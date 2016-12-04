Everton 1 - 1 Manchester United : Scrappy contest at Goodison Park ends with points shared.

I've been Ninad Barbadikar and it's been a pleasure to bring this game to you. Stay tuned with @VAVEL for the match report and all the updates from the Premier League.

It's FULL TIME at Goodison Park as it finishes 1-1. Both teams shared the spoils in a scrappy match as Manchester United fail to hold on to the lead they had and Everton's persistence paid off as they maintain their unbeaten record at home.

FULL TIME: EVERTON 1-1 MANCHESTER UNITED



93': United now piling on the pressure as the game draws to a close, Everton threaten once again on the counter but De Gea collects.

92': Holgate saves Everton! Zlatan drives a low ball into the box but Holgate prevents Rashford from getting a touch to the ball as both sides anxiously battle on for the lead, they both want the three points and they have three minutes to do all they can.

90': Baines launches an absolute rocket and it is parried away by De Gea, United can't seem to get around all this pressure put in by Everton.

90': FIVE MINUTES STOPPAGE TIME ADDED

89': Everton now have the belief to turn this tie around, United look shakier than ever as they seem to be in total disbelief after that penalty incident involving Marouane Fellaini.

88': BAINES EARNS SALVATION FOR EVERTON! 1-1!

87': PENALTY TO EVERTON! FELLAINI FOULS GUEYE

86': Last five minutes of the game, United now enter a critical period where they need to hold on to this scoreline.

85': Deulofeu is called offside as the Goodison Park support rages on and constantly boos the United players to put mental pressure on them.

84': Substitution for Manchester United Henrikh Mkhitaryan comes off for Marouane Fellaini.

83': United now look like they are going to have to dig in defensively to get the three points here, they have 7 minutes plus added time to hold on to the one goal they've scored.

82': Substitution: Anthony Martial goes off for Marcus Rashford.

81': Valencia goes close! De Gea called upon once again as Enner Valencia meets the cross put in well but the United keeper answers once again when called upon.

80': Another positive piece of play leads to nothing for United as Herrera was unable to get the ball under control.

78': United now getting numbers behind the ball and trying to endure the pressure being put on them. Ibrahimovic gets the ball near the halfway line but unable to create a chance as Barry and Gueye put pressure on the Swede.

76': Holgate goes Close! De Gea gets a touch and concedes the corner which doesn't produce much for the home side as they keep looking for a chance to equalise.

74': Everton look dangerous on the couner again! DE GEA BLOCKS AGAIN! Ander Herrera loses the ball with a lose touch and Everton are pouncing on the United defence with all they've got again and again.

72': Mkhitaryan does well to earn his side a moment's rest as the home side relentlessly push on.

71': The home side staying on the front foot and not giving up as United looking like they might just hold on to the 1-0 lead they have.

68': Everton now look like they have more urgency about their play and United playing cautiously on the ball.

67': More injury concerns for Koeman, Yannick Bolasie injured comes off for Enner Valencia.

66': Another substitution for Everton as Coleman goes off for Mason Holgate.

65': Seamus Coleman looks like he will be unable to continue as Koeman looks on worryingly.

64': Gerard Deulofeu comes off for Tom Cleverley.

63': Injury worry for Yannick Bolasie looks hurt after a strong shoulder tackle from Anthony Martial, the Everton medical staff are now on the pitch looking after Bolasie.

60': Coleman looks okay to carry on after he stayed down which was probably a result of the clash with Ibrahimovic as Koeman gets ready to bring Gerard Deulofeu off the bench to bring some spark into the home side's game.

59': HERRERA HITS THE CROSSBAR! United so close to doubling their lead! Mkhitaryan does ever so well to create the chance for his side but Herrera's high shot hits the crossbar and Everton then break in a flash on the counter but United hold out well.

57': It still looks like a game that lacks a spark and is a very competitive display from both sides.

55': Cleverley fouls Mkhitaryan and a free-kick taken by Anthony Martial finds Ibrahimovic and the Swede decides to take it on all by himself but his shot is blocked and the following pressure is absorbed well and Everton get away with it.

