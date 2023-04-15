Manchester City vs Leicester LIVE: score updates (2-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Min 13: Goal for Manchester City!!
Haaland scores the penalty!!
Penalty for Manchester City
Grealish sends a cross in and it hits a defender hand
Min 5: what a goal for Manchester City!!
A corner from Mahrez, there was a series of rebounds, and Stones Volleys it in!!
And the match begins
Manchester city move the ball
Manchester City dominate
Manchester City have faced Leicester 20 times, the Citizens have won 14 times, they have drawn 1 time and Leicester have won 5 times
Soyuncu starts again!
Leicester will play with three central defenders and one of them is the Turkish defender. Will he play well today?
Laporte starts!
The Spanish center back is given the chance again to play over Akanji Will he do well?
Starting XI from Leicester
Daniel Iversen; Wout Faes, Caglar Soyuncu, Harry Souttar; Victor Kristiansen, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Timothy Castagne; Jamie Vardy, James Maddison
Starting XI from Manchester City
Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte; John Stones, Rodri; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland
Tweet from Leicester
Players arriving at the stadium
Made it to Manchester 👋#MCILEI pic.twitter.com/rRKdo68M9K— Leicester City (@LCFC) April 15, 2023
Tweet from Manchester City
Leicester have many injured players
Ricardo Pereira, Harvey Barnes and James Justin are out, Ryan Bertrand is in doubt. Will Leicester Struggle without them?
City have one player injured
The Cityzens will be without Phil Foden for today's game. Will it be difficult for them without the English winger?
Player to watch from Leicester: James Maddison
Although Leicester is in the relegation zone, there are some salvageable things about the team, such as James Maddison. The 26-year-old attacking midfielder is having a very good season, so good that he's rescuing them from not being in last place. So far, he has scored 9 goals and 6 assists in 23 games, that says he scores 0.4 goals per game, and scores every 211 minutes. Not bad for a team fighting for relegation. Will Maddison be able to save the foxes tomorrow?
Player to watch from Manchester City: Erling Harland
The Norwegian monster continues to destroy teams, in 29 games he has scored 30 goals and 5 assists, and that is only in the Premier League, in the Champions League he has 11 goals and 1 assist. It's ridiculous what Haaland has done in the Premier League! He is two goals away from reaching the highest scorer in a Premier League season, which was Mohamed Salah in the 17/18 season, and he still has 9 games left to achieve it. Will Haaland be able to catch Salah tomorrow?
Times for the match
Some of the times for the match
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m.
Argentina: 1:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m.
Brazil: 13:30
Chile: 11:30 p.m.
Colombia: 10:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:30 am
USA (ET): 23:30
Spain: 5:30 p.m.
Mexico: 10:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 10:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 11:30 p.m. m.
Last XI from Leicester City
Daniel Iversen; Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Wout Faes, Victor Kristiansen; Boubakary Soumare, Wilfred Ndidi; Ricardo Pereira, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Jamie Vardy
Last XI from Manchester City
Ederson; Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; Rodri, John Stones; Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez; Erling Haaland
Leicester come from a worrying loss!
Leicester City recently sacked Brendan Rodgers for bad performances, since they are in the relegation zone, and they appointed Dean Smith as the new coach. Last matchday they played Bournemouth and they didn't have a manager, so they appointed Adam Sadler to coach them until Dean Smith arrived. The match against Bournemouth was a close ones both teams had chances, but Bournemouth came out on top, as Phillip Billing scored the only goal of the match in the 40th minute. Will Dean Smith have a good debut with Leicester tomorrow?
Man City come from a thrashing victory!
Pep Guardiola's Citizens are in a title fight with Arsenal and last matchday, as Arsenal drew against Liverpool, Man City took the opportunity to get closer with a 1-4 victory over Southampton. The game began with a goal by Haaland in the last minute of the first half, Jack Grealish doubled the score at 58, Haaland scored the third at 68, then Sekou Mara cut the gap at 72 and Julián Álvarez finished the match at 75. Can City move closer to first place tomorrow?
Where will the match be?
The Ethihad Stadium located in the city of Manchester, England will host this duel between Manchester City that are looking to win the Premier League and Leicester City who are in the relegation zone. This stadium has a capacity for 55,097 fans.
This stadium has not been one of the most important stadiums in England, but it has had some importance, for example, it was the arena where the 2008 Europa League final took place; The match was between Zenit and Rangers, the team from St. Petersburg where victorious 2-0.
