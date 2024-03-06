ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Cardiff vs Huddersfield Town?
Last match
Referee team
Assistant #1: Paul Hodskinson
Assistant #2: Graham Kane
Fourth referee: Andy Davies
Featured Player – Huddersfield Town
Featured Player – Cardiff City
History Cardiff vs Huddersfield Town
The game with the most goals was an 8-2 victory for Huddersfield in the 1927-1928 Premier League season.
Huddersfield needs to add 3
In their last match, the team had Leeds visit at home. Despite the difficulty, they managed to obtain a 1-1 draw. The home team's goal was the work of defender Helik, who came on from the bench. The match was also marked by the expulsion of pivot Hogg, who saw the red card after receiving two yellow cards.
Cardiff is comfortable in the middle of the table
In their recent match against Bristol City, Cardiff achieved a 1-0 away victory. The only goal of the match was scored by winger Perry Ng at the beginning of the second half. Although the team did not shine especially in the first half, they showed an excellent performance in the second half, which allowed them to take the three points at stake.
Wales will host the meeting
Hi!
My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here on VAVEL.