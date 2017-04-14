Lillywhites ease to victory over Cherries to make it a record seven consecutive wins in the PL

Well that brings to an end to another game in the Premier League as Spurs comfortably beat Bournemouth at home. I have been Brandon Sayer taking you through today's game and until next time, have a good day.

On the other hand, the Cherries just couldn't get going at all as they were outclassed all over the pitch but their season will not be defined by games against Spurs but the must improve next time out when they face Middlesbrough.

The win seals a record for Spurs as they have won seven successive Premier League games for the first time since 1967 and they have now cut Chelsea's lead at the top of the table to four points ahead of their game tomorrow.

For the second game in a row Spurs win by four goals to nil at home. Kane and then Janssen scored in the second half to add to goals from Dembele and Son in the first half.

90+4' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game. Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Bournemouth.

90+3' - Goal for Spurs! Janssen makes it four for Spurs. The striker really needed that as this is his first Premier League goal this season from open play. The goal came from a good passage of play as firstly Janssen was denied by the post but at the second time of asking he put it in the bakc of the net.

90' - The referee has decided to add on three minutes at the end of the second half.

87' - Tottenham substitution: Eriksen is replaced by Vincent Janssen.

84' - Tottenham substitution: Dele Alli is replaced by Moussa Sissoko.

81' - A brilliant one two from Son and Dembele saw the winger played through on goal but his shot took a deflection and hit the outside of the post. Fantastic passing and movement from the home side once again.

79' - Tottenham substitution: Kane is replaced by Victor Wanyama.

77' - Bournemouth substitution: Afobe is replaced by Moussett.

76' - Davies is denied from long range by a very smart save from Boruc. At the other end Bournemouth had their first on target as Daniels tested Lloris from a long way out.

71' - Fraser recieves the first yellow card of the game for a late tackle on Ben Davies.

69' - Bournemouth substitution: Stanislas is replaced by Ryan Fraser.

66' - It's just one way traffic as Eriksen goes close to scoring a fourth for the home side but his shot was well saved by Boruc, who really is the only reason the score hasn't been much more today so far.

55' - Bournemouth substitution: Wilshere is replaced by Lewis Cook. The England international picked up an injury and had to be replaced.

52' - Almost a fourth goal for Spurs. Eriksen played a lovely through ball to the striker but his weak finish was easily saved by Boruc. This game could end up any score if the visitors are not careful.

48' - Goal for Spurs! Kane nets Spurs third and his 20th league goal of the season. Again the goal came from a good bit of passing plus some sloppy defending and that is dangerous as Kane turned his defender in the box and curled home the home side's third goal which surely seals all three points for Spurs.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

That first half would have been just exactly as Pochettino would have wanted it to go before the game as two goals in three minutes have really put his side in firm control of the match. Dembele got the first while Son scored the second a few minutes later. It could have been more for Spurs as they totally dominated the whole first half. The visitors will be hoping for a much better second half which we will bring you live in a few minutes time so stay tuned to see what happens!

45+2' - The referee blows his whistle to end the first half. The score at the break reads: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Bournemouth.

45' - The referee has decided to add on two minutes at the end of the first half.

40' - Eriksen has yet another chance for the home side after a good passing move set him up just inside the box but his thunderous left footed shot just went over the bar. Total dominance from the home side so far in the game.

37' - Eriksen almost makes it three for Spurs after a brilliant passing move ended with Kane finding the midfielder through on goal but Boruc denied the Danish man from making the game safe for the home side.

27' - A brilliant ball into the box from Junior Stanislas almost sees the visitors get a goal back but Benik Afobe just couldn't get a touch on the ball to put it into the back of the net.

19' - Goal for Spurs. Son doubles the home side's lead. Jack Wilshere lost the ball for the visitors in the middle of the park and Kane played a lovely ball into the path of Son, who confidently placed the ball into the back of the net past Boruc after beating a couple of defenders with his pace.

16' - Goal for Spurs! Dembele fires home his first goal of the season. The goal came from a corner kick from Eriksen which went all the way through to the midfielder at the back post, who made no mistake by firing the ball into the back of the net. Just what the Pochettino would have been hoping for an early goal.

13' - Moussa Dembele forces Boruc into a very good save from the edge of the box after a wonderful passing move from the home side. It's been a good game so far.

5' - Spurs have made a really good start to the game as Kane went close to opening the scoring but for a brilliant block. A succession of corners followed with the Cherries defence managing just about to keep it out of their own net.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!

Bournemouth substitutes: Allsop, Mings, Cargill, L.Cook, Fraser, Gradel, Moussett.

Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Lopez, Trippier, Wimmer, Wanyama, Onomah, Sissoko, Janssen.

Bournemouth starting XI: Boruc; A.Smith, Francis, S.Cook, Daniels; Stanislas, Arter, Wilshere, Pugh; Afobe, King.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris (C), Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane.

The team news from White Hart Lane is in. Stay Tuned!

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 11:30PM GMT but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Bournemouth predicted XI: (4-4-2) Boruc; Francis, Cook, Mings, Daniels; Fraser, Arter, Wilshere, Pugh; King, Afobe.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Son, Eriksen, Dele; Kane.

The Cherries are also boosted by the return of defender Tyrone Mings, who is available for selection againt after suffering a five-match suspension for a stamp on Zlatan Ibrahimovic. However, Dan Gosling is likely to remain out the game with a knee injury which he sustained against Southampton at the start of the month.

In terms of team news for the game Pochettino is likely to hand a recall to Kane after his spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury. This means that Vincent Janssen is likely to drop to the substitutes bench. Victor Wanyama is also available for the game after recovering from a back injury but Danny Rose remains on the sidlelines with a knee injury but is due to step up his recovery from injury next week.

Last season's meeting between the two sides at the lane saw Spurs win the game 3-0. Harry Kane was the star for Pochettino's side on the day as he scored two goals while Christian Eriksen scored the third goal in a routine victory for the Lillywhites.

The Cherries will also take confidence from the fact that they managed to hold Spurs earlier in the season to a 0-0 draw and were the better side on the day and if wasn't for Hugo Lloris then they could have been celebrating the win.

The Cherries will be confident though as they have only lost one of their last six league games which came last weekend when they fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Chelsea which on the day could have been so much different if things had gone their way in the game.

On the other hand, the Cherries go into the game seven points clear of the relegation zone and manager Eddie Howe will know that his side will need at least another win in their remaining games to stay in the top division.

Spurs come into the game on the back of six straight wins with their most recent win a 4-0 win against Watford last weekend at home which Dele Alli played a big part in.

Mauricio Pochettino's side head into this weekend's fixture seven points behind Chelsea at the top of the table. The Blues though face a difficult trip on Sunday to face Manchester United and therefore this match could be a big opportunity for Spurs to close the gap to four points before that game at Old Trafford.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Premier League match held at White Hart Lane between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth. Kick-off at White Hart Lane is set for 12:30BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.