Campbell, Ramsey and Giroud seal fourth round berth for Arsenal

Even though they went ahead through Lens, goals from Campbell, Ramssey and Giroud meant that Sunderland were beaten in the end. It was a harsh result but the performance showed heart and fight, something that will please the traveling support. Arsenal, however, are on course to defend their trophy for the second time. This is Jonathan Walsh signing off. I do hope you've enjoyed our coverage today, and will stay with us for the reaction to all of the games. Good evening!

FT: It's deflected into Cech's arms, and that's full-time. Arsenal win 3-1 in the end, although it's a harsh score-line on the visitors.

90+3' We're into the final minute of three added on as Sunderland earn a free-kick right on the edge of the area. Gabriel penalised.

90+1' Pickford makes another save from Iwobi. He's definitely made a case to start in the Premier League.

87' Just a few minutes left now and Sunderland are still trying to get back into the game, albeit in vain. Arsenal looks comfortable.

84' Pickford makes another good save, this time from Giroud, as he reacts quickly to top the ball over the bar. The young goalkeeper is beginning to get frustrated with his defence.

81' Final change of the game - Jeff Reine Adelaide replaces goalscorer Joel Campbell.

78' Sunderland won't like down. A quick break moves Lens through on goal, though Cech is out quickly to deny the Dutchman.

Football is a cruel game. A Watmore cross just eluded Fletcher, which could have gave Sunderland their equaliser. Instead, Bellerin gets the ball and drives don the right. He feeds Giroud in the middle and a wonderful ball was met with a simple finish. 3-1.

75' GOAL! Giroud makes it three, and that'll seal their passage into the fourth round!

A third goal has been coming, and it goes to the hosts. Bellerin bursts through down the right and cuts the ball into Ramsey at the near post, who manages to poke it past the helpless Pickford. Sunderland deserve more, but there is still time to get back into the game.

72' GOAL! Arsenal take the lead through Ramsey!

69' Another half chance for the visitors as Lens and van Aanholt combine to send the latter down the left hand side. He finds Watmore, but that shot flashes wide.

67' And now for a double sub from Arsene Wenger. Iwobi off for Ramsey, with Arteta replacing Chambers.

65' Sunderland make their second change, as John O'Shea comes off and passes the captain's armband to his replacement, Billy Jones.

64' Another good headed chance for Fletcher. He meets Lens' pacey delivery but gets just too much on the ball, as it skids off his head and over.

61' The end-to-end action continues, as Pickford makes a great save to deny Campbell after some stylish build-up play from Arsenal. How this is 1-1 we'll never know.

59' Sunderland with a great chance! This is a proper cup tie now! Yedlin's ball is fantastic and Fletcher rises highest to head against the bar, but Watmore smashes the rebound over. That should have been their second!

57' So close to take the lead! Oxlade-Chamberlain works the ball onto his right foot and curls a 20 yard effort against the post. The rebound falls to Walcott and he can't react quickly enough to divert it on target. M'Vila is on now for Cattermole, also.

55' As I say that, Arsenal have two good efforts in quick sucession. Campbell gets free and cuts a good ball back across the box but Yedlin is there to hook the ball awat from goal. He then has another attempt moments later, rifling it into the chest of Pickford.

53' Sunderland are camped in their own half, but are sitting so deep that the hosts are showing no signs of breaking them down.

50' Early chances in this half are coming the way of Arsenal, and Pickford has been called into action already. The young stopper made a good punch from an Arsenal free-kick to clear.

46' We're back underway at the Emirates!

HT: Goals from Lens and Campbell mean Arsenal and Sunderland are level at the break. Pickford, and the visitors, have been very impressive. The home side have been a real mixed bag so far.

45+3' A half chance for Arsenal as Oxlade-Chamberlain has a shot blocked, and that will take us to half-time! 1-1 at the break!

45' Three minutes added at the Emirates.

45' There have been two late goals involving Premier League teams, as Bournemouth level against Birmingham and Watford edge ahead against Newcastle.

44' Arsenal and Oxlade-Chamberlain have come forward in a bid to go into half-time ahead, though a good tackle from Yedlin prevents him from going through on goal.

40' Is there a shock on the cards at Birmingham? Michael Morrison has made it 1-0 to the Second City side against Bournemouth. It's heading towards half-time and neither team look likely to score before the break.

39' Sunderland continuing to cause problems for Arsenal behind their defence with Lens' pace. He has another shot but this time Koscielny is able to block.

36' Steven Fletcher has finally got back up after a nasty collision. The Scot needed treatment after clashing in midfield with Bellerin.

34' Everton have also broken the deadlock in their game against Dagenham and Redbridge - Arouna Kone with the goal.

33' Back at the Emirates, Lee Cattermole picks up a loose ball on the edge of the area before smashing it into the second tier of the stadium. The less said about that the better.

30' An update from Manchester City's game, as they've just gone 2-0 up against Watford. Kelechi Iheanacho has added his name to the scoresheet after Sergio Aguero got their first. Stoke have also been pegged back by Doncaster, with Nathan Tyson canceling out Peter Crouch's opener.

29' Another important stop from Pickford! Walcott cuts inside and unleashes a shot, but the youngster gets across well and van Aanholt is able to tidy up the rebound.

No luck about this goal. A pin-point passing move sees Arsenal work their way inside before Walcott drives to the by-line and feeds Campbell. The Costa Rican international thumps it into the bottom corner; a fine finish. 1-1!

26' Campbell, GOAL! Arsenal are back level!

