Udinese vs Milan LIVE score updates in Serie A (0-0)
2:30 PMa few seconds ago

An important player starts for Milan

The 41-year-old legend returned from injury, Zlatan Ibrahimovic starts against Udinese. Will super Zlatan play well today?

 

2:24 PM6 minutes ago

Udinese makes only one change!

 Udine only changed a midfielder, in this game Lazar Samardzic starts instead of Sandi Lovric.

 

2:10 PM20 minutes ago

Starting XI from Milan

Mike Maignan; Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori, Pierre Kalulu; Fode Ballo Toure, Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers; Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz; Zlatan Ibrahimovic
2:05 PM25 minutes ago

Starting XI from Udinese

Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Jaka Bijol, Nehuen Perez; Kingsley Ehizibue, Roberto Pereyra, Walace, Lazar Samardzic, Destiny Udogie; Isaac Success, Beto
2:02 PM29 minutes ago

Flashback to some years ago when Milan completed a comeback against Udinese 
1:55 PM35 minutes ago

The players training yesterday before the match!
1:53 PM38 minutes ago

Udinese have three players out

Adam Masina, Gerard Deulofeu and Enzo Ebosse are out, will it be difficult for Udinese to play without them?
1:34 PMan hour ago

Milan only have one player out

The diavoli only have one injured player, and it's an important one; Junior Messias will not be in today's game
11:00 AM4 hours ago

Follow here Udinese vs Milan live score

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Udinese vs Milan live, as well as the latest information coming out of Dacia Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
10:55 AM4 hours ago

When and where to watch Udinese vs Milan live and online?

The game will be broadcast by STAR + but if you want to watch it live and online VAVEL is your best option.
 
10:50 AM4 hours ago

Player to watch from Milan: Olivier Giroud

The 36-year-old French striker is having a very good season in Serie A, he is the best scorer along with Rafael Leao, both have 8 goals, and on top of that he has 4 assists.

The good thing about Giroud is that he is fresh, since last game in the draw against Salernitana he scored the only goal to give Milan a point, and probably tomorrow he will be very inspired to score again against Udinese and score in two games in a row since he has not achieved it this season. Can the French veteran be the best in the game tomorrow?

 

10:45 AM4 hours ago

Player to watch from Udinese: Roberto Pereyra

The 32-year-old Argentinian midfielder is having a very good season for the Zebrettes. He is not the player who scores the most goals, but he has contributed many goals for his team. He has scored 3 goals and has assisted 6 times. The Argentine has played 25 games out of 26, obviously he hasn't played every minute, since sometimes he starts as a starter and comes as a substitute, or starts on the bench.

Pereyra has had good, bad and very good games, for example against Roma. In that match Udinese won 4-0 and Roberto Pereyra scored and assisted, and in the next match he assisted twice in the 1-3 win against Sassuolo. Can the Argentine have a good match tomorrow?

 

 

 

10:40 AM4 hours ago

Some of the times for the match!

Argentina: 4:45 pm

Bolivia: 3:45 

Brazil: 4:45 pm

Chile: 2:45 pm

Colombia:  1:45 pm

Ecuador: 1:45 pm

USA (ET): 2:45 pm

Spain: 8:45 pm

Mexico: 1:45 pm

Paraguay: 3:45 pm

Peru: 1:45 pm

Uruguay: 3:45 pm
Venezuela: 2: 45 pm

 

10:35 AM4 hours ago

Last XI from Milan

Mike Maignan; Pierre Kalulu, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori; Alexis Saelemaekers, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic, Theo Hernandez; Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud.
10:30 AM4 hours ago

Last XI from Udinese

Marco Silvestri; Nehuen Perez, Jaka Bijol, Rodrigo Becao; Destiny Udogie, Sandi Lovric, Walace, Roberto Pereyra, Kingsley Ehzibue; Beto, Isaac Success
10:25 AM4 hours ago

Milan come from a draw!

Stefano Pioli's team is having a very good season in Serie A. They are in fourth place with 48 points. 14 wins, 6 draws and 6 losses. The last meeting was a draw that nobody could believe. The diavoli were facing a Salernitana who is in the battle of the relegation zone and Milan knew they had a better team than the players from Salerno, but they failed to win.

The match ended 1-1 with goals from Olivier Giroud and Boulaye Dia. The impressive thing about this match is that Milan dominated the match, taking 24 shots and 4 on target, while Salernitana took 6 shots and 3 on target and that was enough for them to score the draw and rescue them a point.

Can Milan get back up after a stumble in their own stadium?

10:20 AM4 hours ago

Udinese come from a close victory!

Andrea Sottil's team is having a very good campaign in Serie A. They are now in 11th place in the table with 35 points. In 26 games played they have won 8 games, drawn 11 and lost 7. The last game was the eighth victory; They did it by beating Empoli 0-1 with a goal early in the second half by Brazilian central defender Rodrigo Becao. If Udinese win tomorrow they have a chance to move up to eighth position. Will the Zebrettes be able to get at least one point at home against Milan?
10:15 AM4 hours ago

Where will the match be?

The Friuli Stadium, known as the Dacia Stadium located in the city of Udine, Italy will host this duel between two teams seeking a European spot in Serie A 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 25,132 fans.
10:10 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the2023 Serie Amatch:Udinese vsMilanLive Updates!

My name is Santiago Suárez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. the match is between Udinese vs Milan, corresponding to day 27 of the Serie A. The meeting will take place at Stadio Friuli, also known as Dacia Arena. It will start at 1:45 pm
