Update
Follow here Stoke City vs Middlesbrough Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Stoke City vs Middlesbrough EFL Championship match.
What time is the Stoke City vs Middlesbrough match for EFL Championship Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Stoke City vs Middlesbrough of March 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM.
Bolivia: 11:00 AM.
Brazil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 6:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Middlesbrough's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Thomas Glover, Paddy McNair, Rav van den Berg, Luke Thomas, Luke Ayling, Finn Azaz, Daniel Barlaser, Lewis O'Brien, Riley McGree, Samuel Silvera and Marcus Forss.
Stoke City's latest lineup
These were the XI players who started the last game:
Daniel Iversen, Michael Rose, Ben Wilmot, Jordan Thompson, Junior Tchamadeu, Luke Cundle, Wouter Burger, Lewis Baker, Niall Ennis, Bae Jun-Ho and Million Manhoef.
Middlesbrough players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Middlesbrough and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Stoke City. Player Sam Greenwood (#29) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Defender Lukas Ahlefeld Engel (#27) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 26-year-old goalkeeper Thomas Glover (#23) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Saturday.
Middlesbrough in the tournament
Middlesbrough had a good start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 34 of the tournament they have a total of 44 points with 13 games won, 5 draws and 15 lost. They are located in the thirteenth position in the general table and if they want to maintain that position they will have to win the match. Saturday's game will be very difficult as Stoke City are a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on February 24, 2024, they lost 2-0 against Plymouth Argyle at the Riverside Stadium and thus achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Stoke City players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Stoke City and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Middlesbrough. The player André Vidigal (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Wouter Burger (#6) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 26-year-old goalkeeper Daniel Iversen (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Stoke City in the tournament
Stoke City had a bad start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 34 of the tournament they have a total of 35 points with 9 games won, 8 tied and 17 lost. They are located in twenty-second position in the general table and if they want to move up the position they will have to win the match. Saturday's game will be very difficult as Middlesbrough is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on February 24, 2024, they lost 2-1 against Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium and thus achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The bet365 Stadium is located in the city of Stoke-on-Trent, England. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 30,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on August 26, 1997, it is one of the oldest stadiums in England and is currently the home of Stoke City.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the EFL Championship Match: Stoke City vs Middlesbrough!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.