Senegal vs Colombia Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

Colombia may feel optimistic prior to kick-off as Senegal have conceded three goals from seven shots on target in this tournament so far, a record Aliou Cisse will certainly not be proud of. Although, his men are 15 unbeaten when star player Sadio Mane has scored.

These two nations have never met in a competitive format. Senegal last played Colombia, the only meeting, in 2014 in preparation for that year's World Cup in Brazil. The game did see Colombia winning 1-0 but the Africans fought back to earn a 2-2 draw despite going down to ten men.

Meanwhile, Colombia manager Jose Pekerman spoke to the press as well: "There are so many situations that can make or break a football team. This is a World Cup. We have to simply forget any quick judgements or prejudices that we might have. "When I choose the starting line-up, I do it taking account of the whole context in which we find ourselves." (BBC)

Senegal's highest profile player is arguably Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, and boss Cisse had this to say ahead of the match: ''A player like Sadio Mane is a player with a lot of expectations and he is one of the players under the spotlight. He can do better, but he was better than against Poland and he needs to do better against Colombia." (BBC)

As for Colombia, they're expected to have a front line which consists of James Rodriguez of Real Madrid, on loan at Bayern Munich last season, Juventus' Juan Cuadrado and AS Monaco forward Radamel Falcao - the latter two scoring in their win over Poland. Manager José Pékerman could drop Rodriguez, however, with the attacking midfielder being one yellow card away from a suspension for the round of sixteen fixture, if they make it that far. Arsenal shot-stopper David Ospina suffered a slight knock against Poland but it's expected the player will be in the starting eleven for the Senegal game.

Team news for Senegal is this; there are no injuries concerns for manager Aliou Cisse, who is the youngest manager at this summer's World Cup, so may be tempted to field an unchanged line-up against Colombia - however, could also be likely to have a more defensive set-up. A 4-4-2 formation saw the Senegalese beat Poland in their opener, whilst the African nation used a 4-3-3 in the draw to Japan last week.

For many, this group has become the most competitive with three nations still able to qualify, the fourth being Poland who fell out of the competition after losing to Colombia last time out. All that needs to occur for Senegal to qualify is a draw, whereas their opponents sit third in the table so a win is a must for the South American country. Japan play Poland in the other match, a draw for them is enough as long as Senegal can triumph over Colombia.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary for the World Cup matchday three Group H fixture between Senegal and Colombia. I am Ryan White and I'll be building up to kick-off as well as regularly updating you during the game.