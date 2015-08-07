Score Norwich City - Crystal Palace in Premier League 2015 (1-3)

As you should know by now, the football never stops on VAVEL! Next up, we've got another LIVE commentary: Chelsea - Swansea City, with kick-off scheduled for a 5.30pm UK start. Follow the coverage there, as well as the various match reports and analysis on the site too!

Palace hit the newboys where it hurt, and took advantage of a clinical touch in-front of goal to seal all three points, with three goals today. Alan Pardew will be no doubt encouraged by his side's performance, against a buoyant Norwich team who were eager to get the 2015/16 campaign off to a flying start. Unfortunately though, luck was definitely not in their favour - instead the Londoners travel back to Selhurst with a victory this evening.

90+4: FULL-TIME! A disgruntled Norwich side will feel hard done by, and rightly so after today's proceedings. Having dominated for large periods of the match, they had a goal disallowed and a penalty appeal waved away by the referee - which will be hard to swallow on their return to the top flight.

90+3: GOAL! Yohan Cabaye is the scorer, on his debut for his new employers! A well-worked move, which was neatly finished by the classy Frenchman as he points to the sky - he knows it was a gift played into his feet from the edge of the area.

90+2: PENALTY APPEAL! REFEREE PLAYS ON! SURELY THAT'S A SPOT-KICK? Wow. The referee may have not seen it, but a cynical push down to the ground is left unpunished and Palace are spared the nerves of conceding a penalty-kick...

90: The fourth official signals for FOUR minutes of stoppage time to be added on. Tick tock, tick tock. Still two-one, Norwich are desperate to snatch an equaliser....

87: Today's attendance has just been confirmed by the PA announcer. 27,036.

86: Wickham! Slices his effort wide, to ironic jeers from the home crowd - still going strong.

82: Okay, more changes! Glenn Murray, who has been lacklustre today, is replaced by summer signing Connor Wickham in Pardew's final sub of today. This also means that Patrick Bamford (on-loan from Chelsea) will have to wait for his Premier League debut with the Eagles.

80: Ten minutes left to play at Carrow Road, still all to play for. Norwich are still shocked after the decision went against them, but they continue to pile the pressure on their visitors. Meanwhile, Norwich make another alteration; their last of the match. Graham Dorrans is being replaced by Gary Hooper - the forward has ten minutes plus stoppages to make his mark.

75: DRAMA AGAIN! Scott Dann is quick to react, and clears the ball to safety after Whittaker's effort on-goal trickles onto the line itself!

72: GOAL DISALLOWED! WHAT A FINISH IT WAS! NORWICH AGGRIEVED! The ball is in the danger area, and floates in the air for a Norwich player to attack - Jerome does so, with a spectacular bicycle kick and it flashes into the top corner of the net, nothing McCarthy could have done to stop him there. Norwich run over towards the corner flag to celebrate, but alas, it's disallowed.

71: Not bad alterations to make, either. Bolasie has established himself as one of the league's most exciting wingers whilst Jedinak has been a key figure for the Eagles in recent seasons.

70: Twenty minutes left to play now, and a double change for the visitors. Yannick Bolasie and Mile Jedinak are being introduced into the action, for Wilfried Zaha and Jordon Mutch. The former of which, has been excellent today.

68: GOAL! REDMOND! AND NORWICH ARE SUDDENLY BACK IN IT! Took a slight deflection on the way in but, a nicely-struck finish from the winger nonetheless. This game was begging for him, and he's delivering the goods already. The hosts are slowly getting back into the game now, Palace need to do something about it and quickly too.

66: Zaha spins past his marker with relative ease, before being brought down. Foul, and no complaints really.

63: Delaney receives treatment from the physio, but he'll be okay to continue - after a lasting impression having cleared the ball away near midfield.

61: Howson! Fires an audacious effort, wide of the mark.

58: Another passing stat for you, courtesy of EA Sports again (you guessed it!). Norwich have completed 310 passes thus far now, to Palace's 183. And the hosts are two goals down. They've also had FIVE more shots than the visitors, and are yet to score...

54: Still confused as to why Redmond did not start the game, bringing him on with two goals to come back from is not ideal in any sense. Should have started.

