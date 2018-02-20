Sevilla vs Manchester United Live Stream Score Commentary in the Champions League 2018

Herrera injured and replaced by Pogba just 17 minutes in. A stalemate in Spain despite Sevilla's dominance. The Full Time score is 0-0.

It's still all to play for in the second leg at Old Trafford on the 13th March.

Some good Manchester United performances defensively especially from David De Gea and Chris Smalling.

It wasn't the best game of football to watch but I'm sure Jose Mourinho will consider it a job done, especially away from home.

Full Time - Sevilla 0 - 0 Manchester United

91: Jesus Navas looks to get in behind, but Valencia steps in and the move breaks down.

90: The fourth official has indicated that there will be two minutes of added time.

90: Substitution - Ever Banega comes off for Guido Pizarro.

88: Marcus Rashford's free kick from just over 30 yards out had Sergio Rico worried but flies just wide of the post.

85: Substitution - A change for Sevilla, Luis Muriel is replaced by Sandro Ramirez.

84: Nearly - Manchester United do have the ball in the back of the net, but it won't count, Lukaku handled the ball before sticking it into the back of the net.

80: He beats everyone else to and fires one at the near post. Comfortable for David De Gea yet again.

80: A long ball for Muriel to chase...

81: Juan Mata is replaced by Anthony MartialSubstitution

79: Ashley Young has it on the left and looks to Juan Mata on the overlap, but the Spaniard is offside.

75: Substitution - Alexis Sanchez who hasn't had his best game, is replaced by Marcus Rashford who will play out on the left.

71: Muriel beats Lindelof and crosses the ball in from the right, his ball in is dangerous and his headed over by Sarabia at the back post. A fine piece of play.

69: With Sevilla on top, Paul Pogba grows impatient and hits one miles over the bar from range. Wasteful to say the least.

67: Foul by Mata on Escudero. Banega stands over the freekick in a shooting position. A mediocre free kick, cleanly into the hands of De Gea.

64: Correa gets possession and runs at the Manchester United defence. The allow him to twist and turn in the area and fire a shot towards the goal, however it floats over the bar.

61: Lukaku confidently stood over the freekick, but in the end drilled it straight into the wall. Still 0-0.

59: United are patiently letting the ball do the work. Sanchez receives the ball and darts into space. He wins his side a free kick to the right of the Sevilla net.

57: Muriel has another shot at goal outside the area, but again he drags it wide. Sevilla are all over the Red Devils who don't appear to have the answers.

53: Banega's corner flies into the gloves of David De Gea.

52: Muriel appears to be Sevilla's biggest threat so far. After driving at Lindelof his shot is deflected off Valencia and out for a corner.

48: Young and Sanchez work the ball well down on the left hand side. Young's low cross is deflected out for a corner, but it comes to nothing.

47: Much better already from United, the whole team are getting involved and are looking to go forward.

The second half has begun, what does the game have in stall for us next?

What can Jose Mourinho do to turn the run of play around? Sevilla have dominated this first half with 58% possession.

Half Time - Sevilla 0-0 Manchester United

45: Great Save! David De Gea pulls off one of the saves of the season. Murial powers a header at the Manchester United goal from about 5 yards out and the Spaniard pulls off a sublime save, usnig his right hand to palm the ball over the bar.

42: The players in red and white are just queuing up now. United's back four are dropping off and allowing Sevilla to take shots at De Gea for fun. Another two comfortable saves for De Gea.

41: Yellow Card - Alexis Sanchez now finds himself in the book after bringing down Navas to prevent a counter attack.

37: Mctominay finds himself free on the edge of the box and gets the ball to his feet. His shot stings the hand of Sergio Rico and United win a throw.

36: Yet another half chance for Sevilla. An outswinging corner this time from Banega in towards the penalty spot is headed clear.

33: Ever Banega waists his sides third corner of the game as his cross picks out nobody.

31: Both side are playing some nice football but the moves keep breaking down in the final third.

27: Sevilla's Correra has a nice run at Antonio Valencia. After finding a bit of space, his weak shot his picked up by De Gea. Still 0-0.

24: Superb chance for Romelu Lukaku! Alexis Sanchez finds Lukaku inside the penalty with a cheeky lofted pass. Lukaku peels off his marker Mercado and ends up volleying the ball way over the bar with his left foot.

21: Yellow card - Steven Nzonzi is the first player to be booked by the referee. His high challenge on Alexis Sanchez earns him a yellow.

17: Substitution - Paul Pogba comes onto the field to replace the injured Herrera.

