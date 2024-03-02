ADVERTISEMENT
The referee
They have arrived
Costumes
We are back
Statements from Tigers
"We are very happy because the win was the most important thing. I think the win was good, the performance (too) and this gives us something to think about Toluca and then think about Orlando."
Follow here Toluca vs Tigres Live Score
How to watch Toluca vs Tigres Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 6:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Toluca vs Tigres: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday 2 March 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday 2 March 2024
|
19:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday 2 March 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday 2 March 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday 2 March 2024
|
18:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday 2 March 2024
|
18:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday 2 March 2024
|
11:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday 2 March 2024
|
18:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday 2 March 2024
|
18:00 hrs
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday 2 March 2024
|
17:00 hrs
|
In VIX and TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday 2 March 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday 2 March 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday 2 March 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday 2 March 2024
|
19:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
Players to watch
Nicolás Ibáñez scorer and assister like Juan Bruntetta. Nico has 3 goals and 4 assists. Juan has 3 goals in the last 9 games. Sebastián Córdova has 3 goals.
History between teams
In the last game on October 4 it was a re-share of points, with a 2-goal tie. Toluca won by 3 goals to 1, in their last game in Hell.
Tigres has not won in its last 2 visits at the Nemesio Diez. Losing in both games by 3 goals.