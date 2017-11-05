Tosaint Ricketts leads Toronto FC to a comeback win over Columbus Crew SC

It took about ten minutes for Toronto FC to find a way to pick up their fifth consecutive win in Major League Soccer. And on this night, it was Tosaint Ricketts who stole the show against Columbus Crew SC.

Even with all the changes that head coach Greg Vanney made, somehow Toronto are still finding ways to dig in and pick up vital points. In this current stretch, they will playi multiple games in a short period of time and his substitutions remain the right ones as Toronto continue their march through the Eastern conference.

Fortune favours Columbus in the first half

Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono was called upon to make some big saves early on in the match against Justin Meram and Ola Kamara, but the goalkeeper had the answer for Columbus talisman Federico Higuaín from the spot. Eriq Zavaleta​ was adjuged to have pulled down Kamara in the 27th minute of the game after Will Trapp had played the forward in and Higuaín stepped up to take the penalty kick. The Argentine was coolness personified as he ran up to the ball and as Bono dived one way, Higuaín executed a 'paneka' to give Columbus the lead.

Columbus continued to pepper Toronto's goal. However, the next goal scoring opportunity fell to Jozy Altidore when he was tripped up by Columbus goalkeeper Zach Steffen in the 37th minute. The US International decided to take the penalty himself and Steffen atoned for his error by guessing the right way and saving the penalty. After that, Bono was again called into action once more to keep Columbus from extending their lead. At the end of the half, Toronto had their goalkeeper to thank as they headed into the break down only one goal.

Raheem Edwards introduction sparked the creativity that Toronto needed to win against Columbus | Source: Jay LaPrete-Associated Press

Ricketts provides a stunning, late show

Tosaint Ricketts came into the match in the 40th minute but had largely been on the periphery for most of it. Columbus continued to ask questions of Bono. The young goalkeeper rose to the occassion time and time again as he stopped efforts from Mohammed Abu and Meram in the second half to keep the score at 1-0. ​Bono continued to justify his selection over Clint Irwin in Toronto's goal, and if he keeps this up, he will be the guaranteed starter for the Canadian team this season.

It was not until the latter stages of the game that Ricketts came alive and pushed his team to all three points. Another substitute, youngster Raheem Edwards, was involved in the build up as he received a pass from Víctor Vázquez in the 81st minute and sent in a cross that was met by Ricketts from close range to give Toronto the equalizer. Edwards was again the creator after he was found out wide by Benoit Cheyrou. Then Edwards sent in a delicious low cross that evaded Vázquez but made it's way to the far post where an unmarked Ricketts tucked home with ease.

Toronto's substitutes put on a stunning show, as they found a way to win, again, without Sebastian Giovinco and with Altidore having a poor game by his standards. This will please not only their fans, but Vanney as well as he watches his team respond to number of games and changes they are faced with within the next few weeks.