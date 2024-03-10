ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard online and live Eredivisie 2023-2024?
The match will be broadcasted on television on ESPN2 and in streaming on Star+. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 9:30 a.m. on Star+
Brazil: 10:30 a.m. on ESPN/ Star+
Chile: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Colombia: 8:30 a.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 8:30 a.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 8:30 A.M. ON STAR+ USA (ET): 8:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 2:30 p.m. No Broadcast
Mexico: 7:30 a.m. on ESPN/Star+
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Peru: 8:30 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 9:30 a.m. on Star+
History
In total, the two teams have met 52 times, with Ajax winning 41 matches, drawing six and Fortuna Sittard winning only five times. The most recent match between the two ended in a goalless draw.
Fortuna Sittard key players
The next three players are considered key to Fortuna Sittard's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against PSV Eindhoven. Dutch player Tijjanni Noslin (#77) is the team's creative player, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Alen Halilovic (#10) is another playmaker on the pitch who is of paramount importance and is the team's top assist man in the Eredivisie. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and is an important part of the team. Finally, 23-year-old goalkeeper Ivor Pandur (#31) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Eredivisie, his stature allows him to be a great shot-stopper and he is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Saturday.
Ajax key player
Brian Brobbey, a 22-year-old Dutch striker, has 19 goals and 7 assists this season, 15 of them in the Eredivisie, making him the fourth top scorer in the league. These figures place him as the fourth top scorer in the Netherlands. He scored in the last match against FC Utrecht, he opened the scoring.
Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna Sittard is in eleventh place in the 2023-2024 Eredivisie season, where they have managed to collect a total of 30 points, the result of eight wins, six draws and 10 defeats. The Sittard team has not yet found its best soccer condition and although it is not in the direct relegation zone, it will not be eligible for international competitions next season either.
Ajax
Ajax are coming off a 2-0 home win over FC Utrecht in their last match. In the Eredivisie they occupy the fifth position with 36 points. They are far from the third position, which gives access to the Champions League Playoffs. On the other hand, their good news came during the week when they managed to eliminate Bodo in the Conference League and are already in the round of 16 where they faced Aston Villa leaving a 0-0 draw in the first leg.
The match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena
The Johan Cruyff Arena, located in the city of Amsterdam. Inaugurated on August 14, 1996, it has the honor of being the first European stadium to have a retractable roof. The construction cost 140 million euros and it is the largest sports venue in the Netherlands with a capacity of 54,990 spectators.
It is classified as elite (category 4) by UEFA. The stadium was known until 2018 as Amsterdam Arena, when it was renamed in honor of the footballer Johan Cruyff, a figure of Dutch soccer between 1964 and 1984.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard in Eredivisie!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com