ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Tune in here Watford vs Swansea City in a EFL Championship
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Watford vs Swansea City match in the EFL Championship.
What time is Watford vs Swansea City match for EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the game Watford vs Swansea City of March 06th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Watford vs Swansea City live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Watford vs Swansea City in streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Watford vs Swansea City in streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Watford player
Denmark striker, 24 year old Mileta Rajovic has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Denmark striker, Mileta Rajovic, the attacker will play his 33rd game for his club, in the past he played 19 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals in the Swedish league and 0 assists, he currently has 9 goals in 32 games.
Watch out for this Swansea player
England attacker, 27 year old Jerry Yates has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Statistics from ......
England attacker Jerry Yates, the attacker will play his thirty-sixth game for his club, in the past he played 39 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 14 goals in the English league and 4 assists, he currently has 7 goals in 35 games and 1 assist.
How are Swansea coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Blackburn Rovers, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Swansea City 2 - 1 Blackburn Rovers, Mar. 2, 2024, English Championship
Sunderland 1 - 2 Swansea City, Feb. 24, 2024, English Championship
Swansea City 1 - 2 Ipswich Town, Feb. 17, 2024, English Championship
Swansea City 0 - 4 Leeds United, Feb. 13, 2024, English Championship
Hull City 0 - 1 Swansea City, Feb. 10, 2024, English Championship
Swansea City 2 - 1 Blackburn Rovers, Mar. 2, 2024, English Championship
Sunderland 1 - 2 Swansea City, Feb. 24, 2024, English Championship
Swansea City 1 - 2 Ipswich Town, Feb. 17, 2024, English Championship
Swansea City 0 - 4 Leeds United, Feb. 13, 2024, English Championship
Hull City 0 - 1 Swansea City, Feb. 10, 2024, English Championship
How are Watford coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-1 against Rotherham United, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Millwall 1 - 0 Watford, Mar. 2, 2024, English Championship
Watford 1 - 2 Huddersfield Town, Feb. 24, 2024, England Championship
Rotherham United 0 - 1 Watford, Feb. 17, 2024, English Championship
Norwich City 4 - 2 Watford, Feb. 13, 2024, English Championship
Watford 1 - 2 Leicester City, Feb. 10, 2024, English Championship
Millwall 1 - 0 Watford, Mar. 2, 2024, English Championship
Watford 1 - 2 Huddersfield Town, Feb. 24, 2024, England Championship
Rotherham United 0 - 1 Watford, Feb. 17, 2024, English Championship
Norwich City 4 - 2 Watford, Feb. 13, 2024, English Championship
Watford 1 - 2 Leicester City, Feb. 10, 2024, English Championship
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the EFL Championship match Watford vs Swansea City. The match will take place at Vicarage Road, at 14:45.