53: Double alteration coming up now for the hosts, with Nathan Redmond and Cameron Jerome coming into the fray - replacing Lewis Grabban and the already-booked Alexander Tettey.

51: DOUBLE SAVE BY McCARTHY! He does well initially to stand tall and parry Grabban's effort at the near post, before rushing to his feet and denying Johnson's header from close range!

49: GOAL! PALACE DOUBLE THEIR LEAD! DAMIEN DELANEY! Well, how to describe that goal. Poor is an understatement. John Ruddy is shouting angrily at his defence, and rightly so after that. A set-piece is delivered into the box, and Souaré's header flicks towards the back post with THREE defenders all standing static as opposed to clearing the danger. Delaney slams it goalwards, and the 'keeper could do nothing there.

KICK-OFF! And we're off, Norwich a goal behind as the second 45 begins.

Second-half is almost upon us now, the two sides are jogging out of the tunnel and onto the Carrow Road pitch!

Alan Pardew will have been happy with what he's seen thus far, but at the same time also hoping to avoid Norwich dominating possession as much as they are - because eventually, they'll take a chance.

It remains to be seen as to whether or not either side will make any changes at the break, but it would not be a surprise if that were the case. Remember, Norwich's main threat in Nathan Redmond, is amongst the hosts' substitutes today!

45+2: HALF-TIME! Norwich are behind at the break, and they probably should not be in fairness. They've made plenty of half-chances for themselves, but have so far failed to take any. Palace on the other hand, have been dangerous on the counter attack - Zaha and Puncheon on either flank spells trouble for opposing defenders, and they combined well in the build-up to the opener.

45: Two minutes of stoppage time to be played now, as signalled by the fourth official on the touchline with his electronic board!

42: Good stop by Ruddy again! He parries the ball away to be cleared after a defensive mistake leaves the English 'keeper vulnerable - Jordon Mutch powerfully strikes goalwards but he is equal to it. Not happy with his backline though, and rightly so. The hosts look shaken after Zaha's goal.

40: Palace fans are starting to make their voices heard now - chanting about Zaha, who has taken his chance well, unlike the hosts in this half.

39: GOAL! PALACE IN-FRONT! WILFRIED ZAHA BREAKS THE DEADLOCK! Jason Puncheon feeds the ball through towards the back post after skinning Bassong on the edge of the area, the ball floats towards Zaha - who strikes nicely and Ruddy has no chance! 1-0 to the visitors, and Norwich will be definitely regretting the chances missed.

35: Another half-chance for the hosts, goes begging again after a searching ball is flicked on towards the box but the ball eventually trickles out. Goal-kick to come.

33: Penalty appeal! Waved away by the referee, who signals for an offside. Never mind. Still goal-less, this match is unpredictable!

29: Ooooh! A wake-up call for Norwich! A looping cross by Zaha swerves towards the head of a team-mate in the area, who heads it down perfectly for Glenn Murray to strike. He does so, and forces a brilliant save out of John Ruddy, who is quick to react and thwarts the effort on-goal with his feet.

25: First booking of the game, goes to Tettey! He can have no real complaints though, a cynical tackle on Souaré who rolls onto the turf clutching his ankle.

22: Thankfully, the two players are able to come back onto the field of play, no substitutions needed.

21: Free-kick by Robbie Brady, hits the wall as they do their job.

20: Ouch. Whittaker goes flying into Cabaye, and a clash of legs sends both players to the floor in a heap, injured. Replays show the clash was accidental, but could have been prevented - if it was not for Puncheon's push beforehand.. A painful return to the English top flight, no less.

19: Hoolahan attempts to thread the ball across to a team-mate in the box, but the Palace backline surround him and scamper the ball clear to safety.

18: Before the game, a lot of coverage was focused on Yohan Cabaye and the impact he'd have on the game. He's been awfully quiet thus far, his team-mates need to get him on the ball more! Reminds me of shades in their pre-season friendly last weekend against Fulham, the Frenchman played 45 minutes but struggled to make much of an impact on the game itself.

17: Here's a stat for you, courtesy of EA Sports - Norwich have completed 139 passes thus far, Palace less than 40. Wow.

15: Howson fizzes a teasing ball across the face of goal from the wing on the edge of the box, but Ward does well to deal with the danger and hoof the ball clear.

