As it happened: Manchester City return to the top of the league with win over rivals
Matchday live text commentary blog from the Etihad stadium as Manchester City take on Manchester United in the Premier League, 4.30pm KO.
Attempts off target: 6-1
Possession: 68%-32%
Corner kicks: 5-1
Fouls: 11-11
Goal kicks: 6-10
The goal early in the second half was what City needed and, if anything, encouraged United out a bit more. The visitors goal came against the run of play, the penalty was correct but the 2-1 scoreline was misleading. United created virtually nothing, Lukaku was an improvement when he came on but there were still no chances being created despite the tension in the stadium. Their anaemic performances are becoming increasingly accepted and despite the fact that they do and have come back in games, they are not offering nearly enough for a United side.
City's third goal was tremendous, it ensured that the champions remain two points clear at the top of the table going into the international break.
Attempts off target: 4-1
Possession: 71%-29%
Corners: 5-1
Fouls: 5-6
Goal kicks: 3-6
This is a football match and, hence, the football should be the focus, but the allegations of 'financial doping' that have been revealed by German magazine Der Spiegel - based on documents seized by hacking group Football Leaks - cannot be ignored. It leaves a nasty taste in the mouth, and cries are already being voiced that Financial Fair Play rules need to be stricter. Nevertheless, it is still possible to enjoy the football that City serve up on the pitch - a quality almost unrivalled in world football - whilst disapproving of the off-pitch stuff.
United - by their recent standards - have had a very successful week, with late victories over Bournemouth and Juventus showing a renewed character and intensity about Mourinho's side. This derby match does, however, represent a challenge for a United team that languish in seventh place at the start of the weekend with a goal difference of only +1. Losing this match really will put an end to any unrealistic title hopes for this season.
At face value, there is a clear winner, but it must be remembered that Pep Guardiola is yet to win a Manchester derby at home and would love to change that in this the 177th edition. Though Mourinho is sure to have something to say about that.
This is the climax of a splendid day of Premier League football. Will the three unbeaten teams remain so by 7pm on Sunday? Here's to finding out. Join us an hour before kick-off for team news and updates from Etihad.
It's true that they are the favourites because they are in unbelievable form, but this is Manchester United and you never know what can happen. When you play for Manchester United, the biggest club in the UK and one of the biggest in the world, you have to get used to [headlines].
I have been here five years and with (Louis) van Gaal every day the papers talking. When Mourinho came, the same and we won titles. One day if another manager comes, they will speak so it's something we are used to coping with.
I think Manchester United players need to have the personality to cope with that. It's true when our Premier League opponents lose games, the papers don't talk that much, but when we lose, they do.
United manager Jose Mourinho has also had his say:
If we drew it's nine [points behind Manchester City], if we lose it's 12. I don't think it's the way to look at the match. You know, I think we have to just think about the match. The match is difficult enough by being an isolated event. If you want to put that match into the context of where we are, where we can be, then it becomes even more difficult.
So, I just want to play the match as an isolated event: difficult match against a very difficult team. But I don't think they think it's an easy match for them. If we keep conceding goals before the opponent, it will arrive the day where we cannot come back.
So, we have to make sure we grow up not just in our approach, - because that I think is clear that the team is growing up - but also we have to grow up in our compactness and to start matches well. Which, I have to say against Juventus, it happened.
Pep Guardiola, City manager, also held his press conference on Friday afternoon:
We have to play good. If we play good, we have a chance to win. You cannot imagine we are going to play amazingly for 90 minutes against top teams. I would like to play the same game as last season when we were on top for 75 minutes but United showed us that they just need 10 or 15 minutes to create chances. When they have the ball, they can create something because they have incredible talent. We are in November so maybe the game at Old Trafford (in March) will be more decisive. Of course we are on a good run, United as well. It's a good derby. All of them are special.
Provisional City squad: Ederson, Muric, Danilo, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Laporte, Kompany, Delph, Mendy, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Mahrez, Sterling, Sane, D Silva, B Silva, Foden, Aguero, Jesus.
Paul Pogba is a fitness doubt, with what United are calling a 'little injury'. Romelu Lukaku could return to action after missing the trips to Bournemouth and Juventus with a hamstring complaint. Diogo Dalot has been out with an injury sustained during the international break, while captain Antonio Valencia is back in contention having travelled to Turin.
Provisional United squad: De Gea, Romero, Grant, Valencia, Young, Darmian, Shaw, Smalling, Bailly, Lindelof, Rojo, Jones, Fellaini, Herrera, Lingard, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, Mata, Pereira, Fred, Martial, Rashford, Sanchez, Lukaku.