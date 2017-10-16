Ola Kamara plays spoiler in Kaka's final home match

INCIDENTS: Major League Soccer match between Orlando City SC and Columbus Crew SC. The match was played at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Florida. 25,166 spectators.

An eight-match unbeaten streak was put to the test when Columbus Crew SC traveled to the Sunshine State to take on Orlando City SC. Their streak would improve to nine unbeaten when they would take a full three points with a 1-0 win over the Lions.

Yoshimar Yotun and Giles Barnes in a discussion. | Photo: Gabrielle Feulner - The Mane Land

Crew SC steal three points from Orlando City

In the first half, Columbus controlled the game, creating chance after chance. They thought they had a breakthrough when Ola Kamara slotted home a tap-in cross from Pedro Santos. However, the play was called back for offside.

But not on Kamara.

As the ball is played in, midfielder Artur made a play on the ball before it reached Kamara, thus negating the goal. The VAR would review the play, giving the Penso confirmation that the Brazilian loanee made an attempt to play the ball.

Justin Meram also had a chance to give his side the lead but would miss left of the frame.

The game would head into halftime with both teams scores reading zero's across the board.

Kaka's final home game

Earlier in the week, Orlando City captain Kaka announced that he will not return to Orlando City, making this game his final home match in an OCSC kit.

"It was a very emotional game, so hard to play sometimes because when I was on the field a lot of things were in my mind, so it's difficult to focus on the game," Kaka said afterward.

"It was a really, really special game and of course, I wanted to finish with winning, but with this goodbye, it's very good for me because it's not about the result."

Kamara scores birthday gift

In the 66th minute of play, Kamara finally found the back of the net to give the away side a 1-0 lead over Orlando. The goal would prove to be the game-winner, and Columbus would roll on with three points and improving their unbeaten streak to nine games (6W-3D).

Columbus is on the road on the final matchday of the regular season, as they travel to take on New York City FC (4 pm EST | MLS Live, CW Columbus).

Columbus has secured a spot in the 2017 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. This is the third time that Columbus has made the post-season under Head Coach and Sporting Director Gregg Berhalter. They failed to make the playoffs last year by the deadline, a year after they made a historic run to make the MLS Cup Final against the Portland Timbers at home. Columbus would lose that match 2-1, giving the Timbers their first major championship trophy in MLS.