25' Jordan Pickford has been confident so far - a testament to his ability. Especially quick of his line, the young 'keeper is impressing so far.

23' Despite the chances for Arsenal, Sunderland have looked really rather comfortable early on. Allardyce seems to have transformed them into a much better side.

20' Arsenal respond and it is young Iwobi who comes up with an incredible piece of skill to get past the Sunderland defence, but is denied by a smart Pickford save.

Is an almighty shock on the cards? A Sunderland attack breaks down but Koscieny makes a complete mess of things and gets the ball stuck in his feet. Lens robs him of possession, pounces and rifles a shot past Cech!

17' GOAL! Lens has given Sunderland the lead!

15' Neither side look overly confident when on the ball and it is showing. Both sets of fans are rather displeased with what they've seen so far.

11' With that comes a double chance for the hosts! A lovely move sees Giroud slide Walcott in at goal, only to see Pickford make the first save of the game. The following corner was poked over by Chambers from six yards.

9' Sunderland try to work the ball down the left hand side but they're halted by some good Arsenal defending. A quiet start for the hosts and the crowd, as Petr Cech's vocals are audible above the Emirates support.

7' Arsenal's play has been sloppy so far and is asking for Sunderland to nick it away and go on the break. Walcott has Arsenal's first attempt at goal, only to see it blocked by O'Shea.

4' Half a chance for Sunderland! Duncan Watmore sets Lens free on goal, and the Dutchman fires just past the post from 20 yards. Encouraging signs early on for the visitors.

2' An early goal-kick gives Jordan Pickford, making his Sunderland debut, an early touch of the ball. The stopper has bags of potential, and looks to have a great career ahead of him.

1' We're underway at the Emirates!

14:55. The Gunners have not lost in their last seven meetings against Sunderland, winning five, although the Black Cats have a positive record against the North London outfit in cup competitions.

14:50. Just 10 minutes or so until we get underway at the Emirates, it'll be a busy day of FA Cup action and we'll keep you updated if any potential shocks are on the cards.

Arsenal substitutes: Macey, Debuchy, Arteta, Ramsey, Monreal, Reine-Adelaide, Willock.

Arsenal XI to face Sunderland: Cech; Bellerin, Gabriel, Koscielny, Gibbs; Chambers, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Iwobi, Walcott, Campbell; Giroud.

Sunderland substitutes: Mannone, Jones, Borini, Defoe, M'Vila, Mavrias, Beadling.

Sunderland XI to face Arsenal: ​Pickford; Yedlin, O'Shea, Coates, van Aanholt; Cattermole, Toivonen; Watmore, Fletcher, Lens; Graham.

Here is that team news ahead of today's game!

Sunderland predicted line-up: (4-3-3) Pickford; Yedlin, Brown, Beadling, Robson; Gomez, Toivonen, Johnson; Watmore, Graham, Lens.

Arsenal predicted line-up: (4-2-3-1) Cech; Chambers, Mertesacker, Gabriel, Gibbs; Flamini, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Campbell, Özil, Iwobi; Giroud.

The Black Cats have a rotten record in the Premier League against the Gunners of late, but it has been even worse in the cups. In the 2005/2006 League Cup 3rd Round, Arsenal claimed a comfortable 3-0 triumph at the Stadium of Light. The recent FA Cup clashes have also ended in defeats. Sunderland managed to hold this weekend's opponents to a 1-1 draw at Highbury back in 1997, but were beaten at home in the replay. Arsenal also claimed victory against the Tyne-Wear side back in 1991, winning 2-1.

The main injury blow for Arsenal came during the week, as Arsene Wenger ruled Alexis Sanchez out of contention. The Chilean's hamstring injury means he joins Santi Cazorla, Francois Coquelin, Jack Wilshere, Tomas Rosicky and Danny Welbeck on the sidelines. Despite Wenger admitting his desire to field a strong side, it looks likely that he will rest some of the big name players. Laurent Koscienly should get a rest, while a youthful attack could also take to the field.

Allardyce is set to field an almost entirely new starting eleven from that which has taken to the field in recent weeks. The majority of the first-team regulars will be rested ahead of their crucial clash against Swansea City this Wednesday, meaning that several youngsters will be thrown into the limelight. Promising goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford should start and will be a busy man with an inexperienced defence likely to take their places in front of him.

Sam Allardyce's hand has been forced ahead of this game, in terms of team selection, "Unfortunately we have restrictions which mean fitting in a Premier League the midweek after, which doesn’t give us the opportunity to play the strongest team at Arsenal." He was, however, positive about what it could do for those on the fringe: “What it does do is give a fantastic opportunity to some of the squad players. I don’t think we will blood too many youngsters and I think they will probably go on the bench."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gave his thoughts to the media ahead of the cup tie, "The thinking is to give absolutely everything to qualify. We are the holders of the cup and I know as well by experience that it is very important that you get in the competition and that you have a successful third round." He added, "It’s a tricky one, always, the third round. Will a young player or two start? I haven’t decided yet."

In a game that pits 1st against 19th in the Premier League table, Sunderland will travel south hoping for a real cup upset to advance into the fourth round. Arsenal, however, are keen to retain the FA Cup trophy for the second time, and make it a hat-trick of wins in one of the world's most famous competitions.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute commentary and coverage of the clash on Saturday afternoon between Arsenal - Sunderland. Today’s game kicks off at 15:00 GMT but there’s plenty to discuss before then. Keep following the football live with VAVEL UK.