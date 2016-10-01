As it happened: Spurs take deserved three points against an under-par Manchester City

Unfortunately that's all we have time for today. I've been your host, Sam Smith. Be sure to check out the range of different post-match content on the site and you can follow me on Twitter, @SmithSamuel_.

No goals in the second half, although it could have been 3-0 when Lamela's penalty was saved by Bravo. Kolarov's own goal gave the hosts the lead early in the first half, before Alli stroked home just before half-time to secure the three points.

Full-time!

90+2' Stones does well to create a chance for Aguero but the Argentine shoots straight at Lloris. He won't be continuing his excellent scoring form against Spurs.

90' Four minutes to be added on at the end of the second half. Tottenham heading towards an excellent victory.

90' Son is replaced by Vincent Janssen.

87' Sterling is replaced by Leroy Sane.

86' Georges-Kevin NKoudou replaces goal-scorer Alli.

83' Excellent tackle from Rose on Sterling, denying a certain goal as the winger goes to shoot inside the area.

80' Amazing save from Lloris who has to react quickly to tip away Aguero's deflected effort.

78' Gundogan fires high and wide as the ball breaks to him on the edge of the box. Sums up his side's frustrating perform, although there is still over ten minutes to turn this around.

76' Otamendi concedes a corner.

74' Lloris denies Iheanacho as the youngster goes through on goal.

72' Dier replaces Sissoko.

69' Lloris holds onto a Sterling effort from distance. Eric Dier preparing to come on for Spurs.

Manchester City have reverted to a diamond formation. Fernandinho is holding with Sterling and Gundogan just in front. Silva is at the tip and Aguero and Iheanacho lead the line.

66' Iheanacho replaces Navas.

It's saved! Bravo keeps his side in the game!

Alli is about to pull the trigger inside the box and is tripped by Fernandinho. Lamela to take...

PENALTY TO SPURS!

62' Navas cuts inside and curls wide.

58' Excellent pressing from Spurs sees them win the ball back but Eriksen strikes straight at Bravo.

56' Sterling is booked for a foul on Rose.

53' Fernandinho volleys over from the resulting fre-kick. Meanwhile, Ilkay Gundogan replaces Fernando.

52' Free-kick just wide of the penalty area as Rose drags down Sterling. The left-back, already on a yellow, gets a final warning.

50' Aguero gets in behind and Lloris unconvincingly saves and the ball bounces away via the post. Closest City have come to a goal.

48' Bravo tips away Wanyama's effort.

46' Son starts the second half how he started the first with an effort that flies off target.

46' City get the half underway. Can they turn this around?

Second half is imminent.

A stunning half of football sadly comes to an end at White Hart Lane. An own goal from Kolarov and a wonderful finish from Alli give Spurs a 2-0 lead. Guardiola's side have failed to live up to the standard of their early performances, although much of this is down to the hosts' excellent energetic pressing.

Half-time!

42' Rose is booked for delaying a quick throw-in and the subsequent altercation with Navas.

A wonderful through ball from Son is swept into the net, first time, by Dele Alli. Spurs take a deserved 2-0 lead.

GOAAAALL! ALLI MAKES IT 2-0!

34' Big call for Marriner as Otamendi fouls Alli 35 yards from goal. No second yellow card for the defender. Should have gone for an early bath.

30' Free-kick for Man City on the edge of the box as Wanyama fouls Aguero. Th Spurs midfielder earns a yellow card. Resulting kick is batted away by Lloris and cleared.

28' Neat build-up involving Silva, Aguero and Sterling ends with the latter's flick being collected by Lloris.

28' Aguero fires wide from a tight angle.

22' Penalty appeal for City as Aguero goes down under challenge from Alderweireld but Andre Marriner shakes his head. Spurs go up the other end and Son eventually hears the whistle after being adjudged offside.

21' Eriksen's free-kick is inches wide!

20' Wonderful skill from Alli creates space on the edge of the box but is hacked down by Otamendi, who also handballs in the process. Yellow card and dangerous free-kick.

16' Rose has visions of his amazing debut goal in the North London derby as he volley's first time following a clearance. The ball appears to be going well over but dips and Bravo has to catch and is fouled in the process.

What a start to this game! Frantic and energetic from both sides. Spurs lead through Kolarov's own goal but City could have taken the lead themselves when Alderweireld almost diverted into his own net. Spurs' excellent pressing means City are struggling to utilise their usual possession-based style.

11' Almost two as Bravo does well to deny a sharp drive from Son.

