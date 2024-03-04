ADVERTISEMENT

Update
8:15 AM22 minutes ago

Don't leave here to follow the United States vs Colombia live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the United States vs Colombia live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Caliente Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
8:10 AM27 minutes ago

Where and how to watch United States vs Colombia online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Fox Sports channel.

The United States vs Colombia can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

8:05 AM32 minutes ago

What time is the United States vs Colombia match corresponding to the W Gold Cup Quarterfinals?

This is the start time of the United States vs Colombia match on March 3, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:15 p.m.

Bolivia: 3:15 p.m.

Brazil: 6:15 p.m.

Chile: 7:15 p.m.

Colombia: 8:15 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:15 p.m.

United States: 8:15 p.m. PT and 9:15 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:15 p.m.

Paraguay: 4:15 p.m.

Peru: 4:15 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:15 p.m.

Venezuela: 6:15 p.m.

Japan: 04:15 hours

India: 09:15 hours

Nigeria: 12:15 p.m.

South Africa: 11:15 a.m.

Australia: 02:15 hours

United Kingdom ET: 1:15 p.m.

8:00 AM37 minutes ago

United States Statements

Twila Kilgore spoke after the loss to Mexico: “I think they had a good game plan. I think we had a good game plan. They just executed theirs better than ours.”

“It's just about going back to the agreements we've made, keeping it simple and executing it. This shows how far the game is going. There are no easy games anymore.”

“No, the entire group is ready to play. The entire group was prepared to play tonight and we had several options but this is the group we chose. “I have a lot of confidence that the group is able to execute, and the way we train and prepare, it's not just about togetherness, it's about the system, roles and responsibilities".

7:55 AM42 minutes ago

Colombia's last lineup

N. Giraldo; C. Arias, J. Carabalí, A. Barón, M. Venegas; M. Restrepo, L. Salazar, I. Izquierdo; M. Pavi, M. Usme, L. Caicedo.
7:50 AMan hour ago

Last United States lineup

A. Naeher; E. Fox, A. Dahlkemper, B. Sauerbrunn, C. Dunn; S. Coffey, L. Horan, T. Rodma, R. Lavelle, L. Williams; S. Smith.
7:45 AMan hour ago

How does Colombia arrive?

Colombia arrives at these times as second place in group B of the Gold Cup W. Those led by Olivares managed to add six of nine units, this after managing to beat Panama with a score of six goals to zero in the first round and in the last round they beat Puerto Rico, where they scored two goals and kept their goalless record. In addition to the fact that they fell on the second day of this phase by the minimum against Brazil, which is why they are doing well emotionally.

7:40 AMan hour ago

How does the United States arrive?

United States finished their participation in the group stage in second position; Despite having obtained good scores against the Dominican Republic where they won five goals to zero and with Argentina that scored four goals, the Stars and Stripes ended up falling against Mexico two to zero, a team against which they had a long hegemony, adding victories since the year 200, a hard setback for the hosts.

7:35 AMan hour ago

The United States vs Colombia match will be played at the Banc of California Stadium

The United States vs Colombia match will be played at Banc of California Stadium in California, United States. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
7:30 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the United States vs Colombia match, corresponding to the Quarterfinals of the Concacaf W Gold Cup. The match will take place at the Banc of California Stadium at 7:15 p.m.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lorena Solórzano
Lorena Solórzano
CORRESPONSAL
10$
25$
50$
Custom