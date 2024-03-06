ADVERTISEMENT

What time is Cardiff vs Huddersfield Town?

Last match

In the last confrontation between these two teams at the Cardiff City Stadium, which took place during matchday 45 of the 2022-2023 Championship, Huddersfield took the victory with a score of 2-1. For Huddersfield, the first goal came through Hungbo, while the second was an own goal from Simpson. On the other hand, Cardiff managed to get one back on the scoreboard with a goal from Davies.
Referee team

Center: Matt Donohue

Assistant #1: Paul Hodskinson

Assistant #2: Graham Kane

Fourth referee: Andy Davies

Featured Player – Huddersfield Town

The standout player of the season is Sorba Thomas, the 25-year-old winger. He has been a fundamental piece of the team, participating in a total of 33 games this season. Of these games, 32 have been in the Championship, where he has demonstrated his ability to both score and assist. Thomas has managed to score 4 goals in the league. However, his true impact has been in creating opportunities for his teammates, as he has provided a total of 9 assists on the season. This figure makes him the team's top assister, standing out with a big difference compared to the other players in this aspect.
Featured Player – Cardiff City

The standout player of the season is Perry Ng, the 27-year-old right back. He has been a prominent figure in the team, participating in a total of 33 games this season. Of those games, 31 have been in the Championship, where he has stood out not only for his defensive work, but also for his offensive contribution. He has managed to score 6 goals in the league, becoming the team's top scorer this season. In addition, he has contributed with 3 assists, which positions him as the team's third highest assister in the campaign.
History Cardiff vs Huddersfield Town

In the last 20 meetings between Cardiff and Huddersfield, the Cardiff team has dominated with 12 victories, while Huddersfield has only achieved 3 wins, leaving 5 games in draws. In the overall head-to-head history, which totals 84 matches, Huddersfield leads slightly with 32 wins, while Cardiff has won 29 times. These clashes have taken place in various competitions, including League One, Championship, League Cup and Premier League. The last confrontation in the Premier League took place in the 2018-2019 season.

The game with the most goals was an 8-2 victory for Huddersfield in the 1927-1928 Premier League season.

Huddersfield needs to add 3

The team is currently in 21st position in the table, with 8 wins, 14 draws and 13 losses so far this season. They have managed to score 42 goals, but they have also received 56 in their goal. Despite having the same amount of points as Stoke City and Sheffield, they occupy a superior position due to their goal difference. It is evident that the team faces a complicated situation and needs to score points to move away from the danger zone and ensure its permanence in the Championship for next season.

In their last match, the team had Leeds visit at home. Despite the difficulty, they managed to obtain a 1-1 draw. The home team's goal was the work of defender Helik, who came on from the bench. The match was also marked by the expulsion of pivot Hogg, who saw the red card after receiving two yellow cards.

Cardiff is comfortable in the middle of the table

Cardiff City have experienced a change of fortune this season, after being on the brink of relegation last season. They are currently comfortably in eleventh position in the table. With a record of 14 wins, 5 draws and 16 losses, they have a total of 47 points under their belt. In terms of goals, they have scored 40 and conceded 48.

In their recent match against Bristol City, Cardiff achieved a 1-0 away victory. The only goal of the match was scored by winger Perry Ng at the beginning of the second half. Although the team did not shine especially in the first half, they showed an excellent performance in the second half, which allowed them to take the three points at stake.

Wales will host the meeting

The confrontation between The Bluebirds and The Terriers will take place at the Cardiff City Stadium, a venue located in the city of Cardiff, Wales. With a capacity to hold 26,828 spectators, this stadium is the home of Cardiff City and has also been used by the Welsh National Team, as well as the Cardiff Blues in rugby. It stands as the second largest stadium in the city of Cardiff and in Wales, surpassed only by the Millennium Stadium. Its official inauguration took place on July 22, 2009, with a friendly match between Cardiff City and Celtic FC.

