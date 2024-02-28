ADVERTISEMENT
Stay here to follow Colombia vs Puerto Rico live
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Colombia vs Puerto Rico match live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Snapdragon Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Colombia vs Puerto Rico live?
If you want to watch the game, see Colombia vs Puerto Rico live on TV, your option is ESPN
If you want to watch it via streaming, your option is: Star+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Colombia vs Puerto Rico?
This is the start time of the Colombia vs Puerto Rico match on February 27, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.
Brazil: 9:00 p.m.
Chile: 9:00 p.m.
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 7:00 p.m.
Spain: 01:00 hrs.
England: 00:00 hrs.
Mexico: 6:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.
Peru: 7:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.
Selected – Puerto Rico
Goalkeepers: Jlo Varada Vázquez, Sydney Martínez and Ariana Anderson
Defenses: Verónica García, Bryana Pizarro, Madison Cox, Jazmine Méndez, Isabel Martínez, Amber Diorio and Imani Morlock
Midfielders: Jailene de Jesús, Nickolette Driesse, Jillienne Aguilera, Josephine Cotto and Sarah Martínez
Attackers: Daphane Méndez, Skylynn Rodríguez, Gloria Douglas, Cristina Torres, Ashley Mc Mahon, Juelle Love, Danielle Julia Marcano and Kennedy García
Selected – Colombia
Goalkeepers: Natalia Giraldo, Sandra Sepúlveda and Derly Stefany Castaño
Defenders: Manuela Vanegas, Daniela Arias, Ángela Barón, Carolina Arias and Jorelyn Carabali
Midfielders: Angie Yantén, Lorena Bedoya, Daniela Montoya, María Camila Reyes, Marcela Restrepo, Diana Celis, Ilana Izquierdo, Lady Andrade, Mónica Ramos and Liana Salazar
Attackers: Ivonne Chacón, Catalina Usme, Manuela Pavi, Linda Caicedo and Elexa Bahr
Featured Player – Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's standout is Sydney Martínez, a 24-year-old goalkeeper. In the team's debut against Brazil, Martínez stood out despite the narrow 1-0 loss. Her outstanding performance in goal was essential to keep the score so close against a large team like Brazil. Her skill between the three sticks has been evident, contributing with a total of 9 saves in the matches played.
Featured Player – Colombia
Without a doubt, the outstanding player in the coffee team is Catalina Usme. At 34 years old and playing for the Pachuca team, Usme has been a fundamental piece in the two matches played by Colombia in the Gold Cup. In the debut against Panama, Usme left his mark by scoring a goal, but his contribution did not He stopped there, also providing two assists. Furthermore, she demonstrated her ability in attack by taking a total of 7 shots, of which 3 found their way into the opponent's goal.
Puerto Rico seeks to make history
Puerto Rico is in third place in the group with a total of 3 points, after having won one game and lost another. Unlike their rival, their goal difference remains at 0.
In their most recent match, Puerto Rico faced Canada, achieving a 2-1 victory. The first goal of the game came from Taylor, who tied the score after Panama took the lead in the first half of the match. It was Marcano who sealed the victory for Puerto Rico with a crucial goal at the end of the match, thus securing the three points for his team.
Colombia wants to qualify
Colombia is positioned in second place in group B, having registered one victory and one defeat. He currently accumulates 3 points in the standings and needs to add another 3 to his account if he hopes to advance to the next round of the tournament. Their goal difference is 5, mainly thanks to the resounding victory in their first match against Panama.
In their most recent matchup, Colombia faced Brazil, suffering a narrow defeat of 1-0, with an early goal scored by Adailma da Silva. Although Colombia showed a solid game and sought to take control of the match, its offense lacked effectiveness, failing to make any shots into the opponent's goal in contrast to the Brazilian team's 5 attempts.
The game will be in San Diego
The meeting will take place in San Diego, California, at Snapdragon Stadium. Since its inauguration in September 2022, this stadium with a capacity for 35 thousand fans has become the main headquarters of several local sports teams.
The San Diego State Aztecs, the college football team from San Diego State University, have made Snapdragon Stadium their home, competing in the NCAA. Likewise, the stadium has been the scene of matches for the San Diego Wave FC, a women's soccer team in the National Women's Soccer League, and the San Diego Legion rugby club, which has belonged to Major League Rugby since 2023.
Hi!
Welcome to the live coverage of the Colombia vs Puerto Rico match, corresponding to the third match of the group stage of the Women's Gold Cup.
My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here on VAVEL.
