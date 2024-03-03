ADVERTISEMENT

Update
3:00 AMan hour ago

Stay here to follow Athletic vs Barcelona live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Athletic vs Barcelona match live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from San Mamés. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Athletic vs Barcelona live?

If you want to watch the Athletic vs Barcelona match live on TV, your option is ESPN

If you want to watch it via streaming, your option is Star+

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

2:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Athletic vs Barcelona?

This is the start time of the Athletic vs Barcelona match on March 3, 2024 in various countries:

Argentina: 5:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 4:00 p.m.

Brazil: 5:00 p.m.

Chile: 5:00 p.m.

Colombia: 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m.

Spain: 9:00 p.m.

England: 8:00 p.m.

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 5:00 p.m.

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 5:00 p.m.

2:45 AMan hour ago

Last match

In the last confrontation between both teams in San Mamés, Athletic won 4-2 over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, which secured their place in the semifinals. The basque team's goals were scored by Guruzeta and Sancet during regular time, while Iñaki and Nico Williams scored in added time. On the part of the culé team, the goals were scored by Lewandowski and Yamal in the first half of regular time. During extra time, Barcelona showed a notable inferiority against Athletic, evidencing a lack of ideas to penetrate the rival defense and reverse the situation. The local team knew how to take advantage of this situation to ensure their victory and advance to the next round of the tournament.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Referee team

Central: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande

2:35 AMan hour ago

Featured player – Barcelona

The standout player for Barcelona is İlkay Gündoğan, the 33-year-old midfielder. Gündoğan has been a key player in the team, participating in 38 games and contributing with 5 goals and 10 assists. His influence on the game is notable, since the ball usually passes through his feet for much of the match. With a total of 2069 accurate passes, Gündoğan has demonstrated his ability in the distribution of the game, averaging 54.4 good passes per game.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

Featured player – Athletic

Among those called up for Athletic Club, the figure of Iñaki Williams, the 29-year-old winger, stands out. In LaLiga, he has participated in 23 games, scoring 9 goals and providing three assists. In the Copa del Rey, he has contributed with 2 goals and 5 assists. His scoring production places him in second place on the team's scoring charts for the season.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

History Athletic vs Barcelona

The rivalry between Barcelona and Athletic Club is one of the oldest in the history of Spanish football, dating back to the 1920s.

The first confrontation between the two took place in the 1920 Copa del Rey, the oldest official tournament in Spanish football. Since then, they have met on the pitch 294 times, with 145 wins for Barcelona, 46 draws and 103 wins for Athletic.

This rivalry has seen several confrontations that have defined important titles. In total, they have played 13 finals, with a 9-4 advantage for the blaugranas. The Copa del Rey has been the main stage for these matches, with Barcelona leading 7-2. In the Spanish Super Cup, both teams are tied 2-2 in finals played.

The game with the most goals occurred in February 1931, when Athletic won 12-1. On the other hand, Barcelona's biggest win over Athletic was a 7-0 in February 2001.

2:20 AM2 hours ago

Barcelona wants to come back in LaLiga

Barcelona is in third position in LaLiga, with 17 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses, accumulating a total of 56 goals for and 34 against. Currently, they have 57 points, leaving them 8 behind the leader Real Madrid. Despite occupying qualifying positions for the Champions League and with only 12 games remaining, Barcelona continues to seek to come back and aspire to the league title, which it won last season.

In their last home match, they achieved a 4-0 win over Getafe. This was the first time since their 5-0 win in the first group stage of the Champions League against Antwerp that Barcelona achieved a rout. The goals were scored by Raphinha, Joao Félix, Frenkie de Jong and Fermín López.

2:15 AM2 hours ago

Athletic arrives inspired

The team is in fifth position in LaLiga, with the possibility of qualifying for the Europa League, after accumulating 14 wins, 7 draws and 5 losses. He has had an outstanding performance with 46 goals for and 26 against.

In addition, they have secured a place in the Copa del Rey final after beating Atlético de Madrid 4-0 on aggregate. In the last match against Atlético in San Mamés, the goals were scored by Iñaki Williams, Nico Williams and Guruzeta. The team capitalized on the defensive and precision errors of the rival team to achieve a win and qualify for their 39th final, of which they have won 23.

2:10 AM2 hours ago

San Mamés will be the headquarters of the match

The match will take place in Bilbao, at the San Mamés, inaugurated in its first phase of construction on September 16, 2013, succeeding the old San Mamés. This stadium is mainly used by Athletic Club and has a capacity for 53,331 spectators.

It has been the scene of several sporting events such as the finals of the European Rugby Challenge Cup and the European Rugby Champions Cup in May 2018. Likewise, in September 2019, it hosted the start of the 13th stage of the Vuelta a Spain, and in August 2022, the esplanade next to the stadium was the starting point of the 6th stage of the same cycling competition.

2:05 AM2 hours ago

Hi!

Welcome to the coverage of the Athletic vs Barcelona match live, corresponding to matchday 27 of the LaLiga.

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Gibelly Agudelo Higuita
Gibelly Agudelo Higuita
Periodista de la Universidad de Antioquia.
10$
25$
50$
Custom