ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Stay tuned to follow Preston North vs Hull City live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Preston North vs Hull City live match, as well as the latest information from the stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL.com's coverage.
How to watch Preston North vs Hull City live?
If you want to watch Preston North vs Hull City live on television, your option is Sky.
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Paramount + in Mexico and Star + in South America.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Where and how to watch Preston North vs Hull City online and live EFL Championship 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Preston North vs Hull City match in several countries:
Argentina: 12 noon on ESPN, Star+
Argentina: 12 noon on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 noon on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 10 A.M. ON CLARO, STAR+. USA (ET): 10 a.m. on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 11 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
History
In total, they have played 59 matches, of which Preston North has won 26, drawing 13 matches. Hull City won 19 of those
Hull City key player
The 24-year-old Irish striker, Aaron Connolly, has emerged as a leading figure in the Hull City team. Connolly, who also represents the Irish national team, has made a remarkable mark this season with 8 goals in 27 games played. His average of one goal every 164 minutes places him as a key player in the team's offense. In addition, Connolly has maintained an average of approximately 1.6 shots per game, demonstrating his determination on the field.
Preston North key player
Will Keane, striker. Experienced player of 31 years old, he is in his second season with Preston, the player has extensive experience in English soccer, he is currently the top scorer of the season for Preston, no doubt the Irishman is taking advantage of his opportunities in the area and with 14 games played he has already scored on 6 occasions.
Hull City
The local team is sixth in the table with 55 points, and has had a significant rise in the last few days, including four wins in the last five matches. In the winter market, they have been reinforced in a very good way, and are one of the candidates to make life difficult for the teams better placed in the fight for the third place in the Premier League.
Preston North
The 'Lilywhites' in their last 6 matches have had a favorable performance, as they have obtained several victories, their best result was against Coventry City by 3-0, having a streak of 2 draws and 4 wins and achieving the eighth position in the EFL Championship. At the moment they are fighting for promotion and beating Hull City would help a lot with the purpose.
The match will be played at Deepdale Stadium
The match between Preston North End and Leeds United will take place at the Deepdale Stadium in the city of Preston (England), the stadium is where Preston North End Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1875 and has a capacity for approximately 23,450 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premier League Match: Preston North vs Hull City Live Updates!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.