12: Zaha tries to skip past two defenders, weaves past the first but the second does well to rush in-behind from the flank and apply pressure to him - the ball trickles out for a throw-in.

10: An intriguing watch thus far, both sides going for it - a warm atmosphere around the ground too. Norwich looking composed and dangerous on the counter attack - a glorious opportunity just now gone begging for the Canaries, Louis Grabban somehow was unable to tap home from close range after a well-worked pass-and-move into the area.

15:00. The two sides are out of the tunnel now, and we're off at Carrow Road!

Some surprising selections from either side - no Jedinak, Bolasie, Wickham OR Bamford in the starting eleven for Alan Pardew's men. Meanwhile for the hosts today, Nathan Redmond and loanee Andre Wisdom are amongst the substitutes' bench, which is a surprise to say the least.

PALACE: McCarthy, Dann, Ward, Souarè, Delaney; McArthur, Mutch, Cabaye, Puncheon; Zaha and Murray. Subs - Hennessey, Kelly, Jedinak, Bolasie, Gayle, Wickham and Bamford.

NORWICH: Ruddy; Whittaker, Martin, Bassong, Brady; Johnson, Tettey, Howson, Hoolahan, Dorrans; Grabban. Subs - Rudd, Wisdom, R Bennett, O'Neil, Hooper, Redmond and Jerome.

CONFIRMED team starting line-up's, are as follows.

Norwich City - Crystal Palace team news will be out at 2:00PM ahead of the 3:00PM kick-off as we give you live commentary of Norwich City - Crystal Palace live game. We could see debuts for 5 or 6 players on both sides as the Premier League kicks off again for the 2015/16 season.

Norwich have also been busy in the transfer window. Graham Dorrans move to Carrow Road from West Bromwich Albion was announced at the end of last season, costing Alex Neil's side £3,000,000. The spend was taken to double figures as Robbie Brady came to the club from relegated Hull City for £7,000,000. Youssouf Mulumbu has joined on a free transfer, as well as Jake Kean. Outgoings have been coming thick and fast as well with Javier Garrido, Carlos Cuellar, Luciano Becchio, Mark Bunn and Kyle Callan-McFadden released with Cameron McGeehan leaving for an undisclosed fee and Sam Kelly leaving on a free transfer.

Also joining Pardew at Selhurst Park is Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, part of the relegated squad last season, who will provide great competition, if he doesn't topple his senior at Palace, for Julian Speroni.

Alongside Cabaye has been the young, English striking pair of Patrick Bamford, who terrorised Norwich in the Championship for Middlesbrough last season, and Conor Wickham from Sunderland. Bamford, on loan from Chelsea, will be looking for another excellent season having signed a new deal at Chelsea with first team football at the Blues the overall aim.

Bakary Sako has also joined Pardew's Palace revolution after his contract at Wolverhampton Wanderers ran out, not for the lack of trying to keep him at the club by Wolves. His powerful, creative and confident play, combined with the extraordinary cheek and flair of Yannick Bolasie and Wilfired Zaha, will create an exciting trio for Palace.

The Eagles have made some brilliant acquisitions since the end of the season, with Yohan Cabaye coming to Selhurst Park the big name Pardew has brought in; having been boss when at Newcastle United when he left for Paris Saint Germain.

While Norwich achieved promotion at the first chance, a feat not common, Crystal Palace recorded one of their best ever seasons as Alan Pardew's introduction as manager in early January saw them climb the table to 10th. Should every team had started the league when Pardew took charge, Palace would have finished 6th and been in the Europa League.

The Canaries beat Middlesbrough in the play-off final last year, with Nathan Redmond and Cameron Jerome scoring. Both are expected to start again, with the eccentric Redmond one of the best youth players in the league for the upcoming season.

After a long summer of starting at the fixture list in hope that the day's might past sooner, the Premier League has finally returned. Norwich City host Crystal Palace in their first Premier League game since May 2014 having been promoted from the Sky Bet Championship last season.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary and coverage of this afternoon fixture; Norwich City vs Crystal Palace live score. Today's game kicks off at 3:00PM in the UK but there's plenty to discuss before then. Keep following for football live from VAVEL UK.