54': United threaten Everton once again with a lot of possession in and around the Everton box and get a corner at the end from a Martial shot deflected by Coleman.

52': DE GEA ANSWERS WHEN CALLED UPON! Mirallas gets clean through behind Rojo and his powerful shot is cleared by De Gea brilliantly for a corner.

51': Early minutes in the second half and the home side looks much more sharper than they did in the first half and

50': Ibrahimovic and Coleman collide and the Irishman looks shaken as the Swede falls hard on the Everton fullback.

49': Everton not giving United any room to breathe as they continue to put pressure on the Red Devils.

48': United now looking under pressure as Everton press the ball more and not allowing United's players much time on the ball.

47': De Gea almost gives Lukaku a chance but Rojo deals with the Belgian and clears.

46': United look to continue their good work in the first half as they look to press Everton early on.

45': Second half kicks off with Everton on the ball.

Jose Mourinho on the other hand will be pleased to see his side in the lead and will demand more of the same kind of football that led to the chances in the first half, for the Red Devils it's just a matter of finding the final ball as they enter the second half looking the much-better team and will look to build on to the 1-0 lead they have, at the moment.

Ronald Koeman will have been disappointed with Everton's display as they couldn't make their pressure on the counter count, Lukaku will feel he was isolated up front as the home side struggled to create any real chances from open play and looked to take advantage of set-piece situations, but it comes to no avail as they go into the second half looking to show more of their quality and shake up the game, probably with some changes from off the bench? Let's see what happens in the second-half.

At Half-time It's Zlatan 1 and Everton 0 as the visitors go into the break with the lead and arguably deserve the lead with the way the game has gone, Everton have threatened on the counter but haven't tested De Gea yet and United on the other hand failed to produce the final pass to score the goals but Ibrahimovic steps up and gives the Red Devils the lead at Goodison Park after a half that lacked fluency.

HALF TIME : EVERTON 0 - 1 MANCHESTER UNITED

45': One minute of stoppage time added by the fourth official.

43': United now look more sharp on the ball since Zlatan's goal as Martial tests Stekelenberg from distance.

42': Stekelenberg takes a huge gamble and comes off his line and the Swede makes him pay with a wonderous effort that just goes in off the bar and gives his side a huge boost of confidence.

41': ZLATAN MAKES IT HAPPEN! 1-0 MANCHESTER UNITED!

40': Another very good passage of play from United but no real end product as Everton battle on.

38': United enjoying most of their ball possession in Everton's half as the home side are looking relatively solid at the back and are trying to hurt the visitors on the counter whenever afforded the chance to do so.

36': Funes Mori with a vital interception! Carrick finds Ibrahimovic with a very good pass and the Swede combines with Pogba to try and setup Mkhitaryan but Funes Mori saves the Everton defence.

35': United showing good ideas on the ball but the final ball is still missing from for them.

33': Mirallas gets another set-piece but a wasted chance as Everton struggle to create chances in open play.

31': Coleman tries to run ahead of Martial and is seemingly pulled down by the Frenchman but the referee is not interested.

30': Barry gets a yellow! Mkhitaryan does well to hold onto the ball but Barry overexerted himself and got himself into the referee's book.

29': The free-kick is driven into the wall by Zlatan as Bolasie once again looks to catch United on the counter but the move fades out as United regain possession.

28': Free Kick in Dangerous Area, Mkhitaryan does well to try and dribble past the Everton defence and wins a useful free-kick for his side.

26': Powerful drive from Bolasie! Romelu Lukaku breaks away from Rojo and finds Bolasie who takes a powerful strike at goal which flashes across the box as nobody was on the end of that to take advantage.

25': Gueye working tirelessly in midfield for Everton and not allowing Pogba a lot of time on the ball.

24': The home side doing all they can to get the ball as quickly as they can to Lukaku but United holding out well so far.

