12:30 PM

Tune in here Friburgo vs Bayern Munich Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Friburgo vs Bayern Munich live match, as well as the latest information from the Europa-Park Stadion. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
12:25 PM

How to watch Friburgo vs Bayern Munich Live Stream on TV and Online?

Friburgo vs Bayern Munich will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

12:20 PM

What time is Friburgo vs Bayern Munich match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Friburgo vs Bayern Munich of March 1st, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on Star +
Brasil: 4:30 PM
Chile: 4:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:30 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:30 PM on ESPN +
España: 8:30 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
México: 1:30 PM on Blue To Go VE, Sky HD
Paraguay: 4:30 PM on Star +
Perú: 2:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 3:30 PM on Star +

12:15 PM

Key player - Bayern Munich

In Bayern Munich, the presence of Harry Kane stands out. The 30-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Bundesliga where he has 27 goals and five assists in 23 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has a total of 2042 minutes.
12:10 PM

Key player - Freiburg

In Freiburg, the presence of Vincenzo Grifo stands out. The 30-year-old German-Italian midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Bundesliga where he has seven goals and seven assists in 21 games played, being a starter in 20 of them. He has 1648 minutes in total.
12:05 PM

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich history

These two teams have met 49 times. The statistics are in favor of Bayern Munich, who have emerged victorious on 35 occasions, while Freiburg have won on five occasions, for a total of nine draws.

In the Bundesliga...

Looking only at the number of times they have met in the Bundesliga, there have been 47 meetings, with Bayern Munich winning 34 times, while Freiburg have won four, for a total of nine draws.

If we take into account the number of times Freiburg have played Bayern Munich at home in the Bundesliga, there are 23 matches, where the Bavarians have the advantage with 13 wins over the four wins and six draws.

12:00 PM

Bayern Munich to make up ground

Bayern Munich is coming from a comforting victory at home against Leipzig (2-1) and broke a mini losing streak that took them a little away from the title fight against Leverkusen. The Bavarians have the obligation to win all their remaining matches to try to win a new title, but the most important task now will be to win and improve their level ahead of the UEFA Champions League match against Lazio next week.

11:55 AM

Freiburg needs to break out of its slump

Freiburg come into this match on a very bad run. Although they still have hopes of challenging for a place in next season's European competition, the outlook has become too complicated, considering that they have gone five games without a win, four of them defeats, most recently in their last game away to Augsburg (2-1).

11:50 AM

The match will be played at the Europa-Park Stadion

The SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich match will be played at the Europa-Park Stadion, located in the city of Freiburg, in the state of Baden-Württemberg, Germany. This venue, inaugurated in 2021, has a capacity for 34,700 spectators.
11:45 AM

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Bundesliga match: Friburgo vs Bayern Munich Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
