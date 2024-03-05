ADVERTISEMENT

Tune in here Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle live, as well as the latest information from Hillsborough Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle match live on TV and online?

The Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle?

This is the kick-off time for the Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle match on March 5, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:45 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs. - 
Brazil: 16:45 hrs. - 
Chile: 15:45 hrs. - 
Colombia: 14:45 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs. - 
Spain: 21:45 hrs. - 
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 15:45 hrs. - 
Peru: 14:45 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs. -
Referee Team

Referee: Stephen Martin.
Key player at Plymouth Argyle

One of the players to watch out for at Plymouth Argyle is Morgan Whittaker, the 23-year-old England-born center forward has played 35 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total number of games he already has seven assists and 17 goals, these against; Huddersfield Town, Norwich City on three occasions, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, Sunderland AFC, Rotherham United, Birmingham City, Cardiff City twice, Watford FC, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, Swansea City and Coventry City.
Key player at Sheffield Wednesday

One of the most outstanding players in Sheffield Wednesday is Ike Ugbo, the 25 year old Canadian born center forward, has played 28 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and six goals, these against; Birmingham City twice, Millwall, Bristol City twice and Rotherham United.
History Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle

In total, the two sides have met five times since 2021, Sheffield Wednesday dominate the record with three wins, no draws have been recorded and Plymouth Argyle have won two meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Sheffield Wednesday with six goals to Plymouth Argyle's five.
Actuality - Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 35 matches, is in the 16th position of the standings with 40 points, this was achieved after winning 10 games, drawing 10 and losing 15, leaving a goal difference of -6, this after scoring 53 goals and conceding 59.
  • Last five matches

Plymouth Argyle 2 - 2 Coventry City
Plymouth Argyle 0 - 2 Leeds United
Plymouth Argyle 0 - 3 West Bromwich Albion
Middlesbrough 0 - 2 Plymouth Argyle
Plymouth Argyle 0 - 2 Ipswich Town

Actuality - Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday has had a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 35 matches they are in the 23rd position in the standings with 35 points, this score was achieved after winning 10 matches, drawing five and losing 20, they have also scored 29 goals and conceded 53, for a goal difference of -24.
  • Last five matches

Sheffield Wednesday 2 - 0 Birmingham City
Leicester City 2 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday
Millwall 0 - 2 Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday 2 - 1 Bristol City
Rotherham United 0 - 1 Sheffield Wednesday

The match will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium

The match between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle will take place at the Hillsborough Stadium in the city of Sheffield (England), the stadium is where Sheffield Wednesday Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1899 and has a capacity for approximately 39,800 spectators.
Image: es.soccerwiki.org
Image: es.soccerwiki.org
Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle live, valid for the 36th matchday of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