23': Everton now with the ball as they look to build up from the back but Zlatan intercepts and United break forward once again.

21': Breathless first twenty minutes as both teams have failed to create any clear cut scoring chances but haven't given an inch to the other so far.

20': Bolasie carries the ball away after intercepting a loose pass from Carrick and the Everton winger skips past Darmian with ease and tries to setup Lukaku but Jones clears well.

19': Everton looking threatening on the counter as Lukaku tried to create an opportunity in a game which has been a cagey affair so far.

18': Corner for United as Martial whips itin, a series of headers from United eventually leads to the gloves of Stekelenberg as Pogba fails to get the final touch.

17': The resulting free-kick from Mirallas produces nothing as Everton try to get more and more bodies into the box but unable to create any real chance.

16': Rojo sees Yellow! The Argentinian takes a huge risk with a two-footed lunge into Gueye to win the ball but gets away with a yellow card as Everton fans protest for a red card to be given.

15': Everton looking out of ideas when on the ball, they need some calmness in possession if they are going to win the midfield battle today.

14': United now probing around looking for a chance to break into Everton's defence, Martial and Coleman in a tussle and the referee blows for a foul in favour of the home side.

13': Idrissa Gueye neutralises a dangerous situation f0r the home side as Pogba is dispossessed by the Senegalese.

12': Everton struggling to see much of the ball as United dominate much of the possession.

10': Crunching tackle from Gareth Barry on Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Swede does not look happy about it as referee Michael Oliver tries to calm things down.

9': A poor clearance from United gives Everton a chance to hurt United but they couldn't make it count as Funes Mori blazed a shot over.

8': Martial Offside! Mkhitaryan tries to play in Martial but the Frenchman didn't time his run and is flagged offside.

7': Paul Pogba with the first attempt after some good passage of play amongst the United midfielders, passing is sharp as ever.

6': Everton unable to put a set of passes together as United slowly gain control of the game.

5': Henrikh Mkhitaryan looking the liveliest of the midfielders for United, looking to make his appearance tonight count and impress his manger once again.

4': United now look more settled on the ball as they absorb the early pressure from the home side.

3': Early pressure coming from Everton with two consecutive corner kicks, the Toffees being more direct with their approach and looking to catch United out early in the game.

2': First chance goes Everton's way as a cross from Bolasie finds Mirallas but Carrick clears the ball away for a corner.

1': Two fouls inside the first minute as both sides concede free kicks in each others halves

1': The game kicks off with Manchester United in possession and getting the game started.

The teams step out of the tunnel as Goodison Park is on song and cheering on the home side as Ronald Koeman hopes to add to Jose Mourinho's woes this season.

Thirty Minutes to go for Kick-Off as both teams step out onto the pitch for their pre-match warm-up session.

A positive sight for Manchester United fans will be the return to the team of Eric Bailly who impressed early on in the season before his injury, the Ivorian will hope to play some part for the Red Devils before he departs for the African Cup of Nations.

For Everton, two changes made by Ronald Koeman to the team that faced his former side Southampton, Kevin Mirallas and Tom Cleverley starting in the place of Aaron Lennon and Ross Barkley, the latter starts on the bench for the home side.

Biggest surprise today in Manchester United's XI is the absence of Juan Mata as he drops to the bench, Matteo Darmian plays in place of the injured Luke Shaw as Ander Herrera returns to the starting XI alongside the ever-dependable Michael Carrick who captains his side today.

Everton Substitutes: Joel, Jagielka, Deulofeu, Barkley, McCarthy, Valencia, Holgate.

Manchester United Substitutes: Romero,Bailly,Blind,Fellaini,Lingard,Mata,Rashford.

Everton XI (4-2-3-1) :Stekelenburg,Baines,Williams,Funes Mori,Coleman,Barry(C),Gueye,Cleverley,Bolasie,Mirallas, Lukaku

Manchester United XI (4-3-3): De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo,Darmian,Carrick(C),Herrera,Mkhitaryan,Pogba,Martial, Ibrahimovic.

And here are the starting line-ups!

