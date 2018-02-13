D.C. United acquire Oniel Fisher, make other roster moves

Oniel Fisher looks to bolster D.C. United's defense. | Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

D.C. United have acquired Jamaican defender Oniel Fisher from the Seattle Sounders in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

Fisher, who is currently twenty-six-years-old, was brought in to presumably add depth to United’s thin fullback positions.

Fisher has made fourteen appearances for the Jamaican National Team, scoring in none of them.

Who is Oniel Fisher?

Born in Portmore, Jamaica, Fisher began his senior soccer career with PDL team Jersey Express, before moving to the New York Red Bulls U-23 team.

In 2015 he was selected 40th overall in the MLS SuperDraft by the Seattle Sounders. In his two seasons at Seattle, he made 27 appearances for the Sounders’ first team. Fisher also made 27 appearances for the Sounders 2 team, which plays in the USL.

“Oniel is a versatile defender who has proven he can compete to be a starter in this league," D.C. United General Manager Dave Kasper told DCUnited.com. “His speed and ability to get forward in the attack, along with his sound defensive ability, provides us with a solid option at either outside back positions.”

United acquire Targeted Allocation Money from Toronto FC

In a non-player roster move, D.C. United acquired $375,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) from Toronto FC in exchange for $225,000 in GAM. Yes, the teams traded money for money. Welcome to MLS.

Yamil Asad is headed to United

Before it was reported by Steven Goff of the Washington Post that Yamil Asad was on the team, pending some contract details needing to be ironed out. However, in a recent tweet sent out by D.C. United, it seems that Asad's official announcement will come soon. This deal also includes Argentine club Vélez Sarsfield, who loaned Asad to Atlanta United in 2017. In his report, Goff says United will send $300,000 in GAM and $200,000 in TAM to Atlanta United FC for Asad's MLS rights.

Asad will be brought in to strengthen United's already exciting attacking midfield. With this acquisition, though, United won't be signing a big-name striker to lead the attack.