Rose whips in a delicious cross and Kolarov can't sort his feet out quickly enough and diverts the ball into the top corner via the post. City losing for the first time in the Premier League under Guardiola.

GOOAAAAL! Spurs lead through a Kolarov own goal!

05' Superb tackle from Stones to concede a corner as Son gets clear down the left.

04' Great chance for City as Navas crosses low right across the goalline, Alderweireld almost gets a touch but it goes out for a corner.

01' Son has the first effort following a neat nutmeg inside the box but he fires over from a tight angle. Lamela unhappy that the Korean didn't cross the ball.

01' Son gets us underway.

Teams are in the tunnel and are about to come out. Kick off in five minutes.

15 minutes until kick off. Be sure to stay with us for all the action.

A very attacking line-up from the hosts who have Alli, Sissoko, Lamela and Son all starting. City, meanwhile, look much weaker on paper without the injured Kevin de Bruyne. A surprisingly conservative starting eleven from Guardiola who starts two natural holding midfielders.

Confirmed Manchester City team: Bravo; Zabaleta, Otamendi, Stones, Kolarov; Fernando, Fernandinho; Navas, Silva, Sterling; Aguero.

Confirmed Tottenham team: Lloris; Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Wanyama, Alli; Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela; Son.

Just a few moments until the teams are announced. Who do you expect to start?

Manchester City predicted line-up: Bravo; Sagna, Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov; Fernandinho; Sterling, Gundogan, Silva, Sane; Aguero.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted line-up: Lloris; Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Dier, Wanyama; Lamela, Alli, Eriksen; Son.

Team news: Kane is Spurs’ only definite absentee for the game while Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Mousa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko are all doubts. Kevin de Bruyne will be a miss for Manchester City in this game and also the next few weeks having suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out until mid-October. Vincent Kompany and Fabian Delph are also out through respective injuries. Yaya Toure’s future remains in doubt after Guardiola insisted that he will not feature until the Ivorian’s agent apologies for comments made about the Spanish coach, while Nolito misses the second of his three-match ban following his red card against Bournemouth.

Manchester City key man: Sergio Aguero’s recent three-match suspension was expected to really harm his side, particularly in the Manchester derby. However, his replacement, Kelechi Iheanacho, was in good form and this meant the Argentine’s presence was sparsely missed. Back in the side, though, Aguero is arguably the league’s best striker and will only need a single chance to score a goal. Aguero also has a very good record against the North Londoners and will expect to keep that up.

Tottenham Hotspur key man: Playing against the division’s in form team would be a tough ask for Spurs even with Kane, so playing without him will require the ultimate team performance. Not that Spurs aren’t capable of that, though. Christian Eriksen appears to be hitting a good run of form and will be his side’s key outlet in place of Kane. the Dane’s creativity will need to be of a superb calibre to get the best out of the likes of Son, Dele Alli and Erik Lamela.

Mauricio Pochettino will once again be without star man Harry Kane for this one due to the injury he suffered two weeks ago against Sunderland. It is expected that the England striker could be out for a further three weeks and is a doubt for the upcoming North London derby. Heung-min Son has looked revitalised this season, though, and scored twice against Middlesbrough last weekend, replacing Kane in the process. Spurs will need the South Korean to perform once again if they are to get anything from their toughest fixture so far this season.

The visitors, led by Pep Guardiola, have taken the new season by storm. City have won all six of their league games although a ten-match winning run in all competitions eventually came to an end in the thrilling 3-3 midweek draw in with Celtic in the Champions League. Many people predicted that Guardiola would initially struggle to adapt to the rigours of England’s top-flight but he really has taken to it like the proverbial duck to water. Can he have a similar revolutionary affect to our game as the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger? I recently detailed the reasons why I think he can. You can read that piece here.

Redevelopment is currently taking place on the site of White Hart Lane with a corner of the ground missing (as seen in the image). Spurs will move into their new home in 2018 | Photo: Getty images / Tottenham Hotspur FC

The game will take place at Spurs’ White Hart Lane in North London. The Lillywhites’ famous ground is currently undergoing development, with a corner of the stadium taken away while redevelopment work takes place. The new arena will hold 61,000 people, as opposed to the current 36,000, and is expected to be ready for the 2018/19 season. Spurs will – controversially - play their home games at Wembley Stadium from the end of the current campaign up until the renovation work is complete.

Hello and welcome to live minute-by-minute commentary of the English Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. I, Sam Smith, am your host for this one and I look forward to taking you through what should be a very exciting game. Kick off for this one is 14:15GMT. Make sure you stay tuned for further updates.