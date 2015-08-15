Score Southampton - Everton in EPL 2015 (0-3)

Thank you for following VAVEL's live coverage of Southampton - Everton. The report will be up on the site shortly.

F.T. Southampton 0-2 Everton

90' Four minutes to be added on at the end of the game.

89' Everton substitution: Browning replaces Galloway

88' Everton substitution: Deulofeu replaces Lukaku

84' Ross Barkley makes Everton's lead unassailable after cutting in-field from the left and curling the ball beautifully into the bottom right corner of the goal.

GOALLLL!!! BARKLEY MAKES IT 3-0!

80' Everton substitution: Naismith replaces Kone

79' Southampton substitution: Ward-Prowes replaces Davis

78' Good effort! Man rifles an effort on goal from 25-yards which forces Howard into a smart save at his right post.

74' Yellow card: McCarthy (Everton)

71' Southampton substitution: Rodriguez replaces Long

66' Pelle rises highest from a set piece, however his subsequent headed effort goes just over the crossbar.

60' Southampton have dominated the opening 15 minutes of the second half, but they have yet to really test Howard in the Everton goal.

52' Pelle latches onto a loose clearance from Coleman and unleashes a venomous volley on goal, which is palmed clear of danger by Howard.

48' Yellow card: Romeu (Southampton)

45' Southampton substitution: Romeu replaces Tadic

We're underway for the second half at St. Mary's!

H.T. Southampton 0-2 Everton

47' Yellow card: Barkley (Everton)

45' Three minutes to be added at the end of the first half.

44' Great goal! Lukaku latches onto the ball on the edge of the penalty area and unleashes a venomous right footed effort which flies into the bottom right corner of the net.

GOALLLLL!!!! LUKAKU DOUBLES EVERTON'S LEAD!

37' Yellow card: Pelle (Southampton)

34' Wanyama rises highest from a Tadic set piece, but his header balloons over the crossbar.

28' Should have scored! Lukaku lays the ball off to Barkley just inside the penalty area; however his subsequent effort on goal is straight at Stekelenburg and is comfortably palmed clear.

26' The Toffees are beginning to gain a foothold after taking the lead.

21' Against the run of play, Lukaku gives Everton the lead! A quick break from the visitors culminates in Kone chipping the ball from the right flank to the back post, where Lukaku was on hand to head home.

GOALLLL!!!!! EVERTON TAKE THE LEAD!

20' Close! Tim Howard denies Mane from close range!

14' Great cross! Tadic loops the ball to the back post, but Pelle is unable to head the ball goal-ward. Pelle really should have done better there.

11' Chance! Shane Long slips the ball through to Mane on the left of the penalty area, however his subsequent effort on goal is sliced wide of the near post.

6' Yellow card: Taggart (Southampton)

6' Great play from Lukaku! The Belgian international powers past two Southampton players before being chopped down just outside the penalty area by Taggart.

5' Southampton have started well, with Mane in particular causing problems for the Everton back-line.

KICK OFF!

Everton starting XI: Howard, Coleman, Stones, Jagielka, Galloway, Barry, Cleverley, McCarthy, Barkley, Kone, Lukaku.

Southampton starting XI: Stekelenburg, Cédric, Yoshida, Fonte, Targett, S. Davis, Wanyama, Tadić, Mané, Long, Pellè.

Everton team news: Baines, Hibbert, Pienaar, and Gibson are out due to injury, while McGeady, Besic and Deulofeu are doubts.

Southampton team news: Caulker, Gardos, Forster, Clasie, Ramirez and Bertrand are all set to miss the Saints' first home game of the season due to injury.

After a disppointing start to the season at Goodison Park, Everton midfielder Gareth Barry, called on the Everton faithful to be patient with the team and the management.

Martinez's men found themselves a goal down inside the opening 15 minutes, but found a route back into the game courtesy of an outstanding long range effort from Ross Barkley. Although the home side looked seemingly set to dominate the rest of the game, Watford shockingly took the lead once again, through Odion Ighalo. With four minutes remaining however, the home side were able to salvage a point, when Romelu Lukaku and Arouna Kone linked up well on the edge of the box to allow Kone to score his first goal of the season.

Everton, like Southampton, scored late last week to ensure a point in their first Premier League game of the season. The Toffees drew 2-2 with newly promoted Watford, in a disappointing Goodison Park outing.

Ahead of today's game, Southampton manager, Ronald Koeman stated that errors cost his team last week. In particular, Koeman bemoaned his side's first half performance.

Koeman's men could have won the game late on through Sadio Mane, who spurned to glorious opportunities in added time at the end of the game.

Southampton grabbed a late goal at St James' Park last weekend to earn a point in their first Premier League game of the season. The Saints had taken an early lead through Graziano Pelle, but were pegged back by two goals either side of half-time from Papiss Cisse and Newcastle United new-boy, Georginio Wijnaldum. In the final fifthteen minutes, substitute Shane Long, rose well at the back post to head home the equaliser, and ensure at least one point in the first game of the 2015/16 season.

The ground has a capacity of 32,689.

Today's game will be the first of the season at Southampton's home ground, St Mary's Stadium.

Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of today's Premier League meeting between Southampton and Everton.