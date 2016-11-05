Kane's second half penalty ensure points are shared in the 184th North Londen derby

That brings an end to today's live coverage of the North London Derby. I have been Brandon Sayer and until next time have a good day.

It means that Arsenal missed the chance the go top of the table over the international break but overall the result was fair as both teams showed glimpses to why they have done well this season.

Spurs did respond well in the second half well as Kane scored from the penalty spot after Kosceilny brought Dembele down in the box. After that both teams had chances to win it but once again the game was drawn.

90+5' - The referee blows his whsitle to end the game. Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur.

90' - The referee has decided to add on five minutes at the end of the second half.

89' - Tottenham Hotspur substitution: Son is replaced by Harry Winks.

84' - Eriksen hits the post for Spurs! The midfielder deleivers a wicked free-kick into the box which beats everyone and comes back off the post. So unlucky that it didn't go into the net.

80' - Tottenham Hotspur substitution: Walker is replaced by Kieran Trippier.

73' - Dier receives a yellow card for holding onto the ball and stopping Arsenal from taking a quick free-kick.

73' - Tottenham Hotspur substitution: Kane is replaced by Vincent Janssen.

72' - Lloris had to come quick off his line to prevent Ozil from putting his team back in front.

71' - Double Arsenal substitution: Walcott and iwobi are replaced by Giroud and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

69' - Kosceilny receives a yellow card for a trip on Kane.

64' - Arsenal substitution: Coquelin is replaced by Aaron Ramsey.

60' - What a tackle from Monreal! Spurs once again produce a lovely flowing move which Rose crossed the ball into the box and just as everyone thought Kane was going to put the ball into an empty net, Monreal blocked the shot brilliantly to save his side from going behind.

55' - Brilliant counter attacking play from Spurs finds Eriksen in the box and he forced Cech into making a really smart save down to his right. Spurs are reviatlised again after the goal.

51' - Goal for Spurs! Kane marks his comeback by scoring from the spot. Dembele made a brilliant run into the box and was brought down by Kosceilny and the striker stood up and placed the ball into the middle of the net as Cech dived to his right. Game on again!

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

It was a half that started with Spurs on the front foot and they could have taken the lead early on but after the half hour mark Arsenal came into the game and got their just rewards with a goal as Kevin Wimmer headed the ball into his own net from an Ozil free-kick. Spurs though will have hope they can get back into the game in the second half. Stay tuned as we bring you the second half live in a few minutes time!

45+3' - The referee blows his whistle to end the first half. Arsenal 1-0 Totteham Hotspur.

45' - The referee has decided to add on three minutes at the end of the first half.

43' - Goal for Arsenal! Kevin Wimmer has headed the ball into to his own net. A brilliant free-kick was floated into the box by Ozil and the defender had to go for the ball but unfortunatly the ball flew past Lloris into the net.

39' - What a strike from Walcott! A fantastic move from Arsenal found Walcott in space and he unleashed a powerful shot which came back of the post and on the follow up Ozil blazed a shot over the bar. Very unlucky not to score there Arsenal.

32' - It didn't take long for them to have their second good chance as a lovely free flowing move found Iwobi in the box with space but his shot was straight at Lloris, who made no mistake in keeping it out.

31' - Finally Arsenal create something of note as Sanchez found Ozil on the edge of the box but the midfielder dragged his shot wide. First time in the game Ozil has had some space.

21' - A good cross from Eriksen found the returning Kane in the box but he saw his header just go inches wide of the goal. So unlucky from the talismatic striker.

17' - The game has settled down a bit after a frantic beginning to the game with Spurs having most of the possession with three at the back today. Arsenal are so far struggling to get their passing game going.

6' - Wimmer receives the first yellow card of the game for a late tackle on Coquelin.

3' - A good cross from Rose found Walker in the box but the right back put his header over the bar. Good attacking intent already from Spurs.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to start the game. Game on!

Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Carter-Vickers, Winks, Onomah, Nkoudou, Janssen.

Arsenal substitutes: Ospina, Gibbs, Gabriel, Ramsey, Elneny, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Giroud.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris, Walker, Vertonghen, Wimmer, Rose, Dier, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Son, Kane.

Arsenal starting XI: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Xhaka, Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez.

The team news is in from the Emirates. Stay Tuned as we bring you it next!

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 11:00AM BST but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris; Walker, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose; Wanyama; Lamela, Eriksen, Alli, Son; Janssen.

Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Elneny; Chamberlain, Ozil, Iwobi; Sanchez.

On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Harry Kane is fit and available for the game but is likely to start the game on the bench. Toby Alderweield though is likely to miss the game with an ankle injury. Moussa Sissoko will serve the final game of his three-match suspension. Moussa Dembele is a doubt for the game after twisting his ankle in the defear in midweek.

In terms of team news ahead of the game, Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Hector Bellerin, who missed the midweek game with an injury, is fit and available again. Theo Walcott, Santi Cazorla and Nacho Monreal are also close to full fitness after returning to training this week. Gibbs though is a doubt for the game after suffering a shoulder injury during the game in midweek.

Last season though both sides couldn't be separated as both fixtures ended in a draw. At the Emirates last season the game finished in a 1-1 draw after Harry Kane had given Spurs the lead. Kieran Gibbs though rescued a late point for the hosts and they will be looking this time around to go one better than a draw.

On the other hand, even though they are still unbeaten in the league after 10 games, three consecutive draws have seen Spurs slip down to fifth in the table, three points behind their North London rivals. It didn't get any better for the Lillywhites in midweek as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League which leaves their chances of qualifying in the balance.

Going into the game both teams are in different kinds of form. Arsenal are on a real high at the minute after defeating Sunderland 4-1 away from home last weekend before defeating Ludogorets 3-2 away in the UEFA Champions League in midweek after being two goals behind early on. Overall their good form has seen them qualify for the knockout stages already for the Champions League plus sit in second place in the Premier League table, only of the top on goal difference.

With the international break happening straight after this game, both teams will want to go into the two-week break on a high and there is nothing better than getting one over on your fiercest rivals. At the end of last season Spurs had it in their own hands to finish above Arsenal in the league but a poor end to the season seen Arsenal once again finish above their big rivals so this game is about the bragging rights in the city.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Premier League match held at the Emirates between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Kick-off at the Emirates is set for 12:00BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.