South Korea vs Germany Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

The game will take place at the Kazan Arena, situated along the River Volgar, and can hold just above 45,000 supporters. Will it play host to a World Cup shock or can Germany ensure their progression?

Germany's main threat will possibly be Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich, who has appeared to be a constant threat on the attack; the right-back has tallied up 22 crosses in this competition so far - more than any other play. As for South Korea, they'll be relying on Son Heung-min who netted an incredible goal against Mexico, but turned out to be nothing more than a consolation.

Shin Tae-yong's men may consider themselves unlucky at the fact they have conceded a penalty in each of their two games this tournament so far, which may be a blessing in disguise if Germany are unable to force themselves through a stern South Korea defence. Meanwhile, Die Mannschaft have met Asian opposition on five occasions in the World Cup, with victory in all games and netting a respectable nineteen goals in those fixtures.

The Germans have a 100% record against their opposition in meetings at the World Cup; 1994 and 2002. Although, the only other encounter came in 2004 when South Korea shocked Germany in an international friendly.

Here are some statistics and numbers to look forward to in the build-up to South Korea versus Germany.....

Joachim Löw has a selection headache for his back line as Bayern Munich and Germany centre-half Jerome Boateng received his marching orders in the win over Sweden last week, meaning he is suspended for this game, and Mats Hummels was rested for an injury sustained to his neck so his team-mate may very well be in the starting line-up. Sebastian Rudy, 28, can play with a protective face mask having undergone minor surgery on his nose.

The team news coming out of the South Korea camp is that captain and Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-yeung will miss the outing as he picked up a calf strain. Manager Shin Tae-yong is set to choose his strongest possible eleven for this game as a potential astonishing victory against the European opposition may see them make it to the knockout stages, as long as Mexico can beat Sweden as well.

So the South Koreans currently lie on nil points ahead of their fixture with Germany and therefore are distant-qualifiers, however, a win may sneak them into second and pride for the far-eastern nation - a shock win against Germany would all but write them into the history books. The opposition, who are unlikely to finish top of Group F, sit on three points and will be going home at the first hurdle if they do not beat South Korea and Sweden can triumph over Mexico.

Germany, on the other hand, have struggled up to this point in the World Cup. The current holders' warm-up games saw them lose to Austria before narrowly beating Saudi Arabia, so the form pre-tournament was never too convincing. Die Mannschaft were stunned in their opener against Mexico when the North American outfit came away with all three points after a very attacking performance, and Toni Kroos' dramatic set-piece winner in injury time saw Germany claim the win over Sweden despite being a goal behind at half-time of that game.

South Korea have almost bowed out of this summer's competition after their two hard-grafted performances weren't enough to tally any points; losing to Sweden in their opener and then were on the wrong end of the score line when they met Mexico, where a spectacular late finish courtesy of Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son was not enough to earn a draw.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary for Wednesday's World Cup 2018 kick-off between South Korea and Germany. I'm Ryan White and I will be keeping you up to date with all the build-up news as well as during the game.