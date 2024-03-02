ADVERTISEMENT

Update
5:19 PMa minute ago

The referee

The referee will be Adonai Escobedo with 1 red and 4 yellow cards on average.
5:13 PM7 minutes ago

They have arrived

The two teams have already arrived at the venue, just minutes before they go out to warm up, after the actions begin in this Toluca vs Tigres match.
5:05 PM15 minutes ago

Costumes

Everything is ready for the players from both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.
5:01 PM19 minutes ago

We are back

We are back for the minute by minute match between Tigres vs Toluca. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.
4:00 PMan hour ago

Statements from Tigers

Miguel Fuentes at a press conference, where he spoke about the passing of Tigres. With a victory in the middle of the week against Juárez, where he thinks about each game with a lot of commitment.

"We are very happy because the win was the most important thing. I think the win was good, the performance (too) and this gives us something to think about Toluca and then think about Orlando."

3:55 PMan hour ago

Follow here Toluca vs Tigres Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Toluca vs Tigres live, as well as the latest information from the Nemesio Diez Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
3:50 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Toluca vs Tigres Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday 2 March 2024

USA Time: 6:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

3:45 PM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Toluca vs Tigres: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Toluca vs Tigres: of Saturday 2 March 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday 2 March 2024

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday 2 March 2024

19:00 hrs

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday 2 March 2024

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday 2 March 2024

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday 2 March 2024

18:00 hrs

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday 2 March 2024

18:00 hrs

no transmission.

Spain

Saturday 2 March 2024

11:00 hrs

no transmission.

Canada

Saturday 2 March 2024

18:00 hrs

no transmission.

USA

Saturday 2 March 2024

18:00 hrs

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Saturday 2 March 2024

17:00 hrs

In VIX  and TUDN.

Paraguay

Saturday 2 March 2024

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday 2 March 2024

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday 2 March 2024

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday 2 March 2024

19:00 hrs

no transmission.
3:40 PM2 hours ago

Players to watch

Jean Meneses is Toluca's player to watch, with 9 games, 4 goals and 3 assists. Although Tiago Volpi is part of the scorers with 2 penalty goals, Maximiliano Araujo has 2 assists, being one of the top assists.
Nicolás Ibáñez scorer and assister like Juan Bruntetta. Nico has 3 goals and 4 assists. Juan has 3 goals in the last 9 games. Sebastián Córdova has 3 goals.
3:35 PM2 hours ago

History between teams

Tigres and Toluca face each other. In the last 5 games these have been the results, 2 victories for Toluca, 2 victories for the Incomparables and 1 draw.
In the last game on October 4 it was a re-share of points, with a 2-goal tie. Toluca won by 3 goals to 1, in their last game in Hell.
Tigres has not won in its last 2 visits at the Nemesio Diez. Losing in both games by 3 goals.
3:30 PM2 hours ago

How is Toluca coming?

After the failure in the CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament, where they were eliminated by Heridiano, they tied 0 goals against Rayados, with Santos Laguna they won 1 by goal. With Xolos they won 2 goals to 0, being a great game for Juan Pablo Domínguez and Jean Meneses. After receiving Tigres in hell, they will go to the border against Juárez. The choriceros come in sixth place, with 16 points, 9 games, 4 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss. 19 goals for and 11 against.
3:25 PM2 hours ago

How do Tigres arrive?

Tigres comes from beating Juárez in the middle of the week, being a very tough game, where Gignac scored the winning goal, these days will be complicated because they will have participation in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, against Orlando City, then they will play in Azteca against América, after the return in the Volcano. They are currently in fifth place in the general standings with 18 points, 9 games, 5 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss. With 13 goals for, 7 against and tied on points with América.
3:20 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Liga MX Match Toluca vs Tigres Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
