Every point is gold for Middlesbrough, insists Aitor Karanka

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka, has said that every point will be "gold" for his side, after their 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

Really good game

There was a state of concern around the Riverside Stadium ahead of kick-off against Eddie Howe's side, with Boro failing to record a victory in their last seven league matches.

There was optimism after their goalless draw with Arsenal, and goals from Gaston Ramirez and Stewart Downing gave them the victory, and Karanka praised his side after the win.

"I think it was a really good game for us," Karanka told Sky Sports. "I don't care how many games I have, the most important thing is the performance once again and the three points, and especially at home because our crowd was used to coming here every single game last season and seeing us win most of the games."

He continued: "Every single point in the Premier League is gold for us. If we want to add points we have to suffer a lot."

Karanka added: "We know that every single game and every single point is going to be difficult for us. But once again, playing in this way, showing everybody how together we are, is the way."

Above: Alvaro Negredo in action for Middlesbrough | Photo: Getty Images

Goals will come

Another game passed in which loan striker Alvaro Negredo, went without a goal, with the Spaniard failing to score since the opening day against Stoke, and Karanka insisted that the goals will come.

"As a coach, I can't just see the goals that he's scoring or not, I have to see the big picture." he said. "And the big picture is that Alvaro's an amazing striker."

Karanka concluded, "With him on the pitch he can hold the ball, he can assist like he today and he's a massive player for us."

Middlesbrough will face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, November 5 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.