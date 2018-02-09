Agüero bags four in emphatic City victory over Leicester

Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium between Manchester City and Leicester City.

INCIDENTS : Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium between Manchester City and Leicester City.

Well, what a dominant performance from the Citizens. They powered away from Leicester. Although, Foxes fans will be perplexed with Puel's decisions.

FT From the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City soaring towards the Premier League crown. Aguero bagging four.

90+1' What a finish from Aguero. He shoots from 25 yards and the ball hammers into the goal via the crossbar.

81' Final change from Guardiola. John Stones comes on in place of Otamendi.

80' Second change for the hosts. Phil Foden comes on in place of Fernandinho.

78' Terrible mistake from Schmeichel. The Dane passes the ball to Aguero and the Argentine chips the ball over the stopper and notches his hat-trick.

77' Great tackle from Ederson. He stops Vardy in his tracks after being played through by Iheanacho.

74' Doesn't come to anything. Really disappointing.

73' Free kick for Leicester here. Mahrez scythed down by Gundogan and the German is booked.

70' The Premier League leaders just comfortable to keep the ball at the minute. Leicester not really pressing all that much.

67' Free kick for City. Comes to nothing really.

65' First change for the hosts. Danilo replaces Zinchenko.

61' Double change for Leicester and it's that mine Riyad Mahrez. He replaces Diabate. Chilwell also comes off in place of former City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho.

58' Otamendi get a header to the corner but sent the ball wide.

57' Good block. Poor clearance from Schmeichel but the shot gets defelcted away, corner.

52' Aguero finishes past Schmeichel with a powerful effort. Game has gone away from the Foxes now.

51' Appeals for a penalty as Sterling goes over in the box. Referee unmoved.

48' Pretty much the same as the first half. De Bruyne crosses and Aguero just taps in.

46' We're back playing at the Etihad Stadium. Interesting move from Puel.

Half-time substitution from Leicester City. Danny Simpson replaces Adrien Silva.

Both teams are back out on the pitch. Second-half about to get underway!

And that is HT from the Etihad Stadium. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring with an early strike before Jamie Vardy replied. 1-1.

45+1' Schmeichel alert to Gundogan's low effort.

41' As I type that, Sterling nearly puts in the ball in the net. He skips past Schmeichel but an excellent block from Dragovic preserves the stalemate.

40' Five minutes until half-time. Can either side find a go-ahead goal?

33' Good low save from Schmeichel again. De Bruyne dances past Albrighton and looks for the bottom corner, the Dane is equal to it however.

29' Schmeichel saves a low effort from Fernandinho. Comfortable for the Leicester man.

28' Leicester playing with considerably more confidence now. Diabate growing into the match.

24' Vardy does well to pick up a loose ball and sprints at the Manchester City defence. He races through and finishes low past Ederson!

23' First show of intent from Leicester. Good play and they earn a corner.

21' Good tracking back from Albrighton to stop Bernardo. Gundogan was free in the box just waiting for the cut-back.

17' Sterling does well to recover a ball that looked to be rolling out for a goal kick and looks to cross but fails to find anyone and Leicester clear.

14' Sterling wriggles away from Dragovic but Leicester manage to clear. It's been all Manchester City so far.

10' Vardy looks to race clear but Ederson just nonchalantly chests the ball away from the striker. Very cool.

7' The Foxes are struggling to get out of their own half here. Aguero has just found space but failed to make contact with a header.

3' De Bruyne finds space and crosses to Sterling who prods into the net at the back post. Great start for the hosts!

1' And the ball is on the move at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City getting us going.

Here come the teams!

It's a bitterly cold evening tonight at the Etihad Stadium, let's hope the football warms us all up somewhat!

Reminder - Manchester City could open up a 16 (!) point gap at the top of the Premier League with a victory over Leicester this evening.

Well, Riyad Mahrez starts on the bench. Over half of Leicester said they wanted to see the Algerian in the starting line-up today. Be sure to follow @Leicester_VAVEL and @VAVEL on Twitter to get involved with the debate!

Leicester City team to play Manchester City: Schmeichel; Dragovic, Maguire, Fuchs; Albrighton, Silva, N'didi, James, Chilwell; Diabate, Vardy.



Substitutes: Jakupovic, Simpson, Benalouane, Iborra, Gray, Mahrez, Iheanacho.

The Foxes will be boosted by Mahrez's decision to travel to the Etihad Stadium with the remainder of the squad, but the Algerian is unlikely to appear in the team. Skipper Wes Morgan is also ruled out with a hamstring injury. Shinji Okazaki has been consigned to the sidelines with a knee injury picked up in training.

The visitors will draw confidence from their trip to the Etihad almost two years ago. On their way to the Premier League crown, the Foxes performed magnificently and secured a 3-1 victory, with Robert Huth netting a brace and Mahrez getting in on the act with a wonderful solo effort of his own.

The two sides have already met twice this season with 2-0 reverse at the King Power being the first of Puel reign, but the Foxes have been one of the few sides to test City when they clashed in the Carabao Cup. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for the visitors in the first period but an extra-time penalty from Jamie Vardy took it the distance, the clash eventually went to a penalty shootout but misses from Vardy and Riyad Mahrez sent City into the last four.

He will have hoped to regain some form following the defeat to Everton with the visit of the struggling Swansea City last weekend. Jamie Vardy opened the scoring early on but Federico Fernández’s vital goal continued the Swans’ revitalisation with a 1-1 draw at the King Power.

Meanwhile, Puel has certainly proven a masterstroke for Leicester City, but the Frenchman will need to pull out the best work if they are return to winning form. The Foxes have proven excellent since the arrival of the former Southampton man rising as high as eighth, but have spluttered in the last few weeks

Long term absentee Benjamin Mendy remains out for the hosts however, alongside forward Gabriel Jesus. Leroy Sané is expected to be out for at least another month with an ankle injury. Phil Foden and Fabian Delph are both not ready to appear for the Premier League leaders. However, defender John Stones and David Silva could be ready to make their returns against Leicester.

The Champions League clash with FC Basel will follow the visit of Claude Puel’s side, with the FA Cup clash against Wigan Athletic and the Carabao Cup Final against Arsenal following that, but focus will begin with the visit of the Foxes.

Danilo opened the scoring in some spectacular style, but were pegged by late on by Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson’s equaliser. Following the Turf Moor stalemate, Pep Guardiola opted to give his team three days off in a hope to rejuvenate his side ahead of a crucial run of games.

In what is surely going to be an intriguing affair up in Manchester considering the transfer furore surrounding Leicester wide-man, Riyad Mahrez, the Citizens head into the game in red-hot form despite only managing to battle to a 1-1 draw with Burnley last time out.

Be sure to stick around with us all evening for all of the build-up, commentary, result, reaction and analysis.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's coverage of Manchester City vs Leicester City from the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League. My name is Daniel Orme and I will be taking you through this evening's game. It's set to be a tantalising affair and is due to get underway at 5:30PM GMT.