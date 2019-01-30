Liverpool 1-1 Leicester City As It Happened: Reds fail to solidify their lead as Foxes fight for a draw
Sadio Mane opened the scoring early, but Liverpool couldn't find a winning goal after Harry Maguire equalized right before half-time.
Liverpool never truly looked like they were going to lose, but they couldn't make good on their overwhelming possession to come away with three points. The Reds end the week now five points ahead of City at the top of the table.
Full time!
The whistle blows and this one will end 1-1, neither side able to find a winning goal. Liverpool dominated possession, but couldn't find a way to get past Maguire and the Leicester defense. With City losing, drawing this match has to feel like a missed opportunity.
90+3'
Mane wins a corner, but can't turn his header on target. Liverpool are nearly out of time here.
90+1'
The ball is through for Lallana. He tries to play the ball into the middle, but Evans reads the pass and clears the ball.
90'
The board goes up, and there will be four minutes of stoppage time.
90' Substitution
Puel makes his final change, bringing Vardy off for Kelechi Iheanacho.
87'
Choudhury covers a serious distance to catch up with Mane and tackle the ball from behind. The ball falls to Sturridge who tries to curl one, but the ball soars high and wide.
86'
Sturridge and Salah are nearly off on a two on one scenario, but Sturridge is whistled for a handball as he settled the ball.
84' Substitution
Leicester make a change as Gray makes way for Shinji Okazaki.
82' Substitution
Daniel Sturridge comes on for Firmino as Klopp makes his final change of the night. Can he make the difference?
80'
Liverpool earn a free kick outside the box after Ricardo took down Salah with a shove from behind. Salah fires the free kick straight into the wall, and then sends the ball to Mane at the back post. He has plenty of space, but is flagged for offside.
77'
Mane plays an early cross to pick out a wide open Robertson on the edge of the box. The Liverpool man went for the spectacular, trying to volley the high pass, but shanked the ball wide.
75' Substitution
Hamza Choudhury comes into the match, replacing Maddison.
74'
Brilliant feet by Firmino as he dances past two Leicester defenders before firing a low shot. Schmeichel does well to get down and block the shot.
72'
Gray nearly brings Leicester ahead. The visitors were on the counter attack, and Gray was in on goal. His shot was from a narrow angle, and Alisson did well to stop the shot. Liverpool got away with one there as a pass to the wide open Maddison would have certainly brought Leicester in front.
70'
Fabinho tries to play Robertson with a long pass, but the ball sails out for a goal kick. Klopp does not look happy with that situation as time is running out for Liverpool to find a winning goal.
68'
Salah holds the ball up at the top of the box before trying to play Lallana in on goal. Maguire reads the play well and holds Lallana off the ball for a goal kick.
66' Substitution
Keita makes way for Adam Lallana, and Shaqiri comes off for Fabinho as Klopp makes the first changes of the game.
63'
Wilfred Ndidi gets past two Liverpool defenders before the ball is deflected out for a corner kick. Leicester is starting to grow into this game.
58'
Keita misses another opportunity! Firmino was able to play the ball on for Keita, but he waited too long to take his shot as Ricardo is able to alter his attempt as the ball rolls out for a goal kick. There is a shout for a penalty, but once again Martin Atkinson sees no foul.
56'
Firmino tries to play the ball onto a marauding Keita, but ball is just outside the midfielder's reach. He takes a swing for the ball anyways and ends up fouling Maguire.
52'
Big save by Alisson! The Liverpool defense doesn't handle a cross well and Alisson is called on to make a goal line save. Maguire looked to be offside, but Alisson made the save anyway to deny the visitors the go-ahead goal.
49'
Leicester City nearly find another goal. Chilwell picks up three Liverpool defenders before picking out Maddison in the box. The angle was tight, so he tried to square the ball, but the pass was picked out. Ricardo then picks up a yellow card for taking Mane down after the Liverpool man got past him.
Second Half
We are underway and immediately Liverpool is on the attack. Salah's cross to the back post is deflected just beyond the run of Robertson.
The Liverpool ground staff only cleared off the half that Liverpool is attacking of snow and ice in preparation of the second half.
The equalizing goal is another twist in the title race. Will Liverpool find a way to win in the second half, or will they miss the chance to capitalize on Manchester City's loss yesterday?
Halftime!
Liverpool have been by far the better team today, but the duo of Maguire and Chilwell have been able to stop the hosts from adding to the scoreline. They took their chances at the end of half after Robertson gifted a free kick, and were able to equalize right before the half.
45+1' GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Leicester City
The initial free kick is snuffed out, but a headed pass over the top of the defense finds Maguire at the back post. He makes no mistake and hits it home past Alisson to equalize as the referee blows his whistle for half time.
43'
Impressive work by Chilwell to deny Matip a chance at the back post. He was able to read the run of the defender as Keita hung a pass perfectly to the back post, and was able to hold off Matip to make the play. Chilwell has been massive so far for the visitors, denying multiple chances in the first half.
41' Yellow Card!
A ball through the midfield had Mane clear on goal, but Maguire dragged him down. He is only shown a yellow card, and should consider himself lucky as it could have easily been a red card for that challenge.
39'
Mane tries to flip the ball over the head of Maguire to Salah, but the Leicester defender was able to pick out the ball and head it back to Schmeichel.
37'
Salah takes the ball down the wing and cuts inside. Maguire comes to help double team him with Ben Chilwell. Salah tries to get past Chilwell, but the defender stands his ground and takes the ball. There is another shout for penalty, but Atkinson motions for him to get up.
35'
Mane skips past his man and picks out Salah from just outside the box. He takes his shot, but Evans is there to block it. There is a shout for handball, but replay shows it was hit off his foot.
