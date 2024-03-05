ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Real Sociedad vs PSG live on UEFA Champions League 2024
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for Real Sociedad vs PSG live in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024 Round of 16, as well as the latest information from the Reale Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage.
Other matches tomorrow in the UEFA Champions League 2024
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Real Sociedad vs PSG, Bayern Munich vs Lazio will also play in the second round of the UEFA Champions League, without a doubt two very exciting games with high quality players.
Reale Arena
It is the home of Real Sociedad, one of the most important stadiums in LaLiga, besides being one of the few that are always full with a fan base that never abandons his team, has a capacity for 40 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 13, 1993, will host this meeting for the Round of 16 second leg in the UEFA Champions League between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint Germain, certainly a great stadium for one of the best games tomorrow.
Where and how to watch Real Sociedad vs PSG online and live in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg 2024
The Real Sociedad vs PSG match will be broadcast on television on TNT Sports channel.
The Real Sociedad vs PSG match will be streamed on the HBO Max app.
If you want to watch Real Sociedad vs PSG live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Real Sociedad vs PSG in the UEFA Champions League 2024 Round of 16 second leg?
This is the kick-off time for the Real Sociedad vs PSG match on March 5, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 17:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Ecuador: 17:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 17:00 hours
Japan: 04:00 hours
India: 03:00 hours
Nigeria: 3:00 a.m.
South Africa: 3:00 a.m.
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom: 21:00 hours
France: 21:00 hours
Italy: 21:00 hours
Netherlands: 21:00 hours
Belgium: 21:00 hours
Germany: 21:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best with two important teams in Europe.
Background
The record is clear and leans towards Paris Saint Germain, as they have met once before, in the last match, where the French team won 2-0, so tomorrow will be no exception and they will be strong favorites to win the match and the ticket to the next round of the best competition at club level.
How is PSG coming along?
PSG comes from a goalless draw in the French derby against Monaco, a match that was very close with two teams that did not leave much space to attack so little that the goal did not reach the game, now they will seek to close this key in the best way to qualify for the next round of the UEFA Champions League, but first they must be victorious in a complicated stadium with a Real Sociedad fans that always makes their stadium weigh, so we expect a match full of intensity, goals and emotions, this way the two teams arrive tomorrow.
How is Real Sociedad coming along?
Real Sociedad comes from a 3-2 defeat against Sevilla, a match where despite resting men for this match against PSG, Real Sociedad went forward and showed great character, but it was not enough to tie the match and they lost valuable points in the overall table of LaLiga, Now they will face Paris Saint Germain, they come to this second leg with a two-goal disadvantage, but they will try at home and with their fans to surprise and come back to advance to the next round of the UEFA Champions League, so Real Sociedad arrives to this first leg of the Round of 16.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the Real Sociedad vs PSG live stream of the UEFA Champions League 2024 Round of 16 second leg. The match will take place at the Real Arena at 14:00.