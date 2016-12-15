Middlesbrough 0-3 Liverpool: Karanka wants his team to recover 'as soon as possible' from defeat

In his post match press conference, Aitor Karanka has commented on Middlesbrough's loss to 'one of the best teams.'

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side put in a dominant performance at the Riverside last night as a brace from Adam Lallana, and one from Divock Origi was enough to put the Reds back on track ahead of the Christmas period and in the process Liverpool became the second team this season, along with Merseyside neighbours Everton, to put three goals past Karanka's Boro.

The Spanish coach, however, was not scathing of his side's loss to Liverpool: 'When teams like Liverpool play in the level they've played today it's difficult.'

Karanka looks ahead to Swansea clash

Karanka was quick to move sights to Saturday's game against Bob Bradley's Swansea City which will be huge for both clubs as they look to pull away from the dreaded drop-zone.

Even in December, this game could be classed as a relegation six-pointer with the Welsh side just three points below 17th placed Middlesbrough.

"We have competed against every single team... Liverpool were much better than us," said Karanka who's side have failed to score in their past two defeats.

Karanka continued to say: "We can't forget the good season we are having so far... We have an important game on Saturday.”

Injury concerns ahead of Saturday

Although vice-captain George Friend could be in contention to return to the squad for the game against Swansea, Gaston Ramirez's return is still under question.

Along with these injuries, Aitor Karanka revealed that Cristhian Stuani missed the Liverpool loss with a knock picked up against Southampton last Saturday. Karanka was not sure when the former Espanyol man will be able to return.

Middlesbrough's head coach also confirmed that Arsenal loanee Calum Chambers would be assessed by Boro's medical staff.