Manchester United vs Leicester City Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2018

Make sure you get involved with us on Twitter. Our handles are @VAVEL, @ManUtdVAVEL and @LeicesterVAVEL. Team news will be released an hour before the game so make sure that you are here!

Mourinho is also not expecting a straight-forward game on Friday evening. He told manutd.com: "[Leicester] are a good team, a solid team, an experienced team. They have new players, a good new central defender [Jonny Evans} – they are a difficult challenge for us."

Foxes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has already told how difficult the game is going to be. Talking to LCFC.com, he said: "[Manchester United] are a side that is probably a little bit wounded by their rivals winning the league and [they're] going to try and put it right, so we’re expecting a really tough game."

The last clash between the two was a dramatic one. Jamie Vardy opened the scoring at the King Power Stadium with his 50th Premier League goal before a Juan Mata double flipped the game on its head. Daniel Amartey was given his marching orders but ten-man Leicester equalised with a late strike from Harry Maguire.

Leicester have a tough task if they want to claim maximum points from Old Trafford. The Foxes have only won one out of their last 20 games against the Red Devils. They have also not claimed victory at Old Trafford in over 20 years.

Embed from Getty Images

Despite relatively positive seasons last year, both sides will surely be looking to do better this time around, starting at Old Trafford. Manchester United finished second in the Premier League but were eventually 19 points behind champions Manchester City. Elsewhere, Claude Puel's Leicester secured ninth but had a poor second-half of 17/18 with European football slipping away from the Foxes.

In regards to Manchester United, Mourinho also has a few absentees to consider. World Cup returnees such as Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard and Marouane Fellaini are all doubts due to their fitness. Elsewhere, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matić, Antonio Valencia, Marcos Rojo, Sergio Romero and summer signing Diogo Dalot are all ruled out. Eric Bailly could be ready for the match against the Foxes.

It remains to be seen if either of Leicester's deadline day recruits will feature at Old Trafford. The Foxes also have a few injury doubts to contend with. Former Red Devil Jonny Evans is a doubt with a muscle injury, whilst Demarai Gray could also be restricted to the sidelines with an ankle problem. Midfielders Nampalys Mendy and Matty James are certainly not going to take part.

Meanwhile, Leicester recruited two centre-backs on deadline day. First, they swooped for young, Croatian defender Filip Benković from Dinamo Zagreb for approximately £13m. They also secured the signature of SC Freiburg centre-back Çağlar Söyüncü for a reported £19m. However, the Foxes also got a huge boost as striker Jamie Vardy penned a new four-year contract at the club.

Embed from Getty Images

We have to start with Harry Maguire and his future. Following a stunning World Cup in Russia, the England defender was the subject of two reported bids from none other than José Mourinho's Red Devils. However, Leicester held firm and he could be set to line up for the Foxes today. I dread to think how Mourinho will feel if he scores today!

Well, the dust has only just settled on an extremely busy day yesterday with Premier League transfer deadline day. We saw a few fascinating deals go through and these two clubs were certainly in the headlines.

My name is Daniel Orme and I will be taking you through all of the headlines, build-up, live commentary, reaction and analysis. What a lucky bunch, you are!

The Premier League is finally back! Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of Manchester United vs Leicester City. Kick-off from Old Trafford is scheduled for 8PM BST.