16: Ander Herrera has pulled up here and is grasping his hamstring. Paul Pogba is stripped and is ready to come on, looks like we're going to see him much earlier than we though.

14: This time its Jesus Navas' turn to attack. He strikes the ball from the edge of the box, but the shot is scuffed wide of the post.

11: Ander Herrera plays an intelligent through ball down into Alexis Sanchez in the middle of the park, but a heavy touch allows Jesus Navas to sweep up and clear the ball.

8: Sevilla are controlling the game, but out of nowhere Alexis Sanchez finds himself in possession of the ball and tries to float the ball into the backpost. In the end, N'zonzi clears it easily for a corner.

4: Sevillia striker Muriel tries a shot from range, however it is comfortably saved by United stopper David De Gea.

We are underway here at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, a stadium that can hold up to 42,500 people.

We are just minutes away from kick off and it looks like Manchester United are going to play with a midfield three. It appears Matic will play in the centre with Mctominay and Herrera either side of him.

"But Paul created some doubts by not playing last Saturday, by not playing by his own decision, he was not feeling good, and created some doubts."

"We are playing with three midfield players and Paul could perfectly play in one of these two roles, where Herrera and Mctominay are going to play."

"Paul, last Saturday he wasn't able to play. We believe this is the kind of game where, of course the man is quality, but this is the kind of game where a player must feel 100 percent."

Speaking to BT Sport before kick off Jose Mourinho claims that Paul Pogba ruled himself out of Saturdays FA Cup tie against Huddersfield.

David De Gea takes his place back in the Manchester United goal after sitting out the 2-0 victory over Huddersfield at the weekend.

The main talking point so far is that Paul Pogba has been left on the bench, with Mctominay retaining his place in the midfield three.

Manchester United bench: Romero, Bailly, Darmian, Pogba, Lingard, Martial, Rashford

Manchester United Team to face Sevilla: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Matic, Herrera, Mctominay, Mata, Lukaku, Sanchez

Sevilla bench: Soris, Carrico, Pizzaro, Mesa, Ben Yedder, Nolito, Sandro Ramirez

Sevilla Team to play Manchester United: Sergio Rico, Lenglet, Banega, Correa, Nzonzi, Navas, Sarabia, Escudero, Muriel, Vazquez, Mercado

We'll have team news for you an hour before kick-off, which is at 7:45 pm [GMT]. Stay with us until then for build-up for United's return to the Champions League knockout stages.

Montello was also full of praise for Paul Pogba who he described as “a complete player” and said he hopes he [Pogba] doesn’t play.

“I remember him really well from his stay in Italy [at Udinese]. He has improved a lot and I think he can be a really good player in transition. I think they have really good speed in attack. Well, maybe we can lock him up with a padlock or tie him up with a rope.”

Vincenzo Montello has joked his team may have to “tie up” Alexis Sanchez to stop the Chilean when he is at his best.

Alexis Sanchez has had a reasonably good start to his Manchester United career, although it hasn’t been spectacular like everyone expected. Could he be the one to unlock the Sevilla defence?

Ever Banega could feature for Sevilla after recovering from a hamstring injury. Nolito and Joaquin Correa are also in contention for a place in attack.

However, on the bright side Marcus Rashford, Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera could return to the side. Not only this, but with United’s lack of defensive options, Eric Bailly is set to start alongside Chris Smalling, despite only playing one minute of football in three and a half months.

Jose Mourinho still has plenty of decisions to make ahead of selecting his starting line-up. It still remains unclear whether Paul Pogba will have recovered from illness in time to start the game, but has travelled with the squad. Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Marouane Fellaini and are definitely sidelined, on the contrary, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has surprisingly joined Pogba on the flight to Spain

United still sit second in the Premier League table and head into the game with their heads held high after a comfortable 2-0 away win at Huddersfield in the FA Cup.

Sevilla aren’t having the best of seasons and currently sit in fifth place in La Liga. However, the Andalusians have recently hit a run of form, despite being put to shame by Eibar at the start of the month.

The Red Devils lost only once in the group stage and topped Group A with a very respectable 15 points. Sevilla finished runners-up in Group E and like United only lost one game. However, Vincenzo Montella’s team only managed to win two games out of their six played after failing to take their chances.

This is the first time United have reached the knockout stages of the competition since 2014, a win on Wednesday night will put Mourinho’s side in a very good position to progress. Sevilla were knocked out of the competition at this stage last season when they lost to Leicester.

United manager José Mourinho will be looking to win the famous cup for the third time in his managerial career after previous triumphs with Porto and Inter Milan.

Man United travel to face La Liga side Sevilla on Wednesday night for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of Sevilla vs Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League.