Score New York City FC 0-5 Toronto FC in Audi 2016 MLS Cup Playoffs

INCIDENTS: The first leg of the MLS Cup Playoffs between New York City FC and Toronto FC ended with a 2-0 to Toronto. The match was played at BMO Field. 28,220 spectators.

Full-time: Toronto FC completely blow away New York City FC in the second leg as the advance to the MLS Eastern Conference Championship with a 5-0 win.

New York City FC 0-5 Toronto FC

Johnson finds Giovinco in space out wide and the Italian brings the ball down, uses Bloom's run as a dummy and manages to find the bottom corner as the ball sneaks under Johansen's dive.

90'+1 GOAL! Giovinco gets his hat trick.

90' TFC have slowed the pace down here as they intend to see out the game and head into the international break knowing that they are one step closer to the MLS Cup final. There will be two minutes of added time here.

86' CHANCE! Michael Bradley plays Giovinco in and Johansen comes up big again.

84' Taylor gets the ball just oustide the box but he sends his effort just wide.

83' The ball lands at Bravo's fet outside of the box but his screws his effort well wide.

80' TFC are still pressing high here, not allowing NYCFC to get any kind of rhythm going.

78' Villa goes down in the box but the referee waives his appeals away.

74' SUBSTITUTION: Federico Bravo is on for Pirlo.

74' Giovinco goes in search of his hat trick and Johansen has to stretch to stop another goal.

73' Altidore's night is done as he is replaced by Tosaint Ricketts.

70' Villa has an effort on goal but play is stopped due to a handball by NYCFC.

69' Giovinco plays in Bloom but Shelton makes a great recovery run to stop the defender from getting his shot off.

65' SUBSTITUTION: Mark Bloom comes in for Beitashour.

63' CHANCE! Giovinco brings the ball down well and tries to curl it into the far post but Johansen is equal to it and punches out for a corner. Nothing comes from the corner.

62' Pirlo's delivery finds Brillant in the box but the defender heads over the crossbar.

61' Lampard chips the ball into the box but again Irwin is alive to the danger and collects the cross. Harrison then wins a free-kick from Morrow.

59' Morrow gets forward and squares the ball across the goal towards Giovinco. Chanot almost puts it into his own net but he concedes the corner. Altidore gets to the corner but his header loops into the air and Johansen grabs it gratefully.

58' Villa creates some room for himself to shoot in the box but it's straight at Irwin. Villa has had no luck so far in this game.

56' SUBSTITUTION: Tony Taylor comes on for McNamara.

54' Pirlo's corner is cleared by Drew Moor and Morrow kicks it up the field and away from the box.

53' Villa wins the free-kick in a good position for NYCFC. He steps up to take the free-kick and hits it straight into the wall.

New York City FC 0-4 Toronto FC

Rónald Matarrita gives the ball away in his own half and Altidore latches onto it before finding Johnson in the box. Johnson lays it off for Osorio who tucks it away with ease.

50' GOAL! Osorio make sit four for TFC!

48' NYCFC earn a free-kick that is headed away by Altidore.

46' SUBSTITUTION: Will Johnson comes in for Cooper and Khiry Shelton comes in for Allen.

46' The second half has started and some substitutions have been made by both teams.

Half-time: It's been all Toronto FC and with a 5-0 lead on aggregate, it will take something special in the next 45 minutes from NYCFC to turn this around.

45' Lampard finds some space at the top of the box but his effort goes just wide.

45' TFC are in total control here and are playing this game at whatever tempo they want. There will be one minute of extra time.

40' Cooper tries his luck from long range put he sends his shot wide of the goal post.

38' Lampard gets his shot away from far out and Irwin has to dive to make a solid save. The resulting corner comes to Allen but his shot is straight at Irwin.

37' TFC attack again. Osorio lobs the ball towards Altidore who heads his effort straight at Johansen.

36' Giovinco sends the corner straight into Johansen's gloves.

35' Osorio concedes the free-kick after handling the ball inadvertently. TFC win the ball back quickly and Giovinco gets fouled in midfield.

34' Cooper finds Giovinco on the break but he's alone and the ball is eventually recovered by NYCFC.

New York City FC 0-3 Toronto FC

Erik Zavaleta plays a long ball over the top and Altidore holds off Chanot before firing powerfully past Johansen. This tie is surely over.