Another hour until kick-off and team news from both sides is imminent in another ten minutes, stay right here as @VAVEL brings you the latest updates from Goodison Park.

Both Manchester United and Everton have won just one of their last six games in the league, with the Toffees having lost three of those games and the Red Devils seem to be dropping valuable points with three draws out of their last four games, alarming form for both teams going into December, both sides will be going all out for a victory.

United fans will be hoping to Henrikh Mkhitaryan start this game, the Armenian has been very good for United in cup competitions and has been waiting long enough for his chance to shine in the premier league. The Absence of Rooney for this game means it is likely the Armenian will start the game alongside Juan Mata who will certainly start the game unless his manager has other plans. Anthony Martial is another who seems to be back in the groove with two goals in that mid-week EFL Cup tie, the Frenchman seems to have his found confidence once again.

Jose Mourinho will be wary of the in-form Romelu Lukaku, the Belgian can be a threat on his day and will be test to the solid partnership of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo. Yannick Bolasie will be another player to look out for United's defence, his direct style will cause problems out wide for the Red Devils.

An hour and a half still to go for team news, stay right here with us on @VAVEL to get the latest updates as they come in.

For Ronald Koeman's Everton, not much to worry about in terms of injuries, as midfield powerhouse James McCarthy returns to the team following a hamstring injury. Muhamed Besic is still out since the serious knee injury he picked up in Wayne Rooney's testimonial before the start of the season.

For Manchester United, Key players still missing in defence for Jose Mourinho, with Luke Shaw likely to miss out after being taken off in the 4-1 League cup victory over West Ham United. The returning Eric Bailly is likely to be rested although he has come back to training for the Red Devils, Chris Smalling as well is unlikely to appear in the game as he still works on his return from injury. Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini are both available for selection after serving their one-match suspensions on Wednesday. Former Evertonian Wayne Rooney will miss the return to his boyhood club as he serves his one-match suspension due to the yellow card he picked up against the Hammers. He will have to wait a while longer to break Sir Bobby Charlton's long standing goal record of 249 goals for United.

Still a few more hours to go until the official starting elevens for both teams are released, let's take a look at who's available and who's out injured/suspended for both sides.

Hello readers, I'm Ninad and I'll be taking over the rest of today's for @VAVEL.

Ninad Barbadikar will take over an hour before kick-off (3PM GMT) to guide you through the line-ups and then provide you with minute-by-minute commentary. I've been Harry Robinson and must bid you farewell. Send your predictions into us at @VAVEL on Twitter.

United are many points adrift of both the title race and race for top four, which is already looking like a challenge. Everton are just the one point behind them, despite last week's 1-0 defeat to Ronald Koeman's former side Southampton. Whoever wins today will finish the day sixth in the Premier League. A draw will see United into sixth and Everton stay in eighth.

Quick stat: No duo has created more chances for each other in the Premier League this season than Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (16 chances)

While it was a bad day for Pep Guardiola and City, it will mean very little if Manchester United don't take advantage at Goodison today. The Reds secured their place in the League Cup semi-finals with a 4-1 win over West Ham, the third consecutive game outside of league football in which they've scored four. However, that form hasn't replicated itself in the league. The fact that Wednesday's victory was against Premier League opposition was a positive, but a win is a must for Mourinho today, who returns to the touchline after a one-match ban for kicking a water bottle.

We had a gloriously entertaining Saturday of top division football with 27 goals in just seven games on offer. Alexis Sanchez grabbed three of those as Arsenal thrashed London rivals West Ham United 5-1. The biggest story of the day, however, was at the Etihad where Antonio Conte's Chelsea came from behind to beat Manchester City with a Sergio Aguero red card for a dangerous challenge seeing Fernandinho join him early in the dressing room as he reacted, grabbing the neck of Cesc Fabregas.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of what is always a fascinating and exciting clash at Goodison Park as Manchester United arrive to face Everton with live kick-off set for 4PM in Liverpool. Stay with us until then for team news and build-up.