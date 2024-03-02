ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Preston North vs Hull City live match, as well as the latest information from the stadium.
How to watch Preston North vs Hull City live?

Where and how to watch Preston North vs Hull City online and live EFL Championship 2023-2024?

History

In total, they have played 59 matches, of which Preston North has won 26, drawing 13 matches. Hull City won 19 of those
Hull City key player

The 24-year-old Irish striker, Aaron Connolly, has emerged as a leading figure in the Hull City team. Connolly, who also represents the Irish national team, has made a remarkable mark this season with 8 goals in 27 games played. His average of one goal every 164 minutes places him as a key player in the team's offense. In addition, Connolly has maintained an average of approximately 1.6 shots per game, demonstrating his determination on the field.
Preston North key player

Will Keane, striker. Experienced player of 31 years old, he is in his second season with Preston, the player has extensive experience in English soccer, he is currently the top scorer of the season for Preston, no doubt the Irishman is taking advantage of his opportunities in the area and with 14 games played he has already scored on 6 occasions.
Hull City

The local team is sixth in the table with 55 points, and has had a significant rise in the last few days, including four wins in the last five matches. In the winter market, they have been reinforced in a very good way, and are one of the candidates to make life difficult for the teams better placed in the fight for the third place in the Premier League.
Preston North

The 'Lilywhites' in their last 6 matches have had a favorable performance, as they have obtained several victories, their best result was against Coventry City by 3-0, having a streak of 2 draws and 4 wins and achieving the eighth position in the EFL Championship. At the moment they are fighting for promotion and beating Hull City would help a lot with the purpose.
The match will be played at Deepdale Stadium

The match between Preston North End and Leeds United will take place at the Deepdale Stadium in the city of Preston (England), the stadium is where Preston North End Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1875 and has a capacity for approximately 23,450 spectators.