30' GOAL! What a goal by Altidore!

26' Allen skips by a challenge and sends in a cross that eventually falls to Thomas McNamara. His shot is charged down though and the attack ends.

24' Lampard keeps the ball well and finds RJ Allen near the top of the box but the right back makes a hash of the opportunity.

22' Giovinco plays into space for Altidore to run onto but he's called back for offside.

New York City FC 0-2 Toronto FC

20' GOAL! Giovinco converts the penalty. It looks like this tie is all over now.

19' PENALTY! Frédéric Brillant trips up Giovinco and TFC can take a 2-0 lead.

19' CHANCE! Altidore plays Giovinco in brilliantly but Johansen stays big and stops Giovinco in a one-on-one situation.

18' Pirlo puts in a great corner that Maxime Chanot nods just wide.

16' TFC win the ball high up the field and Osorio breaks into the box but he can't get the ball out of his feet to get the shot away.

15' Justin Morrow is played through but the flag goes up for offside.

13' NYCFC have responded well after giving up the early goal.

12' Pirlo puts in a great through ball but both Frank Lampard and David Villa can't get onto the end of it.

10' Andrea Pirlo wins another free-kick for NYCFC off of Steven Beitashour. Pirlo's delivery is punched away by Irwin and Andoni Iraola​'s first time volley goes over.

9' Jack Harrison wins a free-kick off of Nick Hagglund. TFC clear their lines well.

7' NYCFC get forward for the first time in the game but Clint Irwin gathers the cross easily.

New York City FC 0-1 Toronto FC

TFC high press and win the ball back. Jozy Altidore picks up the ball and finds Sebastian Giovinco who executes a great turn before firing into the near corner. What a start for the visitors!

6' GOAL! Toronto FC have taken the lead!

4' Armando Cooper gets to the byline and his cross is deflected and pushed over the bar by Eirik Johansen. The resulting corner is cleared by New York City FC.

2' Some early pressure from Toronto FC but nothing comes of it.

1' Here. We. Go!

18:40 PM EST: Both teams are making their way to the middle of the field for the national anthems and kick-off. Tune into FS1 or TSN4 to catch this game on TV.

18:20 PM EST: Both teams are out and warming up on a chilly New York night.

18:05 PM EST: Fans are filing into Yankee Stadium in a must win game for NYCFC if they want to keep their playoff journey going.

Toronto FC: Irwin; Zavaleta, Moor, Hagglund; Beitashour, Cooper, Bradley, Osorio, Morrow; Altidore, Giovinco.

New York City FC: Johansen; Allen, Brillant, Chanot, Matarrita; Lampard, Iraola, Pirlo; Harrison, Villa, McNamara.

17:40 PM EST: We will be covering New York City FC's match against Toronto FC and the starting line ups are in.

17:37 PM EST: Good evening everyone and welcome to third MLS Playoff match up today. We won't spoil the scores in the other games but do check out our VAVEL USA MLS site if you want to know the results from the other matches.

New York City FC 1, Toronto FC 1.

Prediction: A two-nil lead is a big step towards the next stage of the playoff for Toronto FC and they will look to take every advantage that that first leg win at BMO Field has granted them. With the likes of Giovinco and Altidore firing on all cylinders, it will be difficult to see how NYCFC will prevent Toronto from scoring at least one goal. The home side will have to push to score as many goals as possible and hope that Toronto have an off day in front of goal themselves if they want to progress from this round of the playoffs. A more miserly defense will also go a long way in helping NYCFC but as of yet, they have not shown that they can keep quality teams from scoring on them.

Leading NYCFC is head coach Patrick Vieira while his opposite number on Sunday, TFC's head coach, is Greg Vanney.

Irwin; Moor, Zavaleta, Hagglund; Beitashour, Osorio, Bradley, Cooper, Morrow; Altidore, Giovinco.

Projected Lineup: Toronto FC (3-5-2).

Johansen; Allen, Brillant, Chanot, Matarrita; Pirlo, Iraola, Lampard; Shelton, Villa, Medoza.

Projected Lineup: New York City FC (4-3-3).

Here is the projected lineup that we assume both New York City FC and Toronto FC will start on Sunday night.

