSM) Corona Stadium, which has a capacity for 29,101 people, located at Autopista Torreón - San Pedro km 7 #9000 corner with Av Territorio Santo Modelo, Todos los Santos, Torreón, Coahuila.
Territorio Santos Modelo (TSM) Corona Stadium | Photo: X @ClubSantos
6:15 AM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Santos vs Mazatlan match, corresponding to date 8 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024.

My name is Eduardo Mendoza and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