32'
Leicester turn the pressure up with a couple of chances as they whip multiple crosses into the box. Liverpool clear each one, but Leicester keep getting the second chance ball. Mane finally takes the ball off Albrighton to bring the ball forward.
30'
Mane nearly picks out Robertson who was on a brilliant run up the wing, but Albrighton is there to pick the pass out.
28'
Leicester have a free kick in Liverpool territory after Mane handled the ball to get past Maddison. Maguire comes forward for the ball, but the kick is high and sails out-of-bounds for a goal kick.
25'
Alisson makes another poor decision as he pass the ball right into the path of Albrighton. He has space on the right side and plays the ball to Maddison at the back post. The goal is almost completely open and he somehow misses wide.
23'
Salah turns past his defender and plays the ball through Johnny Evans and Maguire's legs into the path of Xherdan Shaqiri. He nearly gets on the end of Salah's pass, but Ricardo does well to get back and win the ball first.
22'
Liverpool are dominating the ball, consistently in possession. They are first to every deflection, every clearance as they continue to build the pressure on the Leicester goal.
18'
Ricardo skips past two players before playing the ball to James Maddison. He didn't have time to settle the ball as Henderson came in and swept the ball clear. Gray got the ball and played a low cross to the near post, but there was no one to meet it as Alisson scooped the ball into his arms.
16' Yellow Card!
Matip is shown the yellow card after taking Vardy down in midfield.
15'
Ricardo tries to play an early cross into the path of Jaime Vardy, but can't get enough curve on the ball as it sails right into the hands of Alisson.
13'
It look like it is Henderson that is playing in the defense while Wijnaldum and Naby Keita play in the midfield. So far he has done well, even getting forward at the right times to offer width to the attack.
10'
Henderson gets forward on the end of a long ball from Matip and tries to square it for Firmino, but Harry Maguire is alert to the danger and steers the ball out for a corner. Liverpool are running rampant so far.
8'
A weak Alisson pass nearly gifts Leicester the ball in the box, but Henderson was able to take the ball and clear it forward. There were shouts from the away fans for a penalty, but Martin Atkinson isn't interested.
5'
Demerai Gray tries to play Marc Albrighton, but Joel Matip ushers him off the ball and clears forward. Liverpool then go on the counter attack with Mohammed Salah out wide. He chips the ball to Firmino who is able to settle the ball and clear space for the shot. Schmeichel made a fantastic effort to turn the ball behind.
3' GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Leicester City
It's a dream start for Liverpool! The Reds spent the opening minutes just passing around, looking for a way in after Leicester immediately dropped eight behind the ball. It was a flick from Firmino into the path of Sadio Mane that undid the Leicester defense as the Liverpool man curled his shot past Kasper Schmeichel into the far corner.
Kickoff!
Liverpool get us started here at Anfield. The home side just passing around, trying to break down the compact Leicester defense.
So it seems Klopp has gone option C, apparently slotting Geoginio Wijnaldum in at right-back this evening. Fabinho is an option off the bench, and so is Camacho. Lovren has also made the bench with Matip favored ahead of him. Shaqiri also gets the start today amongst Liverpool's typical front three for an offensive looking lineup.
Klopp has multiple injuries in the back as he faces a crisis on who to include in the defense. Virgil van Dijk is a game time decision, while Dejan Lovren has just returned to training. It might be too early to return to the starting eleven, but if van Dijk is unavailable, he might have to step up. The main concern is at right-back, where Trent Alexander-Arnold is out with and ankle issue and James Milner is suspended. If Fabinho is good to go, he may fill in out right in the back four. If not him, then expect Rafael Camacho to get the start.
Claude Puel has nearly a full team to choose from after Harry Maguire has full recovered from an ankle injury he sustained at Molineux Stadium. The only player to miss out for the visitors is Daniel Amartey, who is still struggling with an ankle injury.
Since both sides were eliminated in the third round of the FA Cup, both teams have had a long break as the FA Cup and League Cup were played over the last eleven days. Leicester have spent that time training and recovering for a 4-3 loss to Wolves, while the Reds have gotten warm-weather training in on their trip to Dubai.
To make their trip even more difficult, Leicester City haven't won at Anfield since May 2000. Success isn't typically found for them at Anfield, and since Klopp has recent revitalized the home side, I find it hard for Leicester City to come away with anything.
Leicester City come into this one looking a bit rough. Despite a massive victory over Manchester City on Boxing Day, the Foxes have lost four of their last five since then. They haven't been pretty losses either. Two losses to relegation candidates and a loss to League 2 side Newport County have defined their miserable month. A win here over Liverpool would be a positive turn to end January.
The hosts endured a difficult start to the month of January, enduring losses to City and then Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup. The Reds have since steadied the ship with victories over both Brighton and Crystal Palace before the team's 11 day break. Can they continue their winning form fresh off their trip to Dubai?
The Reds are well poised to take advantage of City's slip as today's match takes place at Anfield. Klopp's men are currently undefeated in 32 games at home and will hope to ride that wave past the Foxes. Their only loss in the league this season was on the road at the Etihad Stadium in a thrilling match that kept City in the title race.
Liverpool welcome the 2015-16 Premier League champions to Anfield as they look to chase a title of their own. The Reds are currently four points ahead of their rivals Manchester City, but a win here can bring Liverpool seven points clear after City lost to Newcastle yesterday at St. James Park.
Good evening and welcome to live minute-by-minute commentary for today's matchup between title-contending Liverpool and Leicester City. Kick-off is slated for an 8:30 p.m. start, but we have plenty of pre-match analysis and team news to tide your over until then.