The officiating crew for this match is led by center official Kevin Stott. Jason White will be the first assistant and Craig Lowry will be the second assistant. The fourth official is listed as Ted Unkel.

The match will be played at Yankee Stadium in New York City, New York and is scheduled to kickoff at 6:30PM EST. For those unable to attend the match in person, the game will be broadcasted on FS1 in the United States and on TSN 4 in Canada.

If there is a weakness in Toronto, it is their defensive mental lapses at critical moments. Although the back line for TFC has coped well with the long-term injury of starting goalkeeper Clint Irwin and are one of the better defenses in the MLS, those lapses ended up costing them the chance to win the 2016 MLS Supporters Shield. The change in formation from a 4-4-2 diamond to a 3-5-2 formation has helped to stiffen the defense and allowed all three centre backs, who individually are prone to mistakes, to be able to cover themselves well and fill in the necessary gaps quickly and efficiently. The formation has allowed TFC's full backs the opportunity to get forward well and Justin Morrow, in particular, has been a revelation in that wing back position.

At the point of Toronto's attack will be Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco. Giovinco has had another outstanding season for TFC but it has been the form of Altidore that has elevated Toronto's play even further late into the season. Altidore opened the scoring last weekend and his hard work and hold up play was a key reason for Toronto's home victory against NYCFC. If these two players, along with a very good midfield in the likes of Michael Bradley and Jonathan Osorio, can continue their excellent form, the sky is the limit for Toronto. All their fans would like right now though, is a result that will put them two games away from the MLS Cup Final.

Toronto FC come into New York this weekend full of confidence. They toiled for most of the match in the first leg but found the goals when it mattered to give them one foot through the door in terms of progression. Another performance like that will suit the away side quite nicely. A 0-0 draw will also be something that they will be happy with but knowing the advantage that the previous 2-0 win has, expect TFC to play it smart all through out the second leg.

The true test of NYCFC's determination will be their defensive capabilities. The home side scores goals but they also concede goals and that defensive frailty saw them finish the season with a goal difference of +5. NYCFC are particularly susceptible to set pieces and although that was not where the goals came from in last week's match, it will certainly be something that they will have worked on during the week to try and prevent from happening at all, if possible, against a very capable side.

Someone who thrives on making late runs to exploit that space is Frank Lampard. Lampard was only a substitute last week as he was coming back from injury but is expected to start this weekend. After a slow 2015 season, Lampard has seemingly found his footing in the MLS and picked up 12 goals this season. The midfielder will certainly boost NYCFC's midfield and creativity when he steps onto the field at the start and fans will hope that his prescence will help push the team through a tough matchup. Lampard usually roams the midfield with the help of another great midfielder in Andrea Pirlo but as the match draws closer, Pirlo's fitness is still up in the air and many do not know if he will beat the clock and be fit enough to play this weekend. Pirlo's inclusion would be a massive lift for NYCFC as his general control and reading of the game is almost unmatched anywhere in the world. If Pirlo is match ready, NYCFC will certainly fancy their chances to win with enough goals to progress to the Eastern conference finals in the MLS Playoffs.

Up top, captain David Villa will look to not only push his team onwards but also get involved as much as possible to create opportunities for himself and his teammates, something he was unable to do last time out. Up until last week, Villa had managed to score 23 goals in the season and looked poised to continue that goal scoring form but he was stifled in Toronto and could not really get on the ball. That led to frustration on Villa's part which was reflected in his tussle with an opponent that, while reviewed by the league, will not rule him out of this match up. If Villa can get the ball in dangerous areas, he will change the game not only by scoring but by taking on all of the attention of his defenders and thus leaving his teammates to profit from the extra space.

New York City FC know that they have it all to do in the second leg after giving up two goals in the last ten or so minutes of the first leg. Although they were without some key personnel, the home side will know that they conceded too easily last week and left themselves with a bit of a hole to climb out of. With the amount of goals that NYCFC have managed ot score, you feel that they can win this game. However, the question will be if NYCFC have they managed to train efficiently enough this week to stop their opponents from scoring.

Welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the Audi 2016 Major League Soccer Playoffs! This will be the second leg of the match up between Eastern conference rivals New York City FC and Toronto FC. My name is Kudzi Musarurwa and I will be your host for this crucial second leg tie.