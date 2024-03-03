ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Athletic vs Barcelona?
Argentina: 5:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 4:00 p.m.
Brazil: 5:00 p.m.
Chile: 5:00 p.m.
Colombia: 3:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m.
Spain: 9:00 p.m.
England: 8:00 p.m.
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 5:00 p.m.
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 5:00 p.m.
History Athletic vs Barcelona
The first confrontation between the two took place in the 1920 Copa del Rey, the oldest official tournament in Spanish football. Since then, they have met on the pitch 294 times, with 145 wins for Barcelona, 46 draws and 103 wins for Athletic.
This rivalry has seen several confrontations that have defined important titles. In total, they have played 13 finals, with a 9-4 advantage for the blaugranas. The Copa del Rey has been the main stage for these matches, with Barcelona leading 7-2. In the Spanish Super Cup, both teams are tied 2-2 in finals played.
The game with the most goals occurred in February 1931, when Athletic won 12-1. On the other hand, Barcelona's biggest win over Athletic was a 7-0 in February 2001.
Barcelona wants to come back in LaLiga
In their last home match, they achieved a 4-0 win over Getafe. This was the first time since their 5-0 win in the first group stage of the Champions League against Antwerp that Barcelona achieved a rout. The goals were scored by Raphinha, Joao Félix, Frenkie de Jong and Fermín López.
Athletic arrives inspired
In addition, they have secured a place in the Copa del Rey final after beating Atlético de Madrid 4-0 on aggregate. In the last match against Atlético in San Mamés, the goals were scored by Iñaki Williams, Nico Williams and Guruzeta. The team capitalized on the defensive and precision errors of the rival team to achieve a win and qualify for their 39th final, of which they have won 23.
San Mamés will be the headquarters of the match
It has been the scene of several sporting events such as the finals of the European Rugby Challenge Cup and the European Rugby Champions Cup in May 2018. Likewise, in September 2019, it hosted the start of the 13th stage of the Vuelta a Spain, and in August 2022, the esplanade next to the stadium was the starting point of the 6th stage of the same cycling competition.
