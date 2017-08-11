Watford earn a point in 3-3 thriller as Liverpool again regret defensive weaknesses
14:30. What a game. 13 goals from two games so far. Welcome back to the Premier League! Liverpool looked as though they had that game wrapped up after a strong start to the second-half. Having twice fallen behind in the first-half, the Reds made it 3-2 with two goals in three minutes before the hour mark. But their defence - which was at fault for all three of their goals - haunted them again in the 94th minute. Only a point each for Watford and Liverpool after a thriller at Vicarage Road. Thanks for joining us, we'll have more analysis and opinion - from the perspectives of both clubs - later today. Until then, you can follow all the 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League and abroad with Oliver Emmerson right here. Enjoy the rest of your weekend! 

FT: Watford 3-3 Liverpool.

90+7' Was he offside? He might have been, although the ball was played backwards to Britos. Even if he was off, Liverpool don't have too much right to complain given how badly they defended that set-piece. 

90+6' Almost! Richarlison meets Amrabat's cross and heads just wide. He's down on the floor with a bloody cut for his troubles.

90+5' Another corner, another Watford goal. Wijnaldum fails to deal with the delivery at the near post and Richarlison fires towards Mignolet, who pushes the shot off the underside of the bar and Britos is on hand to head in from close-range. Watford earn a late point.

90+4' GOAAAAALLL!!!! Watford equalise and it's 3-3.

90+3' CLOSE! Holebas whips in a free-kick which Kaboul rises to, but Mignolet rises to punch clear. Watford keep possession and find Britos on the edge of the box, the defender turning to fire towards the far corner and Mignolet pushes the shot wide for a corner.

90+1' Third and final change for Liverpool as Alexander-Arnold is replaced by Joe Gomez, making his first Premier League appearance in two years.

90' Five minutes added on! Enough time for Watford to muster a late equaliser? 

88' Holebas does well to thwart Mané after Mignolet picks up a cheap yellow card for time-wasting. 

85' Good chance to make it 4-2, there. Salah finds Mané down the left and he squares to Wijnaldum on the edge of the box but he side-foots well, well wide. Meanwhile, Milner will replace Salah. So neither Moreno or a midfielder then.

84' James Milner readied for Liverpool as Klopp looks to see out these final few minutes for another dramatic opening win. Moreno to come off? Or will Milner move into midfield?

82' Gomes does excellently to come off his line and meet Can's pass in search of Salah - who had burst beyond Holebas and would have been one-on-one with the 'keeper had he been first to the ball.

81' What a stat that is. Are we set for more goals in the final minutes at Vicarage Road? 