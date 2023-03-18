Udinese vs Milan LIVE score updates in Serie A (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
An important player starts for Milan
Udinese makes only one change!
Starting XI from Milan
Starting XI from Udinese
Tweet from Milan
#UdineseMilan: a late comeback win 💪— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 17, 2023
Highlights storici: la rimonta del 2012 💪
#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/HK0kPdHR78
Tweet from Udinese
🎯— Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) March 17, 2023
Focus on #UdineseMilan 🔥
⚪️⚫️ #ForzaUdinese #AlèUdin #Udinese pic.twitter.com/odknlpa8Sm
Udinese have three players out
Milan only have one player out
Follow here Udinese vs Milan live score
When and where to watch Udinese vs Milan live and online?
Player to watch from Milan: Olivier Giroud
The good thing about Giroud is that he is fresh, since last game in the draw against Salernitana he scored the only goal to give Milan a point, and probably tomorrow he will be very inspired to score again against Udinese and score in two games in a row since he has not achieved it this season. Can the French veteran be the best in the game tomorrow?
Player to watch from Udinese: Roberto Pereyra
Pereyra has had good, bad and very good games, for example against Roma. In that match Udinese won 4-0 and Roberto Pereyra scored and assisted, and in the next match he assisted twice in the 1-3 win against Sassuolo. Can the Argentine have a good match tomorrow?
Some of the times for the match!
Argentina: 4:45 pm
Bolivia: 3:45
Brazil: 4:45 pm
Chile: 2:45 pm
Colombia: 1:45 pm
Ecuador: 1:45 pm
USA (ET): 2:45 pm
Spain: 8:45 pm
Mexico: 1:45 pm
Paraguay: 3:45 pm
Peru: 1:45 pm
Uruguay: 3:45 pm
Venezuela: 2: 45 pm
Last XI from Milan
Last XI from Udinese
Milan come from a draw!
The match ended 1-1 with goals from Olivier Giroud and Boulaye Dia. The impressive thing about this match is that Milan dominated the match, taking 24 shots and 4 on target, while Salernitana took 6 shots and 3 on target and that was enough for them to score the draw and rescue them a point.
Can Milan get back up after a stumble in their own stadium?