ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow the United States vs Colombia live
Where and how to watch United States vs Colombia online and live
The United States vs Colombia can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the United States vs Colombia match corresponding to the W Gold Cup Quarterfinals?
Argentina: 4:15 p.m.
Bolivia: 3:15 p.m.
Brazil: 6:15 p.m.
Chile: 7:15 p.m.
Colombia: 8:15 p.m.
Ecuador: 9:15 p.m.
United States: 8:15 p.m. PT and 9:15 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:15 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:15 p.m.
Peru: 4:15 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 6:15 p.m.
Japan: 04:15 hours
India: 09:15 hours
Nigeria: 12:15 p.m.
South Africa: 11:15 a.m.
Australia: 02:15 hours
United Kingdom ET: 1:15 p.m.
United States Statements
“It's just about going back to the agreements we've made, keeping it simple and executing it. This shows how far the game is going. There are no easy games anymore.”
“No, the entire group is ready to play. The entire group was prepared to play tonight and we had several options but this is the group we chose. “I have a lot of confidence that the group is able to execute, and the way we train and prepare, it's not just about togetherness, it's about the system, roles and responsibilities".
Colombia's last lineup
Last United States lineup
How does Colombia arrive?
How does the United States arrive?